Near-death experience guest 1978 is Karen who had 4 NDE experiences. She also has had a UFO experience as well. During one of her near death experiences she was lifting out of her body.Karen's Contactexplore@springwellcounselling.comJoin this channel to get access to perks:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_c8KysI2G9rAbNyD1dVd6g/joinLegal Disclaimer:All experiences shared on this channel—including accounts of anomalous phenomena or extraterrestrial encounters—are personal narratives and subjective claims. This content is for educational, documentary and reflective purposes only and is not professional medical, psychological, or legal advice. The views expressed by guests do not necessarily reflect the views of the channel. Please consult a licensed professional for any health or mental health concerns.CONTACT:Email: jeff@jeffmarapodcast.comWebsite: www.jeffmarapodcast.comInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/jeffmarapodcast/Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/jeffmarapodcast/Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/jeffmaraP/Patreon: Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/423084/joinAmazon Wish Listhttps://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/1ATD4VIQTWYAN?ref_=wl_shareTo donate crypto:Bitcoin - bc1qk30j4n8xuusfcchyut5nef4wj3c263j4nw5wydDigibyte - DMsrBPRJqMaVG8CdKWZtSnqRzCU7t92khEShiba - 0x0ffE1bdA5B6E3e6e5DA6490eaafB7a6E97DF7dEeDoge - D8ZgwmXgCBs9MX9DAxshzNDXPzkUmxEfAVEth. - 0x0ffE1bdA5B6E3e6e5DA6490eaafB7a6E97DF7dEeXRP - rM6dp31r9HuCBDtjR4xB79U5KgnavCuwenNewsletterhttps://jeffmara2002.substack.com/?r=19wpqa&utm_campaign=pub-share-checklist