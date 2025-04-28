Powered by RND
Locked On Browns - Daily Podcast On The Cleveland Browns
Locked On Podcast Network, Spencer German
Locked On Browns - Daily Podcast On The Cleveland Browns
  Who Inside Cleveland Browns MADE CALL On Shedeur Sanders? | Draft Results Not As Bad As Some Think
    The Cleveland Browns selection of Shedeur Sanders in the fifth-round left plenty of questions about who inside the organization made the call to draft him. Spencer German explains how influential he thinks Jimmy Haslam was in the selection. Also, the prank call Shedeur Sanders received during the draft has actually turned into a positive thing for him as one of the most scrutinized players in this year's draft. Later, Spencer explains why people are being unfair about how they're judging the Browns draft as a whole. He believes it's a good class with one head-scratching decision.
    34:27
  Shedeur Sanders IS COMING To Cleveland | Who Is The ODD MAN OUT In Browns Quarterback Room?
    The Cleveland Browns shocked the NFL world when they traded up in the fifth round of the NFL Draft to select Colorado star Shedeur Sanders with pick No. 144, ending his precipitous slide on draft weekend. The Browns QB competition just got turned up a notch and someone is going to be the odd man out. Later, Spencer German explains why a rare draft decision by Cleveland may signal the end of the Nick Chubb era. Plus, as the dust settles on the 2025 NFL Draft, Spencer tries to process how the Browns did in what is certainly an abnormal class of players.
    33:53
  A Promising Cleveland Browns Draft HALTED By PERPLEXING Selection of Oregon QB Dillon Gabriel
    In a stunning move, the Cleveland Browns ended their second day of the NFL Draft by selecting Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel at pick No. 94, and forgoing signal callers like Shedeur Sanders and Will Howard. Spencer German tries to decipher why the Browns settled on Gabriel and reflects on what was a solid second day overall for Cleveland. The day started with a somewhat surprising defensive pick in linebacker Carson Schwesinger at 33 overall, which Spencer explains actually made sense. He also celebrates the picks of Quinshin Judkins and Harold Fannin Jr., finally giving the offense some direction, but questions why one offensive position never seems to be a priority for the Browns.
    30:51
  Cleveland's Draft Strategy BAFFLES Fans | Are the Browns Tanking for 2026?
    With a bold first-round trade, moving to No. 5 and selecting Mason Graham, Browns general manager Andrew Berry truly maximized the value of the No. 2 pick. The move is a sobering reminder of where the team currently stands and in many respects, Cleveland is on to 2026. Host Spencer German breaks down the Browns' draft strategy, highlighting how the trade positions them nicely for the future, particularly when it comes to addressing their quarterback situation. Spencer explains why QB doesn't make sense for Cleveland with either of their two second-round picks on Friday, and forecasts another bold move by Berry to open up Day 2 of the draft instead.
    32:08
  REACTING To Cleveland Browns SURPRISING Trade Back to Select Mason Graham At No. 5
    Spencer German reacts to an eventful first round of the NFL Draft that saw the Cleveland Browns trade back from No. 2, and forego drafting Travis Hunter, to ultimately take Michigan DT Mason Graham at No. 5 and add some important draft capital.
    21:48

Locked On Browns podcast is your daily ticket to stay ahead of the game and the first to know the latest news, analysis, and insider info for the Cleveland Browns and the National Football League. Hosted by Cleveland radio host and reporter Spencer German, the Locked On Browns podcast provides your daily Browns fix with expert, local analysis, and coverage of Cleveland's favorite sports team. The Locked On Browns podcast takes you beyond the scoreboard for the inside scoops on the biggest stories from within the Browns locker room and all over the NFL. The Locked On Browns podcast is part of the Locked On Podcast Network. Your Team. Every Day.
