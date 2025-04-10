Powered by RND
Locked On Patriots - Daily Podcast On The New England Patriots

Podcast Locked On Patriots - Daily Podcast On The New England Patriots
Locked On Podcast Network, Mike D’Abate
Locked On Patriots podcast is your daily ticket to stay ahead of the game and the first to know the latest news, analysis, and insider info for the New England ...
SportsFootball

  • New England Patriots NFL Draft Target Will Campbell PRAISED!
    Will Campbell has been a polarizing prospect when discussing the New England Patriots draft plans. We dig into a report that praises Campbell.Meanwhile, where does Will Campbell stack up on former NFL Head Coach Mike Tice's personal rankings? And, we have identified a perfect draft night trade partner for the Patriots!
    --------  
    29:37
  • Is Tet McMillan Too RISKY For The New England Patriots?
    Travis Hunter would be a dream pick for the New England Patriots in the 2025 NFL Draft. But, should that dream already be abandoned? We've got the latest.Meanwhile, Abdul Carter is another NFL Draft prospect that the New England Patriots are evaluating. But, will Carter's red flags be too much for Mike Vrabel? And, finally, the Athletic has released the latest NFL Draft consensus big board and we've got three big takeaways.
    --------  
    30:06
  • Are The New England Patriots’ NFL Draft Dreams Of Travis Hunter SHATTERED?
    Travis Hunter would be a dream pick for the New England Patriots in the 2025 NFL Draft. But, should that dream already be abandoned? We've got the latest.Meanwhile, Abdul Carter is another NFL Draft prospect that the New England Patriots are evaluating. But, will Carter's red flags be too much for Mike Vrabel? And, finally, the Athletic has released the latest NFL Draft consensus big board and we've got three big takeaways.
    --------  
    30:58
  • Shedeur Sanders Is The KEY Player To The 2025 New England Patriots NFL Draft
    Shedeur Sanders could have massive impact on the New England Patriots 2025 Draft. So, did Shedeur Sanders help himself AND the New England Patriots at his pro day last Friday?Also, why is Jimmy Haslam also a key character in this year's draft for the New England Patriots? And, we've got the latest on how Mike Vrabel has changed the vibes at the Gillette Stadium facilities.
    --------  
    28:34
  • Did New England Patriots Allow Dallas Cowboys to STEAL Joe Milton? | Josh McDaniels Talks Drake Maye
    The New England Patriots Shake Up the Quarterback Room with a Bold Trade! Joe Milton III, the Pats promising backup quarterback, is heading to the Dallas Cowboys. What does this mean for the Patriots' future strategy and the Cowboys' quarterback dynamics?Explore the implications of this trade as host Mike D'Abate and guest Steve Balestrieri dissect the potential impact on both teams. With Drake Maye stepping up as the Patriots' starter and Josh Dobbs as backup, the discussion covers the strategic shifts in New England's offensive playbook under Josh McDaniels. Meanwhile, the Cowboys' plans for Milton and Dak Prescott's role come under scrutiny.
    --------  
    35:44

About Locked On Patriots - Daily Podcast On The New England Patriots

Locked On Patriots podcast is your daily ticket to stay ahead of the game and the first to know the latest news, analysis, and insider info for the New England Patriots and the National Football League. Hosted by Mike D’Abate of Patriots Country, the Locked On Patriots podcast provides your daily Patriots fix with expert, local analysis, opinions, breaking news, special guests, and coverage of all aspects of the six-time Superbowl Champions. Locked On Patriots takes you beyond the scoreboard for the inside scoops on the biggest stories from within the Patriots locker room and all over the NFL. The Locked On Patriots podcast is part of the Locked On Podcast Network. Your Team. Every Day.
