Locked On Reds - Daily Podcast On The Cincinnati Reds

The Cincinnati Reds have Hunter Greene coming back on Sunday, which means they will have six starting pitchers. One pitcher will have to move out and Graham Ashcraft looks to be ok after taking a liner off his calf. The move the Reds could make would strengthen the bullpen. Also, TJ Friedl is coming off the injured list this weekend, Joey Votto is not far behind and neither is Wil Myers. Also, what will the Reds do to get Christian Incarnation-Strand on this team? We have answers for that and we look at why the Reds have a big opportunity this weekend in St. Louis against the Cardinals.