Locked On Red Sox - Daily Podcast On The Boston Red Sox

Locked On Red Sox POSTCAST- Red Sox Fall for 1st Time This Season as Devers Struggles Continue

The Red Sox fell to the Texas Rangers, 4-1, in Game 2 of their 4-Game Series to open the season at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas. Jack Leiter earned the win for the Rangers. Tanner Houck took the loss for the Red Sox. Jonah Heim hit two solo Home Runs for the Rangers. -----Opportunity Wasted: Trailing 4-1 in the 7th Inning, the Red Sox had the bases loaded with 1 Out and did not score. Rafael Devers struck out and Alex Bregman was retired on a hot-shot to 3rd-Base for the final out. The Red Sox left 8 runners stranded on the night and went 3-for-11 with Runners In Scoring Position. -----Rough Start for Devers: Devers went 0-for-4 with 4 strikeouts in the Red Sox 1st loss of the season. Devers is 0-for-8 with 7 strikeouts over the 1st 2 Games. Alex Cora did say prior to Friday night's game that Devers will not see time at the hot corner when Alex Bregman gets a day off at 3rd. Romy Gonzalez and David Hamilton are the options at 3rd behind Bregman. Won't bet the farm but won't be surprised if Devers is not in the starting lineup on Saturday. -----Houck's Outing: Tanner Houck made his 1st start of 2025 in the Red Sox 2nd game of the season Friday night and ended up getting tagged with the loss. Houck allowed 2 solo Home Runs to Johah Heim over his 5.2 Innings of work. Houck exited the game after giving up an RBI Double to Jake Burger in the 6th Inning. He gave up just 11 Home Runs in 178.2 Innings in 2024. -----What's On Tap?: The Red Sox and Rangers continue their series Saturday night. Walker Buehler will make his Red Sox debut and he'll be opposed by Tyler Mahle. The series concludes on Sunday with Richard Fitts scheduled to start for the Sox. The Red Sox open up a 3-Game Series against the Orioles in Baltimore on Monday. It'll be the Orioles home opener. -----LOCKED ON RED SOX POSTCAST- Join us all season long as we go live within minutes of the last out with our latest Locked On Red Sox POSTCAST. We are part of the Locked On Red Sox YouTube Page. Locked On Red Sox - YouTube-----Your Daily Assignment: Let's see if we can get this going! Follow me on X (formerly known as the Twitter) Steve Lenox (@LenoxOnBaseball) / X. Once the lineup is posted, Post to @LenoxOnBaseball and give us your Pick to Click for that day or night's Red Sox game. Can be a pitcher or hitter.