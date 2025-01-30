Powered by RND
Locked On Eagles - Daily Podcast On The Philadelphia Eagles

Podcast Locked On Eagles - Daily Podcast On The Philadelphia Eagles
Locked On Podcast Network, Louie DiBiase, Gino Cammilleri
Locked On Eagles podcast is your daily ticket to stay ahead of the game and the first to know the latest news, analysis, and insider info for the Philadelphia E...
SportsFootball

Available Episodes

  • Ultimate 207-2024 Eagles Super Bowl Roster
    What would a team made up of players from the 2017, 2022, and 2024 Philadelphia Eagles rosters look like? How many players would come from each team? Was 2022 the superior roster? Is 2024 actually the most complete team of the three? How many Super Bowl 52 heroes would make the cut?Louie puts together an entire starting lineup on offense and defense of the three Eagles Super Bowl teams since 2017!Who would be the quarterback between 2017 Carson Wentz and 2022 Jalen Hurts? What lineman make it in a loaded group?PLUS! Breaking down why the last 5 years in Eagles history has Hollywood written all over it!
    27:36
  • NFL Squad: Does The NFC Have The Best Shot at Winning The Super Bowl
    In this week's NFL Squad, the crew discusses whether or not the AFC or NFC has the best shot at winning Super Bowl 59 between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. Plus they discuss the potential impact of Sam Darnold's upcoming free agency and which QB has the best shot at becoming a true rival for Patrick Mahomes.
    32:22
  • Hurts and Sirianni continue their historic run
    Jalen Hurts and Nick Sirianni are on a historic run since 2021. So why don't they get the credit other elite quarterbacks and head coaches do? Louie dives into how their unique style and traits that are different from what people are used to has allowed Hurts and Sirianni to become criminally underrated. Howie Roseman's unconscious draft run since 2021 was on full display in Sunday's NFC Championship win over Washington. A look into how almost every draft pick in the last four drafts stepped up during the Eagles run to the Super Bowl. Are Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean having the best rookie seasons in franchise history? PLUS! Howie's reunion with Chauncey Gardner-Johnson may be the most underrated move of the year. How has Gardner-Johnson grown since 2022 to help this defense get back to the top?
    29:52
  • Jalen Hurts CARRIES Philadelphia back to the Super Bowl!
    Jalen Hurts has forever silenced the critics. After carrying the Philadelphia Eagles back to the Super Bowl for the second time in three years, what more can be said about QB1? The conversation now could change to the question, is he the greatest quarterback in franchise history? A deep look into his four touchdown performance! Howie Roseman's decisions to sign Saquon Barkley and Zack Baun are perhaps the biggest reasons Philadelphia is back in the Super Bowl. Louie discusses why those two moves in particular show off what makes Roseman one of the greatest general managers in NFL history! PLUS! Role players stepped up in a big way against Washington. Who shined brightest for the Birds on offense, defense, and special teams?
    28:14
  • Locked On Eagles POSTCAST: Birds will Fly South for Super Bowl 59
    Locked On Eagles POSTCAST: Harry Mayes and Jason Myrtetus with instant reaction to the Eagles HUGE 55-23 Victory over the Commanders and punch a ticket to Super Bowl 59. A look at yet another stellar performance from Saquon Barkley as he struck early and often. Also analysis of Jalen Hurt performer, WR and TE pass catching.Also a big focus on the play of the defense and how they have controlled the game. Tip of the cap to the Eagles as an organization holding itself to standard of excellence and tons more.
    29:49

About Locked On Eagles - Daily Podcast On The Philadelphia Eagles

Locked On Eagles podcast is your daily ticket to stay ahead of the game and the first to know the latest news, analysis, and insider info for the Philadelphia Eagles and the National Football League. Hosted by football analysts Louie DiBiase and Gino Cammilleri, the Locked On Eagles podcast is a must for all Eagles fans and provides your daily Eagle fix with expert, local analysis and coverage of all aspects of the Eagles franchise. Locked On Eagles takes you beyond the scoreboard for the inside scoops on the biggest stories from within the Eagles locker room and all over the NFL. The Locked On Eagles podcast is part of the Locked On Podcast Network” Your Team. Every Day.
