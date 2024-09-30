FULL: Kirk Henderson on the Mavs, fan betrayal, Luka x LeBron fitting
FULL: Anthony welcomes Kirk Henderson back into The Lounge to vent. The guys talk about the trade, Luka's fit, Nico Harrison's weird-ass presser and more.
51:21
PART ONE: *clutches pearls* But HOW will LeBron and Luka play TOGETHER???
PART ONE: Anthony lets Kirk rant and rave about this trade, then the guys laugh at the notion that Luka and LeBron might not be able to play basketball together.
28:14
PART TWO: The more the Maverick talk, the dumber it gets (thanks!)
PART TWO: Anthony doesn't think any of Dallas' explanations are lining up, so he asks someone who has paid way more attention to it than he has *who also doesn't get Dallas' explanations*
28:34
LOWDOWN: The Mavs couldn't have handled this any worse; Thanks!
Anthony offers up a stark contrast in how the Mavericks are handling trading Luka Doncic and how the Lakers have handled trading Anthony Davis. Then, he narrates his latest piece, outlining the Lakers' intentions and options have pulling off this miraculous trade.
14:20
FULL: Raj reacts to Luka Doncic, Los Angeles Laker
FULL: Anthony and Raj give their thoughts with some time now after Luka Doncic was traded to the Lakers and have very different approaches. Anthony notices the differences between how the Mavericks and Lakers have handled this. The guys talk about where the roster goes from here, then answer questions from the live audience.
