Larry Wilmore: Black on the Air

Emmy Award—winning producer, actor, and comedian Larry Wilmore is back on the air, hosting a podcast where he weighs in on the issues of the week and interviews... More
Available Episodes
5 of 203
Scott Carter on ‘Ye Gods! With Scott Carter’
Larry is joined by producer and playwright Scott Carter to discuss his new podcast ‘Ye Gods! With Scott Carter’. They begin their conversation by talking about why Scott wanted to create the pod and how a near-death asthma attack led to an epiphany that kickstarted his journey into the study and consideration for all religions. Next, they dive into Scott’s path to becoming a television producer, the production methods he developed while working with Bill Maher, and his take on Tucker Carlson (18:12). After the break, Scott explains his own interpretation of God, how it’s positioned within the wide proliferation of religions, and if faith can exist within a world of broad scientific advancements (38:02). They end the pod by pondering if God is necessary to have a moral life and shine a light on the state of religion in America (50:13).
Host: Larry Wilmore
Guest: Scott Carter
Associate Producer: Chris Sutton
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
4/29/2023
1:03:40
Katie Porter on ‘I Swear: Politics is Messier Than My Minivan’
Larry is joined by U.S. Representative from California Katie Porter at Live Talks L.A. to discuss her new book ‘I Swear: Politics is Messier Than My Minivan’. They begin the conversation by discussing Katie’s early days in politics, her commitment to legislative transparency, and how a deep passion for bureaucracy pushed her to run for office. Next, Katie shares the inspiration for the iconic white board, her opinions on big bank machinations, and her aspirations to become a U.S. senator (19:52). They then talk about Joe Biden’s accomplishments in office, detail the many changes facing Democrats going forward, and touch on some hot-button political topics (38:41). Finally, Larry and Katie take questions from the Live Talks L.A. audience (56:30).
Host: Larry Wilmore
Guest: Katie Porter
Associate Producer: Chris Sutton
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
4/22/2023
1:27:37
Tracy McMillan on ‘UnPrisoned’
Larry is joined by writer Tracy McMillan to discuss the new Onyx Collective show ‘UnPrisoned’, currently streaming on Hulu . They begin by talking about what inspired Tracy to create such a deeply personal show and the journey she and the original script went through to get to the finalized product. They then dive deep into the process of integrating real-life traumas into your art and how actors Delroy Lindo and Kerry Washington were able to add their own talents and nuances into her story (9:03). This leads to conversations about the evolution of human attachment in our society, Tracy’s connections to her incarcerated father and subsequent foster families, and how the generational trauma experienced by African Americans manifests itself culturally (22:55). After the break, Tracy breaks down how she became a relationship expert and offers tools on how to take correct actions to achieve emotional and spiritual security (43:43). They end the pod by talking about the pitfalls of abundance avoidance and the ways Tracy was changed by the process of making ‘UnPrisoned’ (1:02:27).
Host: Larry Wilmore
Guest: Tracy McMillan
Associate Producer: Chris Sutton
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
4/15/2023
1:11:08
Tracee Ellis Ross on 'I Am America'
Larry is joined by actress Tracee Ellis Ross and they begin their conversation by sharing what they've learned about themselves and society through the events of the pandemic. Next, Tracee talks about her new podcast 'I Am America', explains why she wanted to start the project, and details some of the amazing individuals and stories featured in the show (18:22). After the break, they dive into their shared love of cinematic storytelling, their individual acting processes, and Tracee's professional chemistry with her 'Black-ish' co-star Anthony Anderson (36:03). Finally, they discuss some of Tracee's most recent roles, her new hair care company Pattern, and the enduring qualities of her iconic mom Diana Ross (51:35).
Host: Larry Wilmore
Guest: Tracee Ellis Ross
Associate Producer: Chris Sutton
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
4/1/2023
1:02:32
Anthony Chin-Quee on 'I Can't Save You: A Memoir'
Larry is joined by writer and former physician Anthony Chin-Quee to discuss his upcoming book 'I Can't Save You: A Memoir' coming out on April 4. They start their conversation by discussing Anthony's process for putting together the memoir and some of the experiences he went through as a Black physician that inspired him to write it. They then dive into the emotional compartmentalization required to be a successful surgeon, Chin-Quee's journey to becoming a doctor, and how the system for testing an individual's specialization highlights racial discrimination within the medical industry (7:19). This leads to a conversation on how trauma is passed down through the family tree and the paths to address and work through it (30:10). After the break, Anthony details his personal struggles with suicidal thoughts, and talks about the metrics and techniques the health community uses to designate the severity of a patient's depression (38:01). Larry and Anthony end the pod by examining Chin-Quee's current relationship with himself and medicine, as well as the hurdles facing Black men in regards to treating mental health (51:29).
Host: Larry Wilmore
Guest: Anthony Chin-Quee
Associate Producer: Chris Sutton
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
Emmy Award—winning producer, actor, and comedian Larry Wilmore is back on the air, hosting a podcast where he weighs in on the issues of the week and interviews guests in the worlds of politics, entertainment, culture, sports, and beyond.