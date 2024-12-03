OFFICIAL ROSTERS ARE HERE. SEASON 2 – EPISODE 6

Julia and Tessa start by getting into their recent travels and the American holiday, and then get into breaking down the official roster decisions around the PWHL and excitement surrounding opening weekend in the league. Then, they sit down with Minnesota Frost goalie Maddie Rooney for a chat about their championship run, adversity, and her path to the PWHL. 00:00:00 - INTRO 00:02:30 - Happy Birthday Uncle Curt 00:04:32 - Julia travelling 00:06:35 - Tessa surprises Krysta 00:09:04 - CCM Shout Out 00:13:07 - Headlines 00:13:25 - Roster 00:37:17 - Broadcast News 00:38:53 - Kelly Panek announces New Beer 00:40:03 - Podcast Live Taping in Minnesota 00:41:15 - NWSL Finals 00:42:27 - Fanduel 00:44:05 - Player Interview Maddie Rooney 01:08:33 - Thank You Maddie