Locked On Reds - Daily Podcast On The Cincinnati Reds

Elly De La Cruz, Tyler Stephenson, Will Benson, and Alexis Diaz lead Cincinnati Reds to another win over the Los Angeles Dodgers
Elly De La Cruz smashed his first career home run, and so did Will Benson in walk-off fashion, as the Cincinnati Reds once again stunned the Los Angeles Dodgers. Elly hit the furthest and hardest ball any Reds hitter has had this season (again) while Will Benson hit a no-doubter to give the Reds a win. Tyler Stephenson also got in on the home run parade and Alexis Diaz polished off a perfect night for the Reds bullpen. Something that wasn't perfect was the starting pitching, again. Should we be worried about the starting rotation for the Reds? Also, it seems like the Reds are close to being a contender if they only make a few trades. Should the Reds make some trades?
Follow & Subscribe on all Podcast platforms…
🎧 https://link.chtbl.com/LOReds?sid=YouTube
Locked On MLB League-Wide: Every Team, Prospects & More
🎧 https://linktr.ee/LockedOnMLB
Also follow @jefffcarr and @soffenbaker on Twitter
JOIN THE DISCORD SERVER: https://discord.gg/STMcRDyMCt
Call or text (513) 549-0159
Support Us By Supporting Our Sponsors!
BetterHelp
This episode is sponsored by BetterHelp. BetterHelp connects you with a licensed therapist who can take you on that journey of self-discovery from wherever you are. Visit BetterHelp.com/lockedonmlb today to get 10% off your first month.
eBay Motors
For parts that fit, head to eBay Motors and look for the green check. Stay in the game with eBay Guaranteed Fit. eBay Motors dot com. Let’s ride. Eligible items only. Exclusions apply.
Gametime
Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code LOCKEDONMLB for $20 off your first purchase.
Ultimate Pro Baseball GM
To download the game just visit probaseballgm.com or look it up on the app stores. Our listeners get a 100% free boost to their franchise when using the promo LOCKEDON (ALL CAPS) in the game store.
Built Bar
Built Bar is a protein bar that tastes like a candy bar. Go to builtbar.com and use promo code “LOCKEDON15,” and you’ll get 15% off your next order.
FanDuel
Make Every Moment More. Don’t miss the chance to get your No Sweat First Bet up to ONE THOUSAND DOLLARS in Bonus Bets when you go FanDuel.com/LOCKEDON.
FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN)
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices