Locked On Red Sox - Daily Podcast On The Boston Red Sox

Podcast Locked On Red Sox - Daily Podcast On The Boston Red Sox
Locked On Podcast Network, Gabrielle Hurlbut
Locked On Red Sox podcast is your daily ticket to stay ahead of the game and the first to know the latest news, analysis, and insider info for the Boston Red So...
SportsBaseball

Available Episodes

5 of 1270
  • Rafael Devers Leads Boston Red Sox to MANY Offensive Woes in Opening Series... Time to PANIC??
    Boston Red Sox fans, brace yourselves! The Red Sox's recent series against the Texas Rangers ended with a tough 3 out of 4 game loss, raising questions about the team's offensive struggles. Can Rafael Devers overcome his current slump and lead the team back to victory?Explore the highs and lows of the Red Sox's performance, from the bullpen's standout showing to the promising future of minor league prospects like Marcelo Mayer and Roman Anthony. Host Gabby (Hurlbut) Maljanian provides an in-depth analysis of the team's evolving strategy and the impact of key players like Garrett Crochet and Alex Bregman. Plus, hear from Red Sox prospect Marcelo Mayer on his journey to the majors.Don't miss this chance to gain unique insights into the Red Sox's path forward. Tune in for a comprehensive breakdown of the team's challenges and potential triumphs.
    33:40
  • Red Sox POSTCAST- Offensive Woes Continue...Red Sox Drop Finale & Series in Arlington
    The Red Sox lost the series finale, 3-2, to the Texas Rangers Sunday afternoon at Globe Life Field in Arlington. Red Sox won on Opening Day and then lost the next 3 to the Rangers.  Alex Bregman, who turned 31 on Sunday, struck out with 2 runners on base to end the game.  The Red Sox left 10 runners on the base and continued their early-season struggles with Runners in Scoring Position.  ----- He Fitts In: Richard Fitts pitched well but was tagged with the loss in his 2025 season debut. The 25-year-old took a 2-1 lead to the Bottom of the 6th Inning and started the inning having retired 12 straight batters. Wyatt Langford tied the game at 2-2 with a solo Home Run and later in the inning Adolis Garcia put the Rangers in front with a solo Homer, his 2nd of the series. Fitts Final Line: 6.0 IP. 6 Hits. 3 R. 3 ER. 0 BB. 4 Ks.  71 Pitches/53 Strikes. 17 of 24 1st-Pitch Strikes.  -----Struggling with RISP: The Red Sox went 0-for-12 with Runners in Scoring Position and left 10 runners on base in the finale. Sox went 6-for-41 with RISP in the series and stranded 32 runners on base.-----#'s of the Day: Rafael Devers went 0-for-4 with 2 more strikeouts and a 9th-inning walk in the series finale.  Devers is 0-for-16 with 12 strikeouts thru his 1st 4 games of the season.  The Red Sox stole 4 bases in Sunday's series finale and are 8-for-8 in stolen base attempts over the 1st 4 games of the season. Kristian Campbell went 1-for-4 with a Double and he's hit safely in his first 4 Big League Games. -----What's On Tap?: The Red Sox open up a 3-Game Series against the Orioles in Baltimore on Monday. It'll be the Orioles home opener. Sean Newcomb is scheduled to face Cade Povich in the series opener.  Wednesday's Probable Starters: Garrett Crochet vs. Zach Eflin.  Thursday's Probable Starters: Tanner Houck vs. Charlie Morton.  -----LOCKED ON RED SOX POSTCAST- Join us all season long as we go live within minutes of the last out with our latest Locked On Red Sox POSTCAST. We are part of the Locked On Red Sox YouTube Page. Locked On Red Sox - YouTube-----Your Daily Assignment: Let's see if we can get this going!  Follow me on X (formerly known as the Twitter) Steve Lenox (@LenoxOnBaseball) / X. Once the lineup is posted, Post to @LenoxOnBaseball and give us your Pick to Click for that day or night's Red Sox game.
    23:05
  • Red Sox POSTCAST- Devers Struggles Continue as Red Sox Drop 2nd Straight
    The Red Sox dropped their 2nd straight with a 4-3 loss to the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Park in Arlington Saturday night. The Red Sox went 1-for-12 with Runners In Scoring Position and ended up leaving 10 Runners on Base. Walker Buehler took the loss in his Boston debut.     -----The Rookie is Shining: The firsts continued for Red Sox rookie Kristian Campbell on Saturday. Campbell started his 1st Game of the season in left-field and he also hit his 1st Big League Home Run, a solo shot in the 4th Inning off Rangers reliever, Jacob Webb. Campbell also Doubled to leadoff the 6th, but he was left stranded. It's his first career game with multiple extra-base hits.  Campbell is 5-for-10 with a Double and Home Run. -----Rough Starts Continue: Rafael Devers went 0-for-4 with 3 strikeouts. Devers walked with the bases loaded in the 2nd Inning to notch his 1st RBI of the season and tie the game at 1-1.  Devers is 0-for-12 with 10 strikeouts over the 1st 3 Games of the Season.  Tristan Casas went 1-for-5 with a single (his first hit of the season) and 2 more strikeouts.  Casas is 1-for-13 with 6 strikeouts to start the season.  Trevor Story went 0-for-4 Saturday night.  Story is 1-for-11 to open the season.  -----Walker On the Bump: Walker Buehler made his Red Sox debut Saturday night against the Rangers. Buehler gave up 2 runs on 3 hits in the 1st inning. Adolis Garcia got the Rangers on the board with a 2-run Double in the 1st and he broke a 2-2 with a solo Home Run off Buehler in the Bottom of the 4th Inning.  