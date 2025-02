Democratic Dividends: Kenya’s Close Presidential Election

This week’s episode focuses on human rights and democracy news from across Africa: the results of the presidential election in Kenya, the release of the U.S. Strategy Toward Sub-Saharan Africa, and the recent visit by Secretary Blinken to South Africa, Rwanda, and the DRC. We speak to Mvemba Dizolele, Senior Fellow and Director of the Africa Program at CSIS, who explains the implications of these events and further steps the U.S. can take to support democracy on the continent. The news segment also covers the UN High Commissioner Michele Bachelet’s trip to Bangladesh and the one-year anniversary of the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan. Additional Resources: U.S. Strategy Toward Sub-Saharan Africa: https://www.whitehouse.gov/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/U.S.-Strategy-Toward-Sub-Saharan-Africa-FINAL.pdf CSIS Analysis of the Africa strategy: https://www.csis.org/analysis/potential-and-limits-new-us-strategy-sub-saharan-africa CSIS White Paper on Enforced Disappearances: https://www.csis.org/analysis/addressing-continuing-phenomenon-enforced-disappearances CSIS Commentary on the Taliban's crackdown on women’s rights in Afghanistan: https://www.csis.org/analysis/new-century-old-taliban Michelle Bachelet’s remarks on her visit to Bangladesh: https://www.ohchr.org/en/statements/2022/08/un-high-commissioner-human-rights-michelle-bachelet-concludes-her-official-visit