Powered by RND
PodcastsReligion & SpiritualityLuke in 50 Days
Listen to Luke in 50 Days in the App
Listen to Luke in 50 Days in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Luke in 50 Days

Podcast Luke in 50 Days
Ascension
In this podcast, Jeff Cavins and Dr. Scott Powell will explore the life of Christ through the Gospel of Luke.
Religion & SpiritualityChristianityReligion & SpiritualitySpirituality

Available Episodes

5 of 5
  • Day 2: A Kingdom Without End
    Jeff and Scott reflects on the opening verses of the Gospel of Luke. They emphasize the title "Son of Man" and how it corresponds to Daniel 7 and Abraham, and the references to the kingdom without end. Today's readings are: Luke1:1-38 To download the full reading plan go to ascensionpress.com/luke
    --------  
    15:44
  • Day 1: Introduction to the Gospel of Luke
    Jeff Cavins and Dr. Scott Powell will explore the life of Christ through the eyes of St. Luke. Each day Fr. Mike Schmitz will read a small portion of the gospel and Jeff and Scott will unpack the significance and insights it reveals to them. To download the full reading plan go to ascensionpress.com/luke
    --------  
    11:51
  • Luke in 50 Days Announcement
    Jeff Cavins and Scott Powell share the exciting announcement about the launch of the latest podcast on the Gospel of Luke - Luke in 50 days. To download the reading plan, go to ascensionpress.com/luke
    --------  
    1:19
  • Host Scott Powell Shares about Luke in 50 Days
    Scott Powell shares the exciting announcement about the launch of the latest podcast on the Gospel of Luke - Luke in 50 days. To download the reading plan, go to ascensionpress.com/luke
    --------  
    0:59
  • An Invitation from Jeff Cavins
    Jeff Cavins shares the exciting announcement about the launch of the latest podcast on the Gospel of Luke - Luke in 50 days. To download the reading plan, go to ascensionpress.com/luke
    --------  
    1:19

More Religion & Spirituality podcasts

Trending Religion & Spirituality podcasts

About Luke in 50 Days

In this podcast, Jeff Cavins and Dr. Scott Powell will explore the life of Christ through the Gospel of Luke.
Podcast website

Listen to Luke in 50 Days, 2819 Church and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

Luke in 50 Days: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.2.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 1/16/2025 - 9:34:21 AM