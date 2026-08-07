Boston Celtics rookie Dillon Mitchell’s NBA future could change as a surprise NCAA court ruling opens a door for a lucrative fifth year of college eligibility, potentially turning the NBA draft’s second round upside down. Could returning to school for millions in NIL money become a game-changer for prospects and reshape how teams approach the draft?



John Karalis of Celtics On SI is joined by Tom Westerholm to break down the unprecedented legal case rocking both the NCAA and the NBA, exploring how Mitchell’s decision could set a precedent for player development and second-round draft value. Insights include the financial gap between NBA two-way deals and college NIL offers, the Celtics’ rights to Mitchell, and why NBA and NCAA collaboration is more crucial than ever. Will NBA teams risk drafting players who may leave for college millions, and how could this shift the league’s future roster planning?



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