Buehler left with 1 out in the 5th. #0 Final Line- 4.1 IP. 7 Hits. 4 Runs. 4 Earned Runs. 0 Walks. 3 Strikeouts. 80 Pitches/Strikes. 9-for-21 1st-Pitches-----What's On Tap?: The Red Sox and Rangers conclude their series Sunday afternoon in Arlington. Richard Fitts is scheduled to start for the Sox, and he'll be opposed by Jacob deGrom. The Red Sox open up a 3-Game Series against the Orioles in Baltimore on Monday. It'll be the Orioles home opener.  -----LOCKED ON RED SOX POSTCAST- Join us all season long as we go live within minutes of the last out with our latest Locked On Red Sox POSTCAST. We are part of the Locked On Red Sox YouTube Page. Locked On Red Sox - YouTube-----Your Daily Assignment: Let's see if we can get this going!  Follow me on X (formerly known as the Twitter) Steve Lenox (@LenoxOnBaseball) / X. Once the lineup is posted, Post to @LenoxOnBaseball and give us your Pick to Click for that day or night's Red Sox game.
    25:37
  • Locked On Red Sox POSTCAST- Red Sox Fall for 1st Time This Season as Devers Struggles Continue
    The Red Sox fell to the Texas Rangers, 4-1, in Game 2 of their 4-Game Series to open the season at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas.  Jack Leiter earned the win for the Rangers. Tanner Houck took the loss for the Red Sox. Jonah Heim hit two solo Home Runs for the Rangers.    -----Opportunity Wasted: Trailing 4-1 in the 7th Inning, the Red Sox had the bases loaded with 1 Out and did not score. Rafael Devers struck out and Alex Bregman was retired on a hot-shot to 3rd-Base for the final out. The Red Sox left 8 runners stranded on the night and went 3-for-11 with Runners In Scoring Position.    -----Rough Start for Devers: Devers went 0-for-4 with 4 strikeouts in the Red Sox 1st loss of the season. Devers is 0-for-8 with 7 strikeouts over the 1st 2 Games. Alex Cora did say prior to Friday night's game that Devers will not see time at the hot corner when Alex Bregman gets a day off at 3rd. Romy Gonzalez and David Hamilton are the options at 3rd behind Bregman. Won't bet the farm but won't be surprised if Devers is not in the starting lineup on Saturday.  -----Houck's Outing: Tanner Houck made his 1st start of 2025 in the Red Sox 2nd game of the season Friday night and ended up getting tagged with the loss.  Houck allowed 2 solo Home Runs to Johah Heim over his 5.2 Innings of work.  Houck exited the game after giving up an RBI Double to Jake Burger in the 6th Inning. He gave up just 11 Home Runs in 178.2 Innings in 2024.  -----What's On Tap?: The Red Sox and Rangers continue their series Saturday night. Walker Buehler will make his Red Sox debut and he'll be opposed by Tyler Mahle.  The series concludes on Sunday with Richard Fitts scheduled to start for the Sox. The Red Sox open up a 3-Game Series against the Orioles in Baltimore on Monday. It'll be the Orioles home opener.  -----LOCKED ON RED SOX POSTCAST- Join us all season long as we go live within minutes of the last out with our latest Locked On Red Sox POSTCAST. We are part of the Locked On Red Sox YouTube Page. Locked On Red Sox - YouTube-----Your Daily Assignment: Let's see if we can get this going!  Follow me on X (formerly known as the Twitter) Steve Lenox (@LenoxOnBaseball) / X. Once the lineup is posted, Post to @LenoxOnBaseball and give us your Pick to Click for that day or night's Red Sox game. Can be a pitcher or hitter.
    24:11
  • The Wilyer Abreu Game Speaks VOLUMES About the Boston Red Sox Outfield
    Wilyer Abreu's explosive performance lights up the Boston Red Sox's Opening Day, leaving fans buzzing with excitement. Did Garrett Crochet's debut as the Red Sox's ace signal a new era for the team? With keywords like "Boston Red Sox," "Wilyer Abreu," and "Garrett Crochet," this episode is a must-listen for baseball enthusiasts.Explore the Red Sox's strategic moves, including potential trades involving top prospect Roman Anthony. Gabby (Hurlbut) Maljanian breaks down the bullpen's dominance and Kristian Campbell's promising major league debut. The episode offers insights into the evolving dynamics of the Red Sox roster and the impact of key players like Trevor Story.Tune in to discover how these developments could shape the Red Sox's season. Don't miss out on the in-depth analysis and expert perspectives that could redefine your understanding of the team's future.
    31:20

About Locked On Red Sox - Daily Podcast On The Boston Red Sox

Locked On Red Sox podcast is your daily ticket to stay ahead of the game and the first to know the latest news, analysis, and insider info for the Boston Red Sox and Major League Baseball. Hosted by former ESPN Digital Video Associate Gabby Hurlbut, the Locked On Red Sox podcast provides your daily Red Sox fix with expert, local analysis, and coverage of all aspects of the Red Sox franchise. Locked On Red Sox takes you beyond the scoreboard for the inside scoops on the biggest stories from within the Red Sox locker room and all over MLB. The Locked On Red Sox podcast is part of the Locked On Podcast Network. Your Team. Every Day. Featured one-on-one interviews with: -Andrew Bailey -Bronson Arroyo -Joe Castiglione -Jonathan Papelbon -Lenny DiNardo -Reese McGuire
