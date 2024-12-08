As Mick and Tim make plans to flee the city on the heels of Cindy’s murder, a random phone call keeps them in Dayton awhile longer, leading to another violent encounter and multiple arrests. Subscribe to Tenderfoot+ for an early access binge to episodes 1-5 and ad-free listening - https://tenderfoot.tv/plus/. To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices

After Mick and Tim's arrests, a detective from another county visits Kari's home in hopes of finding information that could help solve two gruesome murders.

Mick provides detectives with information that sheds light on the murders of Homer and Lela Potts and details a mysterious cult-like group, the Lords of Death, who could be responsible for several crimes in the area.

Tips pour in from multiple sources detailing the Potts' murders. Everyone is pointing fingers, but who can be trusted?

After discovering a trove of information inside an old box found in storage, host Thrasher Banks uncovers evidence suggesting that a serial killer went undetected in Ohio during the late 1980s. As Thrasher unpacks the box, he embarks on an investigation to solve the mystery behind a slew of unsolved murders.

About Lords of Death

While digging through an old memory box, host Thrasher Banks discovers forgotten VHS tapes, police reports, and faded letters regarding a 1995 murder in Dayton, Ohio. Drawn to the connection between this murder and the other seemingly innocuous contents of the box, Thrasher begins an investigation. As he follows the threads, he finds that the 1995 murder may be connected to more than one brutal, unsolved case… Against the backdrop of Ohio in the 1980s and 90s, around the height of satanic panic, this true crime story explores memory, perception, and a personal quest for the truth. Join Thrasher as he unpacks this box and searches for answers about the “Lords of Death."