NPDS - Samson Sit-Down: Stugotz! We got him! Hear him like you've never heard him before!

Stugotz is here. We talk bout everything from his book to his career to his family to his future. You’re going to want to hear this one! You can purchase a copy of his book here: https://stugotzbook.com/ Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices