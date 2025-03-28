Locked On MLB - Daily Podcast On Major League Baseball

AL EAST DIVISION PREVIEW: Deciphering why the New York Yankees WILL NOT Win the AL East

The New York Yankees are favored to win the AL East but this will be a tough division. The Baltimore Orioles figure to have something to say about the Yankees. The Boston Red Sox had the best offseason in the division and will be tough to beat. The Toronto Blue Jays are too talented to have another bad season. The Tampa Bay Rays are a well-ran organization. Will Aaron Judge lead the Yankees to another division title? Or will Gunnar Henderson, Rafael Devers, Vladimir Guerrero, or Junior Caminero lead their team to glory? Our Locked On hosts of the AL East Division break down what to expect for the 2025 MLB season.