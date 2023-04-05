For every story that runs, countless others are killed before anyone gets the chance to read them. KILLED reveals the true stories behind reporting that was onc... More
Available Episodes
5 of 16
Episode 5: The Queen
In over 30 years at Vogue, Anna Wintour has killed many stories. This is not one of them. Featuring Amy Odell and Max Fisher.To submit your KILLED story, visit www.KILLEDStories.com.
5/4/2023
29:03
Episode 4: The Relationship
ELLE rejects Justine's profile on "porn moms," women who love gay porn stars. Featuring Evan Ross Katz and Robbie Myers.To submit your KILLED story, visit www.KILLEDStories.com.
4/27/2023
33:59
Episode 3: The Quarterback
Glamour punts a "problematic" 1950s love story. Featuring Abby Haglage.To submit your KILLED story, visit www.KILLEDStories.com.
4/20/2023
28:02
Episode 1: The Doctor
A Pulitzer prize-winning reporter accuses the Los Angeles Times of delaying his exposé on a dangerous doctor. Featuring Paul Pringle, Davan Maharaj, and Marc DuvoisinTo submit your KILLED story, visit www.KILLEDStories.com.
4/13/2023
30:44
Episode 2: The Town
The Aspen Times buries reporting on a mysterious, Soviet-born billionaire. Featuring Rick Carroll and Roger Marolt.To submit your KILLED story, visit www.KILLEDStories.com.
For every story that runs, countless others are killed before anyone gets the chance to read them. KILLED reveals the true stories behind reporting that was once considered too dangerous, too fringe, too…SOMETHING…by the media. With help from some of the biggest names in magazines, Justine Harman brings dead stories back to life.