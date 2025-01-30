Locked On Eagles - Daily Podcast On The Philadelphia Eagles

NFL Squad: Does The NFC Have The Best Shot at Winning The Super Bowl

In this week's NFL Squad, the crew discusses whether or not the AFC or NFC has the best shot at winning Super Bowl 59 between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. Plus they discuss the potential impact of Sam Darnold's upcoming free agency and which QB has the best shot at becoming a true rival for Patrick Mahomes.