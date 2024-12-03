Powered by RND
Olympic Gold Medalist Tessa Bonhomme & groundbreaking broadcaster Julia Tocheri examine the past week in the PWHL and international play. Featuring weekly inter...
SportsHockey

Available Episodes

5 of 38
  • OPENING WEEKEND WAS LIT! ALINA MÜLLER INTERVIEW + LIVE POD – SEASON 2 EPISODE 7
    Tessa and Julia kick things off from the concourse of the Xcel Energy Center ahead of the Frost’s banner raising by getting into their endless travel shenanigans (which are completely their own faults), and then breaking down the excitement of Opening Weekend of the PWHL. Then, Tessa is joined by the Boston Fleet’s Alina Müller for a chat about her journey to the big leagues. 00:00:00 - INTRO 00:29:26 - Weekend RECAP, back in Ontario 00:00:16 - LIVE from Minnesota 00:40:08 - Alina Muller Interview 01:13:10 - Ottawa Home Opener VOTE for ALINA HERE https://www.sports-awards.ch/fr/
    --------  
    1:14:53
  • OFFICIAL ROSTERS ARE HERE. SEASON 2 – EPISODE 6
    Julia and Tessa start by getting into their recent travels and the American holiday, and then get into breaking down the official roster decisions around the PWHL and excitement surrounding opening weekend in the league. Then, they sit down with Minnesota Frost goalie Maddie Rooney for a chat about their championship run, adversity, and her path to the PWHL. 00:00:00 - INTRO 00:02:30 - Happy Birthday Uncle Curt 00:04:32 - Julia travelling 00:06:35 - Tessa surprises Krysta 00:09:04 - CCM Shout Out 00:13:07 - Headlines 00:13:25 - Roster 00:37:17 - Broadcast News 00:38:53 - Kelly Panek announces New Beer 00:40:03 - Podcast Live Taping in Minnesota 00:41:15 - NWSL Finals 00:42:27 - Fanduel 00:44:05 - Player Interview Maddie Rooney 01:08:33 - Thank You Maddie
    --------  
    1:11:11
  • THE COUNTDOWN IS ON! SEASON 2 EPISODE 5 WITH ABBEY LEVY
    Tessa and Julia start by going over the deets of Julia’s Tayronto experience and breaking down the highlights from PWHL training camp, headlined by Madison Packer’s retirement. Then, they sit down with New York Sirens and USA Hockey Goalie Abbey Levy at mini camp in Toronto. 00:00 Intro: New Producer, Jackie Skinner 08:43 Mini Camps 11:36 On The Road 14:34 Headlines 18:48 Cuts 20:39 Banner Raised 21:15 Live Podcast 33:15 Abbey Levy 54:35 Thank You Abbey 55:16 Send It 55:39 Rachel - Hockey Fantasy Sites 56:26 Merch 57:15 Wrap Up
    --------  
    57:51
  • WALTER CUP WIN TALES WITH GRACE ZUMWINKLE - SEASON 2 EPISODE 4
    Tessa and Julia break down the new rules in the PWHL, and Tessa sits down with PWHL Minnesota and USA Hockey's Graze Zumwinkle. 00:00 - INTRO 11:25 - HEADLINES 11:40 - NEW RULES 18:53 - IMPORTANT DATES 20:11 - EXHIBITION GAMES 23:52 - GRACE ZUMWINKLE INTERVIEW
    --------  
    48:02
  • PWHL: IT'S IN THE GAME! SEASON 2 EPISODE 3 WITH ANN-RENÉE DESBIENS
    Another week of training camp in the PWHL begins with exciting announcements about the PWHL hitting the road on tour and its inclusion in EA NHL! Tessa and Julia break it all down. 00:20 - INTRO 11:46 - HEADLINES 11:56 - PWHL IN EA NHL 15:24 - PWHL TAKEOVER TOUR 19:37 - PWHL BROADCAST RIGHTS 24:10 MEGHAN DUGAN HIRE 27:47 HADLEY HARTMETZ CONTRACT 31:20 ANN-RENEE DESBIENS INTERVIEW 49:03 SEND IT SEGMENT
    --------  
    55:15

About Jocks in Jills

Olympic Gold Medalist Tessa Bonhomme & groundbreaking broadcaster Julia Tocheri examine the past week in the PWHL and international play. Featuring weekly interviews with players, coaches and personalities making an impact on and off the ice.
