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1699 episodes
- Near-death experience Podcast guest 1980 is Anthony Sanchez who talked about his NDE experience, UFOs, AI and More!Anthony's YouTube Channelshttps://www.youtube.com/@StrangeRadioCentralhttps://www.youtube.com/@esciences.academyAnthony's Websiteshttps://ufocurrents.com/https://esciences.academy/Legal Disclaimer:All experiences shared on this channel—including accounts of anomalous phenomena or extraterrestrial encounters—are personal narratives and subjective claims. This content is for educational, documentary and reflective purposes only and is not professional medical, psychological, or legal advice. The views expressed by guests do not necessarily reflect the views of the channel. Please consult a licensed professional for any health or mental health concerns.CONTACT:Email: jeff@jeffmarapodcast.comWebsite: www.jeffmarapodcast.comInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/jeffmarapodcast/Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/jeffmarapodcast/Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/jeffmaraP/Patreon: Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/423084/joinAmazon Wish Listhttps://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/1ATD4VIQTWYAN?ref_=wl_shareTo donate crypto:Bitcoin - bc1qk30j4n8xuusfcchyut5nef4wj3c263j4nw5wydDigibyte - DMsrBPRJqMaVG8CdKWZtSnqRzCU7t92khEShiba - 0x0ffE1bdA5B6E3e6e5DA6490eaafB7a6E97DF7dEeDoge - D8ZgwmXgCBs9MX9DAxshzNDXPzkUmxEfAVEth. - 0x0ffE1bdA5B6E3e6e5DA6490eaafB7a6E97DF7dEeXRP - rM6dp31r9HuCBDtjR4xB79U5KgnavCuwenNewsletterhttps://jeffmara2002.substack.com/?r=19wpqa&utm_campaign=pub-share-checklist
Get Prepared: Shocking Predictions On Trump, Economy, Midterms, Hacking & MORE!09/20/2026 | 48 mins.Podcast guest 1979 is Nathe The Psychic and he gave his predictions for the rest of 2026!Nathe's YouTube Channelhttps://www.youtube.com/@Nathe-TheThirdwishNathe's Link Treehttps://linktr.ee/ThethirdwishLearn Tarot with Nathehttps://studio.com/nathe/readtarot?c=c6a7iRMFLegal Disclaimer:All experiences shared on this channel—including accounts of anomalous phenomena or extraterrestrial encounters—are personal narratives and subjective claims. This content is for educational, documentary and reflective purposes only and is not professional medical, psychological, or legal advice. The views expressed by guests do not necessarily reflect the views of the channel. Please consult a licensed professional for any health or mental health concerns.CONTACT:Email: jeff@jeffmarapodcast.comWebsite: www.jeffmarapodcast.comInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/jeffmarapodcast/Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/jeffmarapodcast/Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/jeffmaraP/Patreon: Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/423084/joinAmazon Wish Listhttps://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/1ATD4VIQTWYAN?ref_=wl_shareTo donate crypto:Bitcoin - bc1qk30j4n8xuusfcchyut5nef4wj3c263j4nw5wydDigibyte - DMsrBPRJqMaVG8CdKWZtSnqRzCU7t92khEShiba - 0x0ffE1bdA5B6E3e6e5DA6490eaafB7a6E97DF7dEeDoge - D8ZgwmXgCBs9MX9DAxshzNDXPzkUmxEfAVEth. - 0x0ffE1bdA5B6E3e6e5DA6490eaafB7a6E97DF7dEeXRP - rM6dp31r9HuCBDtjR4xB79U5KgnavCuwenNewsletterhttps://jeffmara2002.substack.com/?r=19wpqa&utm_campaign=pub-share-checklist
- Near-death experience guest 1978 is Karen who had 4 NDE experiences. She also has had a UFO experience as well. During one of her near death experiences she was lifting out of her body.Karen's Contactexplore@springwellcounselling.comJoin this channel to get access to perks:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_c8KysI2G9rAbNyD1dVd6g/joinLegal Disclaimer:All experiences shared on this channel—including accounts of anomalous phenomena or extraterrestrial encounters—are personal narratives and subjective claims. This content is for educational, documentary and reflective purposes only and is not professional medical, psychological, or legal advice. The views expressed by guests do not necessarily reflect the views of the channel. Please consult a licensed professional for any health or mental health concerns.CONTACT:Email: jeff@jeffmarapodcast.comWebsite: