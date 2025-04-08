Powered by RND
Long Shots: VSiN's Golf Betting Podcast

VSiN
VSiN's Long Shots is the complete golf betting podcast with weekly insights and analysis for every tournament from the best golf betting experts.
  • 2025 Masters Tournament: Golf Betting Preview, Picks, and Best Bets
    Get ready for an in-depth golf betting preview of The Masters! Matt Brown, Kelley Bydlon and Wes Reynolds break down the top players, Augusta National Golf Club course analysis, key stats, and value picks to help you make informed betting decisions. Discover the latest odds, expert predictions, and one and done picks for this elevated event.
    --------  
    45:23
  • 2025 Valero Texas Open: Golf Betting Preview, Picks, and Best Bets
    Get ready for an in-depth golf betting preview of The Valero Texas Open! Matt Brown, Kelley Bydlon and Wes Reynolds break down the top players, TPC San Antonio (Oaks) course analysis, key stats, and value picks to help you make informed betting decisions. Discover the latest odds, expert predictions, and one and done picks for this elevated event.
    --------  
    54:38
  • 2025 Texas Children’s Houston Open: Golf Betting Preview, Picks, and Best Bets
    Get ready for an in-depth golf betting preview of The Texas Children’s Houston Open! Matt Brown, Kelley Bydlon and Wes Reynolds break down the top players, Memorial Park course analysis, key stats, and value picks to help you make informed betting decisions. Discover the latest odds, expert predictions, and one and done picks for this elevated event.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    1:03:05
  • 2025 The Valspar Championship: Golf Betting Preview, Picks, and Best Bets
    Get ready for an in-depth golf betting preview of the The Valspar Championship! Matt Brown, Kelley Bydlon, and Wes Reynolds break down the top players, Copperhead Course analysis, key stats, and value picks to help you make informed betting decisions. Discover the latest odds, betting strategies, and best odds for this elevated event.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    1:00:12
  • 2025 THE PLAYERS Championship: Golf Betting Preview, Picks, and Best Bets
    Get ready for an in-depth golf betting preview of the THE PLAYERS Championship! Matt Brown, Kelley Bydlon, and Wes Reynolds break down the top players, TPC Sawgrass course analysis, key stats, and value picks to help you make informed betting decisions. Discover the latest odds, betting strategies, and best odds for this elevated event.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    1:13:05

About Long Shots: VSiN's Golf Betting Podcast

VSiN's Long Shots is the complete golf betting podcast with weekly insights and analysis for every tournament from the best golf betting experts. Matt Brown, Wes Reynolds, Kelley Bydlon, and VSiN's best golf analysts will make you the best golf bettor and handicapper. With analysis of betting odds and outright picks, the Long Shots podcast gives you expert analysis of PGA Tour, DP World Tour, and other events around the globe! Subscribe to Long Shots today!
