PART ONE: *clutches pearls* But HOW will LeBron and Luka play TOGETHER???

PART ONE: Anthony lets Kirk rant and rave about this trade, then the guys laugh at the notion that Luka and LeBron might not be able to play basketball together. To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices