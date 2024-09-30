Stugotz, Billy, and Mikey A try to decide which of the four CFP teams winning the Championship is the least of all the evils. Billy contemplates offering the Golics a place to stay for the Orange Bowl next week. Simms joins the show to talk about the wild Texas victory of Arizona State. Billy interrogates Simms about what he knew about SpyGate and DeflateGate.
--------
1:16:42
NPDS - Samson Sit-Down: Dan Le Batard makes his return!
Dan has made his return.
--------
53:54
NPDS - Samson Sit-Down: Stugotz! We got him! Hear him like you've never heard him before!
Stugotz is here. We talk bout everything from his book to his career to his family to his future. You’re going to want to hear this one!
You can purchase a copy of his book here: https://stugotzbook.com/
--------
54:07
UNDERDOGS - Top 10 Underdogs of 2024 Pt 2
Jordan and Peter have spent the last year covering the craziest Underdog stories across sports. Now it's time to rank the top 10 best Underdogs of the 2024.
--------
29:01
NPDS - Samson Sit-Down: Chris Cote joins to discuss his life, ESPN firing, working with Dan, and his Dad!
Chris Cote is here! He rarely ever wants to get interviewed, but he’s here!
