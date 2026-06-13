John's got a big problem with the local mowers making all kinds of noise during our live show so he sends his thug homie Pre Kay to rough 'em up, but it turns out he's more of a lover than a fighter. After going off on the lawn company, he's so fuming mad he gets the plugged pulled on the show! Luckily he has the support of his callers and cohosts, who resolved the issue amicably. I guess you get more honeys being fly!







Thanks for joining us for this week's #JCWPodcast #JCWArchive. Please don't forget to Like, Share, and most importantly, Subscribe--to make sure you get the latest John Clay Wolfe Show materials as soon as they're released! So keep an ear out for those leafblowers...and we'll see you Saturday