Lakers Lounge

Anthony Irwin
Anthony Irwin takes a daily look at the Los Angeles Lakers in his own unique way, with the help of any number of guests from throughout NBA coverage, and beyond...
  • FULL: Kirk Henderson on the Mavs, fan betrayal, Luka x LeBron fitting
    FULL: Anthony welcomes Kirk Henderson back into The Lounge to vent. The guys talk about the trade, Luka's fit, Nico Harrison's weird-ass presser and more. To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    51:21
  • PART ONE: *clutches pearls* But HOW will LeBron and Luka play TOGETHER???
    PART ONE: Anthony lets Kirk rant and rave about this trade, then the guys laugh at the notion that Luka and LeBron might not be able to play basketball together. To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    28:14
  • PART TWO: The more the Maverick talk, the dumber it gets (thanks!)
    PART TWO: Anthony doesn't think any of Dallas' explanations are lining up, so he asks someone who has paid way more attention to it than he has *who also doesn't get Dallas' explanations* To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    28:34
  • LOWDOWN: The Mavs couldn't have handled this any worse; Thanks!
    Anthony offers up a stark contrast in how the Mavericks are handling trading Luka Doncic and how the Lakers have handled trading Anthony Davis. Then, he narrates his latest piece, outlining the Lakers' intentions and options have pulling off this miraculous trade. To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    14:20
  • FULL: Raj reacts to Luka Doncic, Los Angeles Laker
    FULL: Anthony and Raj give their thoughts with some time now after Luka Doncic was traded to the Lakers and have very different approaches. Anthony notices the differences between how the Mavericks and Lakers have handled this. The guys talk about where the roster goes from here, then answer questions from the live audience. To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    1:12:17

