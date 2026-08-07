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Locked On Celtics - Daily Podcast On The Boston Celtics
Locked On Podcast Network, John Karalis
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- Rifts between Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum resurface, fueling debate about the Boston Celtics’ locker room chemistry in the wake of Brown’s move to the Philadelphia 76ers. Could lingering tensions explain Brad Stevens’ urgency to reshape the roster—and what does Brown’s icy farewell say about the end of Boston’s All-Star duo?
John Karalis of Celtics On SI teams up with Tom Westerholm to dissect Brown’s measured but telling comments on Tatum, the untold story behind the blockbuster trade, and the ripple effects for both franchises. Hear how Brown’s mindset might fit alongside Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid in Philadelphia, why Celtics fans are left frustrated, and what this fresh start could mean for the Sixers’ championship hopes. With questions swirling around egos, roles, and respect, this is essential listening for NBA fans tracking the next chapter of Eastern Conference power dynamics.
Everydayer Club
If you never miss an episode, it’s time to make it official. Join the Locked On Everydayer Club and get ad-free audio, access to our members-only Discord, and more — all built for our most loyal fans. Click here to learn more and join your team’s community: https://lockedonceltics.supercast.com
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Indeed
Listeners of this show get a $75 Sponsored Job Credit to help give your job the premium placement it deserves at http://Indeed.com/podcast
Cozy Earth
Head to https://cozyearth.com and use my code LOCKEDONfor an exclusive 20%.
Betterhelp
This episode is sponsored by BetterHelp.Sign up and get 10% off at https://BetterHelp.com/LOCKEDONNBA.
FanDuel
Today's episode is brought to you by FanDuel. Join all the action at https://FANDUEL.COMto play Daily Dingers and make your free pick on who’s hitting a homer this MLB season.
FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN)
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- Boston Celtics rookie Dillon Mitchell’s NBA future could change as a surprise NCAA court ruling opens a door for a lucrative fifth year of college eligibility, potentially turning the NBA draft’s second round upside down. Could returning to school for millions in NIL money become a game-changer for prospects and reshape how teams approach the draft?
John Karalis of Celtics On SI is joined by Tom Westerholm to break down the unprecedented legal case rocking both the NCAA and the NBA, exploring how Mitchell’s decision could set a precedent for player development and second-round draft value. Insights include the financial gap between NBA two-way deals and college NIL offers, the Celtics’ rights to Mitchell, and why NBA and NCAA collaboration is more crucial than ever. Will NBA teams risk drafting players who may leave for college millions, and how could this shift the league’s future roster planning?
Everydayer Club
If you never miss an episode, it’s time to make it official. Join the Locked On Everydayer Club and get ad-free audio, access to our members-only Discord, and more — all built for our most loyal fans. Click here to learn more and join your team’s community: https://lockedonceltics.supercast.com
Support Us By Supporting Our Sponsors!
Indeed
Listeners of this show get a $75 Sponsored Job Credit to help give your job the premium placement it deserves at http://Indeed.com/podcast
Cozy Earth
Head to https://cozyearth.com and use my code LOCKEDONfor an exclusive 20%.
Betterhelp
This episode is sponsored by BetterHelp.Sign up and get 10% off at https://BetterHelp.com/LOCKEDONNBA.
FanDuel
Today's episode is brought to you by FanDuel. Join all the action at https://FANDUEL.COMto play Daily Dingers and make your free pick on who’s hitting a homer this MLB season.
FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN)
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- Blockbuster trade scenarios swirl as Boston Celtics' championship ambitions collide with NBA realities. Could Brad Stevens put together an irresistible package for Steph Curry, or even explore the impossible with Nikola Jokic? John Karalis of Celtics On SI unpacks the wild rumors, breakdowns of speculative trades involving Paul George, Sam Hauser, and premium first-round picks, and how the NBA’s new collective bargaining agreement might force contenders’ hands. Expect hard-hitting takes on the odds of Jayson Tatum’s MVP push, the question of Paul George’s long-term fit in Boston, and a spirited look at the rivalry with the Philadelphia 76ers. Mailbag questions spark debates about the Celtics’ path to success, the challenge of roster management amid second apron chaos, and whether knocking out the Sixers would be as sweet as hoisting another banner. Are the Celtics being underestimated heading into next season? Tune in for bold analysis and playoff dreams.
