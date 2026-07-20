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14 episodes
- Have Christians always been political?Many Christians have been told that faith and politics should remain separate—that Christians should simply "preach the Gospel" and avoid the public square.But is that what Scripture teaches?In this episode of Iowa Crossroad, we go back to the very beginning—to Genesis—to explore why politics isn't where ideas begin. It's where ideas become law.From the creation account to Romans 13, from Nathan confronting King David to Elijah standing before Ahab and Esther risking her life before the Persian king, we'll examine a consistent biblical pattern: God's people have never worshiped political power, but neither have they abandoned the public square.We'll also discuss:
Why every political disagreement begins as a theological disagreement.
Whether Christians should bring their worldview into politics.
The biblical purpose of government.
How theology shapes culture, culture shapes politics, and politics reinforces culture.
What all of this means for Iowa today.
Whether you agree or disagree, my hope is that this episode encourages you to think more deeply about the relationship between Christianity, government, and public life.*Politics changes every election. Truth doesn't.*---📍 *About Iowa Crossroad*Iowa Crossroad is a podcast exploring theology, culture, and Iowa politics through the lens of Scripture. Rather than offering partisan talking points or political cheerleading, we ask a deeper question:What does God say?If you enjoy thoughtful conversations about faith, public policy, and a biblical worldview, consider subscribing and joining the conversation.👍 Like if you found it helpful.💬 Leave a comment—I’d love to hear your thoughts.🔔 Subscribe so you don't miss future episodes.#Christianity #Politics #BiblicalWorldview #Iowa #Theology #Government #Romans13 #Genesis #PublicPolicy #FaithAndPolitics
- In this interview, Sam Jones joins us to walk through the major fault lines shaping Iowa’s abortion debate and the broader pro-life movement. We discuss the tension between incremental legislation and abolitionist “all-or-nothing” convictions, including how passages like Isaiah 10:1–4 are interpreted in political and legislative contexts.Sam also breaks down the differences between key Iowa bills—HF2332 and HF2316—and why the question of equal protection and legal accountability has become such a dividing line among pro-life advocates. We explore how each approach defines justice, and what it means in practice when drafting abortion legislation.The conversation also covers the controversial “black market pill” bill: what authority it actually carried, why it moved through the legislative process the way it did, and what its late-session positioning reveals about the priorities and constraints inside Iowa’s political system.This episode digs into the real disagreements inside the pro-life movement—strategy, theology, law, and legislative tradeoffs—and why those disagreements are shaping the future of abortion policy in Iowa.Subscribe for more interviews and analysis on culture, law, and the pro-life movement.Chapters00:00 The difference between abortion abolitionism and the pro-life movement7:17 Why do mothers get an explicit exemption to murder their unborn?15:06 The difference between the abolitionist bill and the pro-life bill20:25 Sam explains that pro-life laws without equal justice are unrighteous decrees29:40 Is it Sin to vote to restrict abortions if the bill doesn't include equal justice34:35 Can a pro-life person please God.38:00 Should abolitionists be more gracious?43:52 Can abolitionist support a ban of abortions without including prosecution of the mother?50:54 Steve Holt's comments about abolitionists59:04 Why the abortion pill bill is weak1:08:34 Are abolitionists anti-gospel?
- In this interview, Keith Foskey responds to several theological claims made by Jon Dunwell regarding abortion, justice, repentance, and the role of civil government.We discuss:The woman caught in adultery and whether Jesus opposed civil punishmentRomans 13 and the God-ordained role of governmentWhether mercy and accountability are being falsely separatedIf prosecution for crimes committed is somehow “anti-gospel”The difference between the role of the church and the role of the stateHow pastors should counsel truly repentant people who have committed serious sinsCan forgiveness before God coexist with earthly consequences?This conversation dives into the tension between justice, grace, repentance, and biblical consistency surrounding abortion legislation and the Christian worldview.If you enjoy theological and cultural conversations like this, subscribe and share the episode.Chapters00:00 Introducing the King of the Amils00:54 Overview of Iowa's Pro-life legislation introduced in 202603:20 Why Jesus did not call for the execution of the woman caught in adultery11:58 Grace and mercy does not eradicate accountability15:20 Is Satan using and discarding women who seek abortions?19:15 Did Jesus have legal authority while on the earth?26:00 Do human laws keep abortive women from repentance?33:15 How do Christians respond to repentant criminals?38:45 Do abolitionist keep woman from the throne of grace?39:30 Are abolitionists anti-gospel?
- Why was Iowa’s Life at Conception bill canceled just days after being introduced?In this interview, I sit down with John Dunwell — pastor, Iowa State Representative, and employee of The Family Leader — to discuss the controversial decision to cancel the Life at Conception subcommittee in Iowa.Just days earlier, the bill was publicly celebrated at the Iowa Prayer for Life Rally. Then, unexpectedly, the subcommittee was canceled.I asked Rep. Dunwell directly:Why was the bill stopped?Who influenced the decision?Was it really about timing and votes?What happens next for the pro-life movement in Iowa?Whether you agree or disagree, this conversation gives insight into the political, theological, and strategic debates surrounding abortion legislation in Iowa.If you enjoy thoughtful conversations on theology, politics, and culture, subscribe and join the discussion below.Chapters:00:48 Why did Jon kill the Life at Conception bill?15:31 Should IVF or Natural fertility be prioritized?17:35 How can we vote non-life at conception republicans out without knowing where they stand?27:20 How can we trust the candidates on Life?35:00 If we loos the Governors seat, we could not see Life at Conception for a decade47:30 Is the abolitionist position anti-gospel?
- Republicans promised to defend life. So why was the Life at Conception bill canceled? Maggie DeWitte, Executive Director of Pulse Life Advocates, joins the Iowa Crossroad Podcast to discuss the current state of the pro-life movement in Iowa following this year’s legislative session.In this conversation, we discuss the Life at Conception bill, HF 2332 and the canceled subcommittee that sparked concern among pro-life leaders, efforts to strengthen protections surrounding abortion pills, and the broader strategy moving forward after the overturning of Roe v. Wade.Maggie also shares where the movement goes from here, what the next unifying vision for the pro-life cause could be, and how Iowans can continue engaging in the fight for life.We also discuss the work being done through Pulse Life Advocates, upcoming events including the Christmas Gala featuring Jim Caviezel, and ways listeners can get involved.Chapters: 0:00 Who is Maggie DeWitte?1:12 Pulse Life Advocates priorities4:28 Rep Dunwell dealt huge blow to the pro-life cause6:04 If we don’t abolish abortion now, when will we do it?15:50 Where are we on the roadmap of the fight for life in Iowa? 27:35 We overturned Roe what is the current goal of the pro-life movement?31:56 How to get involved in the fight for life34:31 Upcoming pro-life events in Iowa
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About Iowa's Crossroad
If you’re looking for shallow takes or political cheerleading, this probably isn’t for you. If you’re willing to wrestle with truth, doctrine, and the implications of a biblical worldview in the real world, then welcome.Podcast website
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