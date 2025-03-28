Powered by RND
Locked On MLB - Daily Podcast On Major League Baseball
Locked On MLB - Daily Podcast On Major League Baseball

Locked On Podcast Network, Paul Francis Sullivan
Locked On MLB podcast is your daily ticket to stay ahead of the game and the first to know the latest news, analysis, and insider info from all around Major League Baseball.
Sports Baseball

  Tyler O'Neill Homers Again and Opening Day is In The Books
    Tyler O'Neill homered in his sixth straight opening day. Mackenzie Gore was brilliant in a wasted effort. The Red Sox, Yankees, Giants, Marlins and Dodgers all won thrillers and Seattle spoiled the debut of the the Sacramento A's.A reminder to check out the In Memoriam Video.
    28:06
  Opening Day Optimism and In Memoriam Thoughts
    Opening Day is here, and with it comes optimism and hope... just when we need it the most. Plus Sully gives his thoughts on the In Memoriam Video.
    32:25
  AL EAST DIVISION PREVIEW: Deciphering why the New York Yankees WILL NOT Win the AL East
    The New York Yankees are favored to win the AL East but this will be a tough division. The Baltimore Orioles figure to have something to say about the Yankees. The Boston Red Sox had the best offseason in the division and will be tough to beat. The Toronto Blue Jays are too talented to have another bad season. The Tampa Bay Rays are a well-ran organization. Will Aaron Judge lead the Yankees to another division title? Or will Gunnar Henderson, Rafael Devers, Vladimir Guerrero, or Junior Caminero lead their team to glory? Our Locked On hosts of the AL East Division break down what to expect for the 2025 MLB season. 
    42:36
  NL EAST DIVISION PREVIEW: Why the Atlanta Braves WILL NOT win the NL East
    The Atlanta Braves have been the kings of the NL East for a long time and have Ronald Acuna Jr returning to the field soon. SO why do out experts think it will be so tough for them to win the NL East in the 2025 MLB Season? Juan Soto and the New York Mets are a good starting point, as are Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies. The NL East will be a three team race, but the young Washington Nationals will make some noise. Meanwhile, the Miami Marlins will be looking for a new direction this season as they continue their rebuild. Don't miss our prediction for the NL East winner for the 2025 MLB season! 
    36:40
  NL WEST DIVISION PREVIEW: Why the Los Angeles Dodgers WILL NOT Win the NL West
    Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers look like the easiest pick of the 2025 MLB Season to win their division, but there could be a path for another team? Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks are knocking on the door. The San Diego Padres are seeming headed for a rebuild but Fernando Tatis and Manny Machado may still have something to prove. The San Francisco Giants have a resurgent Justin Verlander leading the pitching staff an the Colorado Rockies will be a young and fun team to watch out for. Don't miss our pick for the NL West Division champion for the 2025 MLB season! 
    37:42

Locked On MLB podcast is your daily ticket to stay ahead of the game and the first to know the latest news, analysis, and insider info from all around Major League Baseball. All the hits, runs and strikeouts. Host Paul Francis Sullivan, a comedian, TV producer and creator of the Sully Baseball Podcast, brings his humor and passion to our national pastime, as the Locked On MLB podcast provides your daily baseball fix with a unique spin that you won't forget. From the jaw-dropping plays to the awe-inspiring performances that make each game a masterpiece, Locked On MLB takes you beyond the scoreboard for the inside scoops on the biggest stories from all over MLB. The Locked On MLB podcast is part of the Locked On Podcast Network. Your Team. Every Day.
