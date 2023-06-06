Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Locked On Reds - Daily Podcast On The Cincinnati Reds

Locked On Reds - Daily Podcast On The Cincinnati Reds

Podcast Locked On Reds - Daily Podcast On The Cincinnati Reds
Podcast Locked On Reds - Daily Podcast On The Cincinnati Reds

Locked On Reds - Daily Podcast On The Cincinnati Reds

The Locked On Reds podcast is the only daily podcast for Reds Country to get its fix from Great American Ballpark. Hosts Jeff Carr and Steven Offenbaker bring y... More
The Locked On Reds podcast is the only daily podcast for Reds Country to get its fix from Great American Ballpark. Hosts Jeff Carr and Steven Offenbaker bring y... More

  • How the Cincinnati Reds roster is about to change in a hurry
    The Cincinnati Reds have Hunter Greene coming back on Sunday, which means they will have six starting pitchers. One pitcher will have to move out and Graham Ashcraft looks to be ok after taking a liner off his calf. The move the Reds could make would strengthen the bullpen. Also, TJ Friedl is coming off the injured list this weekend, Joey Votto is not far behind and neither is Wil Myers. Also, what will the Reds do to get Christian Incarnation-Strand on this team? We have answers for that and we look at why the Reds have a big opportunity this weekend in St. Louis against the Cardinals.
    6/9/2023
    35:30
  • Elly De La Cruz, Tyler Stephenson, Will Benson, and Alexis Diaz lead Cincinnati Reds to another win over the Los Angeles Dodgers
    Elly De La Cruz smashed his first career home run, and so did Will Benson in walk-off fashion, as the Cincinnati Reds once again stunned the Los Angeles Dodgers. Elly hit the furthest and hardest ball any Reds hitter has had this season (again) while Will Benson hit a no-doubter to give the Reds a win. Tyler Stephenson also got in on the home run parade and Alexis Diaz polished off a perfect night for the Reds bullpen. Something that wasn't perfect was the starting pitching, again. Should we be worried about the starting rotation for the Reds? Also, it seems like the Reds are close to being a contender if they only make a few trades. Should the Reds make some trades?
    6/8/2023
    34:44
  • Elly De La Cruz, Matt McLain signal new era for the Cincinnati Reds with dramatic win against the Los Angeles Dodgers
    Elly De La Cruz is here! Matt McLain is too! The Cincinnati Reds have turned the corner to the most exciting phase of the rebuild as they begin to put the pieces into place. The grit the Reds rookies showed in a huge comeback win against the Los Angeles Dodgers underscore just how different this team is and why it is a brave new era to be a Reds fan. All through the Reds lineup, guys made plays. The bullpen with Fernando Cruz, Ian Gibaut, and Eduardo Salazar all pitched well enough to keep the Reds in it after Luke Weaver and Alex Young blew up. This team is ready to take the next step with De La Cruz and company in tow. Now we can begin to evaluate David Bell's management skills.
    6/7/2023
    34:13
  • Elly De La Cruz has arrived for the Cincinnati Reds BONUS
    Elly De La Cruz is the top prospect in baseball, according to ESPN, and he is ready to play for the Cincinnati Reds. The future of the Reds is now. Is this the most important debut in the history of the Reds? Can Elly De La Cruz lead the Reds to the promised land? Join us for this LIVE celebration of the Cincinnati Reds calling up Elly De La Cruz!
    6/6/2023
    31:00
  • Andrew Abbott impresses in Cincinnati Reds debut
    Andrew Abbot was him for the Cincinnati Reds on Monday as they beat the Milwaukee Brewers in the final of four games at Great American Ballpark. The four pitches Abbott throws were all over the strike zone as he confounded the Brewers and put the Reds in a position to win. The Reds scored just enough runs with some power in this game as it was more like the way they won a game in 2020 than in 2023. Also, Jonathan India is in a pickle...or is he? The Reds leader seems to be in flux but we look at why that is a good thing to finis h today's podcast.
    6/6/2023
    34:57

About Locked On Reds - Daily Podcast On The Cincinnati Reds

The Locked On Reds podcast is the only daily podcast for Reds Country to get its fix from Great American Ballpark. Hosts Jeff Carr and Steven Offenbaker bring you a daily look at the Reds and their quest to climb out of the cellar of the National League and the NL Central with a roster full of unproven young talent. How are the Reds building for the future? How is Joey Votto building his Hall of Fame case? Is Hunter Greene the next Reds ace? Jeff and Steve answer these questions, and more, as they talk about wins and losses, trades and signings, hirings and firings, and baseball the Cincinnati way.
