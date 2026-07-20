In this interview, Sam Jones joins us to walk through the major fault lines shaping Iowa’s abortion debate and the broader pro-life movement. We discuss the tension between incremental legislation and abolitionist “all-or-nothing” convictions, including how passages like Isaiah 10:1–4 are interpreted in political and legislative contexts.Sam also breaks down the differences between key Iowa bills—HF2332 and HF2316—and why the question of equal protection and legal accountability has become such a dividing line among pro-life advocates. We explore how each approach defines justice, and what it means in practice when drafting abortion legislation.The conversation also covers the controversial “black market pill” bill: what authority it actually carried, why it moved through the legislative process the way it did, and what its late-session positioning reveals about the priorities and constraints inside Iowa’s political system.This episode digs into the real disagreements inside the pro-life movement—strategy, theology, law, and legislative tradeoffs—and why those disagreements are shaping the future of abortion policy in Iowa.Subscribe for more interviews and analysis on culture, law, and the pro-life movement.Chapters00:00 The difference between abortion abolitionism and the pro-life movement7:17 Why do mothers get an explicit exemption to murder their unborn?15:06 The difference between the abolitionist bill and the pro-life bill20:25 Sam explains that pro-life laws without equal justice are unrighteous decrees29:40 Is it Sin to vote to restrict abortions if the bill doesn't include equal justice34:35 Can a pro-life person please God.38:00 Should abolitionists be more gracious?43:52 Can abolitionist support a ban of abortions without including prosecution of the mother?50:54 Steve Holt's comments about abolitionists59:04 Why the abortion pill bill is weak1:08:34 Are abolitionists anti-gospel?