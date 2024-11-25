In today's episode, we dive into the remarkable story of Kylie Kelce (née McDevitt), from her early days as a standout field hockey player to becoming a pillar of Philadelphia's philanthropic community. Discover how a memorable Tinder date with Eagles center Jason Kelce blossomed into a beautiful family of soon-to-be six, and explore her impactful work with the Eagles Autism Foundation. This intimate look at the woman behind one of the NFL's most beloved families reveals a story of athletics, love, community service, and authentic leadership in the city of brotherly love.

About Kylie Kelce

Kylie Kelce, is an accomplished former athlete, philanthropist, and devoted mother. Known as the wife of NFL star Jason Kelce, she forged her own path as a collegiate field hockey player at Cabrini University, where she earned recognition for her athletic talents. Beyond her role as a supportive partner, Kylie is deeply involved in charitable initiatives, including her work with the Eagles Autism Foundation and her husband's nonprofit, (Be)Philly, aimed at empowering youth in Philadelphia. A mother to three daughters, with a fourth on the way, Kylie balances her public presence with her family life, sharing her journey through social media and media appearances, including features in the "New Heights" podcast and the Amazon Prime documentary "Kelce." Her inspiring story showcases her dedication to family, community, and personal growth.