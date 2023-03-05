Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Matt Gourley, Matt Mira
Matt Gourley and Matt Mira love James Bond so much they decided to make a podcast about it. Each episode they invite a guest to dive deep into one movie from th... More
TV & Film
  • For Your Eyes Only with Tom Lennon
    Tom Lennon joins Matt and Matt to discuss the whimsy and wonder of Roger Moore's James Bond. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    5/3/2023
    1:35:59
  • Mission Briefing: SPECTRE Trailer
    The Matts get together to watch the SPECTRE trailers! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    4/26/2023
    1:28:34
  • Octopussy
    Mark McConville and James Bladon join the Matts to talk about how Octopussy works! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    4/19/2023
    1:59:13
  • INDIANA JONESING: TEMPLE OF DOOM
    James Bonding presents: Indiana Jonesing! Matt, Matt, and Paul pull their own hearts out for fortune and glory. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    4/18/2023
    1:53:51
  • Never Say Never Again with Aaron Abrams
    Aaron Abrams joins the Matts to discuss Never Say Never Again! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    4/12/2023
    1:27:22

Matt Gourley and Matt Mira love James Bond so much they decided to make a podcast about it. Each episode they invite a guest to dive deep into one movie from the greatest film franchise known to man. The entire James Bonding catalogue is now being re-released for free, one week at a time, starting 10/5/22. We never left.

Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

