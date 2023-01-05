Boston Celtics Game 2 adjustments: Bench Al Horford? Plus, throw out the numbers in crunch time

Game 2 is Wednesday night and Joel Embiid is likely out again, which means the Celtics might have some adjustments to make from Game 1. John Karalis of Boston Sports Journal runs through three of them, including doing what they did in Game 1 but just better, defending him straight up (and Jayson Tatum getting the assignment) and maybe even moving Al Horford to the bench. Plus, why it's important to throw out the numbers and possession-counting down the stretch.