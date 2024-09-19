Manchester Derby, Rashford's Future & John Oliver from Last Week Tonight! | It's Called Soccer EP 14
In this episode of It's Called Soccer, Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher, and Rebecca Lowe dive into the week's hottest football topics!
They start by dissecting the outcome of the Manchester Derby and Amad Diallo's standout performance. The discussion then moves to Marcus Rashford's potential exit from Manchester United and Pep Guardiola's struggles amid Manchester City's collapse.
The trio also debate the chances of Arsenal, Chelsea, and Liverpool in the title race and share their Premier League predictions. The conversation heats up with thoughts on the revived Super League proposal and Champions League forecasts.
The episode ends with a special, in-depth interview with comedian and huge Liverpool fan, John Oliver, offering his unique perspectives on football and his career.
1:08:44
Chelsea Contenders? Postecoglou’s Pressure & Mr. Soccer Cobi Jones! | It's Called Soccer EP 13
Gary Neville, Rebecca Lowe, and special guest Cobi Jones dive into the latest episode of It's Called Soccer. They discuss LA Galaxy, David Beckham, and Cobi’s Premier League days.
Christina Unkel provides insights on the breaking news about Premier League referee David Coote. The Give and Go guys bring their hot takes on the MLS season post-MLS Cup final. Plus, in-depth conversations about Tottenham's struggles, Chelsea’s rise, and the impressive Cole Palmer.
52:46
Salah’s Future, De Bruyne’s Dilemma & EPL’s US Rise with The 2 Robbies! | It's Called Soccer EP 12
Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher, and Rebecca Lowe are back with another jam-packed episode of It's Called Soccer!
The gang breaks down Liverpool's big win over Man City and what it means for the title race. They also chat about Arsenal and Chelsea's chances and Pep Guardiola's challenges at Man City.
Special guests The 2 Robbies, Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle, join in to talk about their American broadcasting adventures and the growth of soccer in the US. Plus, we hear from the Give N Go podcast on the MLS Conference Finals and look ahead to the MLS Cup Final.
1:11:12
Spurs Shock Man City, Mascherano to Miami & Emma Hayes On Winning Gold! | It's Called Soccer EP 11
In Episode 11 of It's Called Soccer, Gary Neville and Rebecca Lowe break down Spurs' shocking away win against Manchester City and discuss Mo Salah's comments about his uncertain Liverpool future.
Get the latest MLS Playoff updates from the Give N Go guys, featuring LA Galaxy's dominance and Javier Mascherano's potential move to Inter Miami. Celebrate Harry Kane's record 50 Bundesliga goals and the Orlando Pride's NWSL final victory.
Special guest Emma Hayes, the new USWNT head coach, joins to preview the England vs. USA, discuss her transition from Chelsea to leading the USWNT, and reflect on winning the gold medal at the Olympics. Don't miss this jam-packed episode!
1:03:42
Ronaldo's Moment, Mbappe's Struggles & NFL’s Josh Norman on Man Utd & PSG | It's Called Soccer EP 10
In Episode 10 of It's Called Soccer, Rebecca Lowe and Gary Neville dive into the latest in soccer and football, with Jamie Carragher dialing in from South Africa.
Special guest NFL star Josh Norman discusses his love for Zlatan, Man United, and PSG, and compares soccer and American football.
The hosts tackle Harry Kane’s commitment to England, Mbappe’s tough start at Real Madrid and exclusion from the France squad, and Ronaldo's overhead kick in Gary's moment of the week.
They also give a tactical breakdown of Ruben Amorim’s upcoming first game as Man United's manager and discuss the USMNT's recent matches against Jamaica with a focus on center-back issues.