www.jeffmarapodcast.comInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/jeffmarapodcast/Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/jeffmarapodcast/Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/jeffmaraP/Patreon: Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/423084/joinAmazon Wish Listhttps://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/1ATD4VIQTWYAN?ref_=wl_shareTo donate crypto:Bitcoin - bc1qk30j4n8xuusfcchyut5nef4wj3c263j4nw5wydDigibyte - DMsrBPRJqMaVG8CdKWZtSnqRzCU7t92khEShiba - 0x0ffE1bdA5B6E3e6e5DA6490eaafB7a6E97DF7dEeDoge - D8ZgwmXgCBs9MX9DAxshzNDXPzkUmxEfAVEth. - 0x0ffE1bdA5B6E3e6e5DA6490eaafB7a6E97DF7dEeXRP - rM6dp31r9HuCBDtjR4xB79U5KgnavCuwenNewsletterhttps://jeffmara2002.substack.com/?r=19wpqa&utm_campaign=pub-share-checklist
- Podcast guest 1977 is Buddha Noah who talked about being an Artcturian-Human hybrid and what it is like being on a Mantis Craft. Noah's YouTube
Channelhttps://www.youtube.com/@BuddhaNoahMinistries
Noah's Patreon
patreon.com/cw/theascendingpathLegal Disclaimer:All experiences shared on this channel—including accounts of anomalous phenomena or extraterrestrial encounters—are personal narratives and subjective claims. This content is for educational, documentary and reflective purposes only and is not professional medical, psychological, or legal advice. The views expressed by guests do not necessarily reflect the views of the channel. Please consult a licensed professional for any health or mental health concerns.CONTACT:Email: jeff@jeffmarapodcast.comWebsite: www.jeffmarapodcast.comInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/jeffmarapodcast/Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/jeffmarapodcast/Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/jeffmaraP/Patreon: Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/423084/joinAmazon Wish Listhttps://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/1ATD4VIQTWYAN?ref_=wl_shareTo donate crypto:Bitcoin - bc1qk30j4n8xuusfcchyut5nef4wj3c263j4nw5wydDigibyte - DMsrBPRJqMaVG8CdKWZtSnqRzCU7t92khEShiba - 0x0ffE1bdA5B6E3e6e5DA6490eaafB7a6E97DF7dEeDoge - D8ZgwmXgCBs9MX9DAxshzNDXPzkUmxEfAVEth. - 0x0ffE1bdA5B6E3e6e5DA6490eaafB7a6E97DF7dEeXRP - rM6dp31r9HuCBDtjR4xB79U5KgnavCuwenNewsletterhttps://jeffmara2002.substack.com/?r=19wpqa&utm_campaign=pub-share-checklist
- Podcast guest 1976 is Anina Meherbe-Lan top seer and intuitive from South Africa. During this video she revealed that a world shaking event is coming soon.Anina's Youtube Channelhttps://www.youtube.com/@VIVIDEARTH_3.0Anina's Websitehttps://vividearth.org/Legal Disclaimer:All experiences shared on this channel—including accounts of anomalous phenomena or extraterrestrial encounters—are personal narratives and subjective claims. This content is for educational, documentary and reflective purposes only and is not professional medical, psychological, or legal advice. The views expressed by guests do not necessarily reflect the views of the channel. Please consult a licensed professional for any health or mental health concerns.CONTACT:Email: jeff@jeffmarapodcast.comWebsite: www.jeffmarapodcast.comInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/jeffmarapodcast/Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/jeffmarapodcast/Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/jeffmaraP/Patreon: Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/423084/joinAmazon Wish Listhttps://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/1ATD4VIQTWYAN?ref_=wl_shareTo donate crypto:Bitcoin - bc1qk30j4n8xuusfcchyut5nef4wj3c263j4nw5wydDigibyte - DMsrBPRJqMaVG8CdKWZtSnqRzCU7t92khEShiba - 0x0ffE1bdA5B6E3e6e5DA6490eaafB7a6E97DF7dEeDoge - D8ZgwmXgCBs9MX9DAxshzNDXPzkUmxEfAVEth. - 0x0ffE1bdA5B6E3e6e5DA6490eaafB7a6E97DF7dEeXRP - rM6dp31r9HuCBDtjR4xB79U5KgnavCuwenNewsletterhttps://jeffmara2002.substack.com/?r=19wpqa&utm_campaign=pub-share-checklist
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About JeffMara Podcast
Welcome to the JeffMara Podcast. I like to have conversations with people from all walks of life and talk about paranormal stories, conspiracy theories, time travel, UFOs, alien abductions, near death experiences, bigfoot, psychics, paranormal interviews, afterlife stories and more.Podcast website
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