Manchester Derby, Rashford's Future & John Oliver from Last Week Tonight! | It's Called Soccer EP 14

In this episode of It's Called Soccer, Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher, and Rebecca Lowe dive into the week's hottest football topics! They start by dissecting the outcome of the Manchester Derby and Amad Diallo's standout performance. The discussion then moves to Marcus Rashford's potential exit from Manchester United and Pep Guardiola's struggles amid Manchester City's collapse. The trio also debate the chances of Arsenal, Chelsea, and Liverpool in the title race and share their Premier League predictions. The conversation heats up with thoughts on the revived Super League proposal and Champions League forecasts. The episode ends with a special, in-depth interview with comedian and huge Liverpool fan, John Oliver, offering his unique perspectives on football and his career.