Jeff and Scott reflects on the opening verses of the Gospel of Luke. They emphasize the title "Son of Man" and how it corresponds to Daniel 7 and Abraham, and the references to the kingdom without end. Today's readings are: Luke1:1-38
Day 1: Introduction to the Gospel of Luke
Jeff Cavins and Dr. Scott Powell will explore the life of Christ through the eyes of St. Luke. Each day Fr. Mike Schmitz will read a small portion of the gospel and Jeff and Scott will unpack the significance and insights it reveals to them.
Luke in 50 Days Announcement
Jeff Cavins and Scott Powell share the exciting announcement about the launch of the latest podcast on the Gospel of Luke - Luke in 50 days.