Everydayer Club
If you never miss an episode, it’s time to make it official. Join the Locked On Everydayer Club and get ad-free audio, access to our members-only Discord, and more — all built for our most loyal fans. Click here to learn more and join your team’s community: https://lockedonceltics.supercast.com
Support Us By Supporting Our Sponsors!
Indeed
Listeners of this show get a $75 Sponsored Job Credit to help give your job the premium placement it deserves at http://Indeed.com/podcast
Cozy Earth
Head to https://cozyearth.com and use my code LOCKEDONfor an exclusive 20%.
Betterhelp
This episode is sponsored by BetterHelp.Sign up and get 10% off at https://BetterHelp.com/LOCKEDONNBA.
FanDuel
Today's episode is brought to you by FanDuel. Join all the action at https://FANDUEL.COMto play Daily Dingers and make your free pick on who’s hitting a homer this MLB season.
FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN)
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- Boston Celtics’ apparently tried to trade Jaylen Brown for longer than we thought—what does it say about the team's long-term vision and analytics-driven approach? Major trades with the Golden State Warriors came close, but ultimately Boston settled for future-first picks from the Philadelphia 76ers after rival suitors dropped out, leaving fans questioning if this was truly the best return.
John Karalis of Celtics On SI and guest Noa Dalzell break down the behind-the-scenes turmoil, including Brad Stevens’ calculated moves and the ripple effect on team chemistry. Plus, Baylor Scheierman's eye-catching physical transformation sparks debate about the Celtics’ rotation—can he surpass Sam Hauser, Neemias Queta, and Jordan Walsh for key minutes? The hosts also predict potential Celtics matchups on opening night, Christmas Day, and MLK Day, sizing up storylines like a Jaylen Brown return and blockbuster games against contenders like the New York Knicks and Miami Heat.
Everydayer Club
If you never miss an episode, it’s time to make it official. Join the Locked On Everydayer Club and get ad-free audio, access to our members-only Discord, and more — all built for our most loyal fans. Click here to learn more and join your team’s community: https://lockedonceltics.supercast.com
Support Us By Supporting Our Sponsors!
Odoo
Great organizations win because operations matter. And that’s why you should get Odoo. Try for free today at https://Odoo.com/lockedon.
FanDuel
Today's episode is brought to you by FanDuel. Join all the action at https://FANDUEL.COMto play Daily Dingers and make your free pick on who’s hitting a homer this MLB season.
FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN)
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown’s partnership defined a historic era for the Boston Celtics—now, with Brown gone, fans are left to appreciate what these two delivered together. John Karalis of Celtics On SI, joined by Tom Westerholm, unpacks the shared growth, playoff battles, and unique personalities that fueled nine years of Finals runs and an NBA championship. Are Celtics fans too quick to choose sides, or should the focus be on what Tatum and Brown achieved as a duo?
Conversations highlight speculation over recent Tatum comments, persistent trade rumors, and the reality of navigating egos and overlapping skills at the highest level. Karalis and Westerholm reflect on the duo’s impact, their lasting legacy in Boston, and why fans shouldn’t feel forced into Tatum vs. Brown factions. Is this the end of an era, or the start of a new appreciation for what the two stars built together?
Everydayer Club
If you never miss an episode, it’s time to make it official. Join the Locked On Everydayer Club and get ad-free audio, access to our members-only Discord, and more — all built for our most loyal fans. Click here to learn more and join your team’s community: https://lockedonceltics.supercast.com
Support Us By Supporting Our Sponsors!
Odoo
Great organizations win because operations matter. And that’s why you should get Odoo. Try for free today at https://Odoo.com/lockedon.
FanDuel
Today's episode is brought to you by FanDuel. Join all the action at https://FANDUEL.COMto play Daily Dingers and make your free pick on who’s hitting a homer this MLB season.
FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN)
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
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About Locked On Celtics - Daily Podcast On The Boston Celtics
Locked On Celtics podcast is your daily ticket to stay ahead of the game and the first to know the latest news, analysis, and insider info for the Celtics and the NBA. Hosted by Boston Sports Journal beat writer John Karalis, the Locked On Celtics podcast provides expert, local analysis from a former basketball player who is at all practices and games. The Locked On Celtics podcast takes you beyond the scoreboard for the inside scoops on the biggest stories from within the Celtics locker room and all over the NBA. The Locked On Celtics podcast is part of the Locked On Podcast Network. Your Team. Every Day.Podcast website
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