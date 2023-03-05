James Bonding
Matt Gourley, Matt Mira
Available Episodes
For Your Eyes Only with Tom Lennon
Tom Lennon joins Matt and Matt to discuss the whimsy and wonder of Roger Moore's James Bond. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Mission Briefing: SPECTRE Trailer
The Matts get together to watch the SPECTRE trailers! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Octopussy
Mark McConville and James Bladon join the Matts to talk about how Octopussy works! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
INDIANA JONESING: TEMPLE OF DOOM
James Bonding presents: Indiana Jonesing! Matt, Matt, and Paul pull their own hearts out for fortune and glory. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Never Say Never Again with Aaron Abrams
Aaron Abrams joins the Matts to discuss Never Say Never Again! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Matt Gourley and Matt Mira love James Bond so much they decided to make a podcast about it. Each episode they invite a guest to dive deep into one movie from the greatest film franchise known to man. The entire James Bonding catalogue is now being re-released for free, one week at a time, starting 10/5/22. We never left.
