Neil Movva, co-founder of Sail Research, joins Patrick to explain why the next era of AI may be defined not by faster chatbots, but by background agents that work autonomously for hours, days, or even weeks—and what it will take to make that intelligence cheap enough to become abundant. Neil lays out Sail’s “token factory” strategy across software, chips, data centers, and power; the lessons he learned chasing “speed of light” performance at Nvidia; why he’ll buy almost any chip at the right price; and why unreliable, distributed data centers powered by sources like solar and wind could actually be an advantage. They also discuss transformers and memory, the future of AI training data, the economics of the chip shortage, open versus closed models, and Neil’s belief that there will always be demand for more intelligence.



TIMESTAMPS

0:00 Intro

0:38 Building a “Token Factory”

4:21 The Future of Background Agents

13:09 Nvidia and the GPU Stack

23:27 Chips, Memory, and Transformers

36:14 The Future of AI Training Data

44:32 Chip Scarcity and Compute Arbitrage

52:44 Reinventing the AI Data Center

59:01 Power and the “Scavenger Strategy”

1:10:10 Open vs. Closed AI



#ArtificialIntelligence #AIAgents #NVIDIA #AIInfrastructure #InvestLikeTheBest



Presented by Ramp:

https://ramp.com/invest



Sponsored by Vanta, WorkOS, Rogo, and Ridgeline:

https://www.vanta.com/invest

https://workos.com/

https://rogo.ai/invest

https://www.ridgelineapps.com/



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Patrick O'Shaughnessy is the CEO of Positive Sum. All opinions expressed by Patrick and podcast guests are solely their own and do not reflect the opinion of Positive Sum. This podcast is for informational purposes only and should not be relied upon as a basis for investment decisions. Clients of Positive Sum may maintain positions in the securities discussed in this podcast. To learn more, visit psum.vc



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