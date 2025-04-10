Locked On Patriots - Daily Podcast On The New England Patriots

Did New England Patriots Allow Dallas Cowboys to STEAL Joe Milton? | Josh McDaniels Talks Drake Maye

The New England Patriots Shake Up the Quarterback Room with a Bold Trade! Joe Milton III, the Pats promising backup quarterback, is heading to the Dallas Cowboys. What does this mean for the Patriots' future strategy and the Cowboys' quarterback dynamics?Explore the implications of this trade as host Mike D'Abate and guest Steve Balestrieri dissect the potential impact on both teams. With Drake Maye stepping up as the Patriots' starter and Josh Dobbs as backup, the discussion covers the strategic shifts in New England's offensive playbook under Josh McDaniels. Meanwhile, the Cowboys' plans for Milton and Dak Prescott's role come under scrutiny.Join the conversation to uncover how this trade could reshape the NFL landscape.