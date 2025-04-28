Locked On Browns - Daily Podcast On The Cleveland Browns

Cleveland's Draft Strategy BAFFLES Fans | Are the Browns Tanking for 2026?
With a bold first-round trade, moving to No. 5 and selecting Mason Graham, Browns general manager Andrew Berry truly maximized the value of the No. 2 pick. The move is a sobering reminder of where the team currently stands and in many respects, Cleveland is on to 2026. Host Spencer German breaks down the Browns' draft strategy, highlighting how the trade positions them nicely for the future, particularly when it comes to addressing their quarterback situation. Spencer explains why QB doesn't make sense for Cleveland with either of their two second-round picks on Friday, and forecasts another bold move by Berry to open up Day 2 of the draft instead.