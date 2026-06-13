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The John Clay Wolfe Show
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The John Clay Wolfe Show

John Clay Wolfe
ArtsDesign
The John Clay Wolfe Show
Latest episode

631 episodes

  • The John Clay Wolfe Show

    #359 John Clay Wolfe Show 06.13.26

    06/13/2026 | 2h 27 mins.
  • The John Clay Wolfe Show

    JCW ARCHIVE: Muscling The Movers

    06/12/2026 | 13 mins.
    John's got a big problem with the local mowers making all kinds of noise during our live show so he sends his thug homie Pre Kay to rough 'em up, but it turns out he's more of a lover than a fighter. After going off on the lawn company, he's so fuming mad he gets the plugged pulled on the show! Luckily he has the support of his callers and cohosts, who resolved the issue amicably. I guess you get more honeys being fly!

     

    Thanks for joining us for this week's #JCWPodcast #JCWArchive. Please don't forget to Like, Share, and most importantly, Subscribe--to make sure you get the latest John Clay Wolfe Show materials as soon as they're released! So keep an ear out for those leafblowers...and we'll see you Saturday
  • The John Clay Wolfe Show

    #358 John Clay Wolfe Show 06.06.26

    06/06/2026 | 2h 25 mins.
  • The John Clay Wolfe Show

    JCW ARCHIVE: Cheech & Chong Visit JCW

    06/06/2026 | 24 mins.
    Let's roll up another classic archive clip and take a journey to waaaaay back when the legendary stoners Cheech & Chong paid the Wolfe man a visit. They talk about everything from legalization to lowriders and they even do a Cheech & Chong sing-a-long. Free your mind and take a listen, just don't hog the doobie man!

     

    Thanks for joining us for this week's #JCWPodcast #JCWArchive. Please don't forget to Like, Share, and most importantly, Subscribe--to make sure you get the latest John Clay Wolfe Show materials as soon as they're released! So keep an eye out for those FBI agents...and we'll see you Saturday
  • The John Clay Wolfe Show

    #357 John Clay Wolfe Show 05.30.26

    05/30/2026 | 2h 16 mins.
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About The John Clay Wolfe Show
The John Clay Wolfe Show powered by GiveMeTheVIN.com. Every week we talk about cars, sports, sex, drugs and rock & roll.... just about anything as long as it won’t get us fined by the FCC. Also you can listen to the full library of older shows on PodBean by searching ”The John Clay Wolfe Show+”.
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