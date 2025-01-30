Locked On Eagles - Daily Podcast On The Philadelphia Eagles

Jalen Hurts CARRIES Philadelphia back to the Super Bowl!
Jalen Hurts has forever silenced the critics. After carrying the Philadelphia Eagles back to the Super Bowl for the second time in three years, what more can be said about QB1? The conversation now could change to the question, is he the greatest quarterback in franchise history? A deep look into his four touchdown performance! Howie Roseman's decisions to sign Saquon Barkley and Zack Baun are perhaps the biggest reasons Philadelphia is back in the Super Bowl. Louie discusses why those two moves in particular show off what makes Roseman one of the greatest general managers in NFL history! PLUS! Role players stepped up in a big way against Washington. Who shined brightest for the Birds on offense, defense, and special teams? Support Us By Supporting Our Sponsors! LinkedIn LinkedIn Jobs helps you find the qualified candidates you want to talk to, faster. Post your job for free at LinkedIn.com/LOCKEDONNFL. Terms and conditions apply. Turbo Tax Ready for stress-free taxes and the most money back, guaranteed? Head over to TurboTax.com today and get matched with your Expert. Only available with TurboTax Live Full Service. Real-time updates only in the iOS mobile app. See guarantee details at TurboTax.com/guarantees. PrizePicks Download the app and use code lockedonnfl to win $50 instantly when you play $5. You don't even need to win to receive your $50 bonus, it's guaranteed! Prizepicks. Run Your Game. Click Here: https://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/LOCKEDONNFL Gametime Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code LOCKEDONNFL for $20 off your first purchase. Terms Apply. Download Gametime today. What time is it? Gametime. FanDuel Super Bowl 59 is here, And there’s no better way to make every play more exciting than with FanDuel Sportsbook. New customers can bet just FIVE DOLLARS, and if you win, you’ll score TWO HUNDRED BUCKS in Bonus Bets. Download the app or head to FANDUEL.COM to get started. Bet with FanDuel—Official Partner of Super Bowl Fifty-Nine. FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN) Jalen Hurts CARRIES THE PHILADELPHIA EAGLES BACK TO THE SUPER BOWL! The greatest Eagles QB ever? https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCB8fAQQoG8J5yHeHoIAJc2w WANT MORE DAILY PHILADELPHIA EAGLES CONTENT? Follow & Subscribe on all Podcast platforms… 🎧 https://link.chtbl.com/LOEagles?sid=YouTube Locked On NFL League-Wide: Every Team, Fantasy, Draft & More 🎧 https://linktr.ee/LockedOnNFL Follow on Twitter: @DiBiaseLOE and @GC24_Football Follow the show on Twitter: @LockedOnBirds #PhiladelphiaEagles #NFL #Philadelphia #Philly #Eagles