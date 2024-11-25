Powered by RND
PodcastsSportsKylie Kelce
Listen to Kylie Kelce in the App
Listen to Kylie Kelce in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Kylie Kelce

Podcast Kylie Kelce
Quiet. Please
Kylie Kelce, is an accomplished former athlete, philanthropist, and devoted mother. Known as the wife of NFL star Jason Kelce, she forged her own path as a coll...
SportsTV & Film

Available Episodes

1 of 1
  • Kylie Kelce -From Field Hockey Star to Eagles' First Family
    In today's episode, we dive into the remarkable story of Kylie Kelce (née McDevitt), from her early days as a standout field hockey player to becoming a pillar of Philadelphia's philanthropic community. Discover how a memorable Tinder date with Eagles center Jason Kelce blossomed into a beautiful family of soon-to-be six, and explore her impactful work with the Eagles Autism Foundation. This intimate look at the woman behind one of the NFL's most beloved families reveals a story of athletics, love, community service, and authentic leadership in the city of brotherly love.
    --------  
    8:15

More Sports podcasts

Trending Sports podcasts

About Kylie Kelce

Kylie Kelce, is an accomplished former athlete, philanthropist, and devoted mother. Known as the wife of NFL star Jason Kelce, she forged her own path as a collegiate field hockey player at Cabrini University, where she earned recognition for her athletic talents. Beyond her role as a supportive partner, Kylie is deeply involved in charitable initiatives, including her work with the Eagles Autism Foundation and her husband's nonprofit, (Be)Philly, aimed at empowering youth in Philadelphia. A mother to three daughters, with a fourth on the way, Kylie balances her public presence with her family life, sharing her journey through social media and media appearances, including features in the "New Heights" podcast and the Amazon Prime documentary "Kelce." Her inspiring story showcases her dedication to family, community, and personal growth.
Podcast website

Listen to Kylie Kelce, The Triple Option and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

Kylie Kelce: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.0.0 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 12/14/2024 - 7:00:03 AM