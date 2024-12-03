OPENING WEEKEND WAS LIT! ALINA MÜLLER INTERVIEW + LIVE POD – SEASON 2 EPISODE 7
Tessa and Julia kick things off from the concourse of the Xcel Energy Center ahead of the Frost’s banner raising by getting into their endless travel shenanigans (which are completely their own faults), and then breaking down the excitement of Opening Weekend of the PWHL. Then, Tessa is joined by the Boston Fleet’s Alina Müller for a chat about her journey to the big leagues.
00:00:00 - INTRO
00:29:26 - Weekend RECAP, back in Ontario
00:00:16 - LIVE from Minnesota
00:40:08 - Alina Muller Interview
01:13:10 - Ottawa Home Opener
1:14:53
OFFICIAL ROSTERS ARE HERE. SEASON 2 – EPISODE 6
Julia and Tessa start by getting into their recent travels and the American holiday, and then get into breaking down the official roster decisions around the PWHL and excitement surrounding opening weekend in the league. Then, they sit down with Minnesota Frost goalie Maddie Rooney for a chat about their championship run, adversity, and her path to the PWHL.
00:00:00 - INTRO
00:02:30 - Happy Birthday Uncle Curt
00:04:32 - Julia travelling
00:06:35 - Tessa surprises Krysta
00:09:04 - CCM Shout Out
00:13:07 - Headlines
00:13:25 - Roster
00:37:17 - Broadcast News
00:38:53 - Kelly Panek announces New Beer
00:40:03 - Podcast Live Taping in Minnesota
00:41:15 - NWSL Finals
00:42:27 - Fanduel
00:44:05 - Player Interview Maddie Rooney
01:08:33 - Thank You Maddie
1:11:11
THE COUNTDOWN IS ON! SEASON 2 EPISODE 5 WITH ABBEY LEVY
Tessa and Julia start by going over the deets of Julia’s
Tayronto experience and breaking down the highlights from PWHL training camp,
headlined by Madison Packer’s retirement. Then, they sit down with New York
Sirens and USA Hockey Goalie Abbey Levy at mini camp in Toronto.
00:00 Intro: New Producer, Jackie Skinner
08:43 Mini Camps
11:36 On The Road
14:34 Headlines
18:48 Cuts
20:39 Banner Raised
21:15 Live Podcast
33:15 Abbey Levy
54:35 Thank You Abbey
55:16 Send It
55:39 Rachel - Hockey Fantasy Sites
56:26 Merch
57:15 Wrap Up
57:51
WALTER CUP WIN TALES WITH GRACE ZUMWINKLE - SEASON 2 EPISODE 4
Tessa and Julia break down the new rules in the PWHL, and Tessa sits down with PWHL Minnesota and USA Hockey's Graze Zumwinkle.
00:00 - INTRO
11:25 - HEADLINES
11:40 - NEW RULES
18:53 - IMPORTANT DATES
20:11 - EXHIBITION GAMES
23:52 - GRACE ZUMWINKLE INTERVIEW
48:02
PWHL: IT'S IN THE GAME! SEASON 2 EPISODE 3 WITH ANN-RENÉE DESBIENS
Another week of training camp in the PWHL begins with exciting announcements about the PWHL hitting the road on tour and its inclusion in EA NHL! Tessa and Julia break it all down.
00:20 - INTRO
11:46 - HEADLINES
11:56 - PWHL IN EA NHL
15:24 - PWHL TAKEOVER TOUR
19:37 - PWHL BROADCAST RIGHTS
24:10 MEGHAN DUGAN HIRE
27:47 HADLEY HARTMETZ CONTRACT
31:20 ANN-RENEE DESBIENS INTERVIEW
49:03 SEND IT SEGMENT
