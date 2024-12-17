Inheriting Presents: "Willie, Shig, and a Bird Named Maggie" by StoryCorps
This week, we bring you a special bonus episode from our friends at the podcast StoryCorps.Willie Ito and Shigeru "Shig" Yabu, childhood best friends, remember being sent to separate Japanese Internment camps as kids, and how they came together to tell their story decades later.Stay connected with us! Email us at [email protected] to share your questions, feelings, and even your story.Inheriting is entirely funded by supporters like you. If you want to hear future seasons, go to LAist.com/Inheriting and click on the orange box to donate.Learn more about sponsor message choices: podcastchoices.com/adchoicesNPR Privacy Policy
--------
15:17
Inheriting Presents: 'Settlement' by Ten Thousand Things with Shin Yu Pai
This week, we bring you a special bonus episode from our friends at the podcast Ten Thousand Things with Shin Yu Pai.Janet Lee, a freshman at Bryn Mawr, was heading home for Christmas break when she was detained by the police for alleged drug smuggling. Janet wasn't carrying any drugs. But the treatment she received from the Philadelphia police department and from her own community would change her life forever. In this episode, Ten Thousand Things explores the pain of being accused of being someone you are not and fighting to reclaim the story that sets the record straight.
--------
27:49
Inheriting Presents: "Specially Processed" by Self Evident
This week, we bring you a special bonus episode from our friends at the podcast Self Evident: Asian America's Stories.For so many Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, Spam is a beloved classic food, showing up in everything from musubi to fried rice. But behind that nostalgia is a history of war and colonization, and the inheritance of both favorite foods and hidden traumas.Korean American playwright Jaime Sunwoo's play, Specially Processed American Me, takes a close look at Spam's legacies, and the lost stories of her own family — who've migrated twice over two generations, from North Korean to South Korea, then from South Korea to the United States.While sharing behind-the-scenes previews of the play, Jaime and Self Evident host Cathy Vo talk about the challenges and rewards of interviewing older generations, and how those conversations have helped Jamie process her own identity as an Asian American. Learn more about the play at speciallyprocessed.com and hear more from Self Evident at selfevidentshow.com.
--------
39:08
Inheriting Live: How do we talk about our family histories?
Our final episode of Season 1 is a special "Inheriting" event recorded in front of a live audience. Host Emily Kwong is joined on stage by Bảo Trương (Episode 4), Shakeel Syed and Saira Sayeed (Episode 6), and Leialani Wihongi-Santos and Joseph Aflleje-Santos (Episode 7). They reveal what it was like to tell their stories and explore their family histories on "Inheriting."Then, Emily is joined by "Inheriting" consulting psychologist Sherry C. Wang and ethnic studies post-doctoral lecturer Carol Kwang Park (Episodes 1 & 2) for a robust and informative conversation about how listeners can interview their own family members.For tips on how to conduct family interviews, check out the Inheriting Resource Guide section for Episode 10: https://laist.com/podcasts/inheriting/inheriting-resource-guide
--------
1:01:39
Nicole & the Third World Liberation Front
Nicole Salaver's uncle, Patrick Salaver, was one of the leaders of the Third World Liberation Front at San Francisco State University in the late 1960s. This movement not only led to the recognition of the term "Asian American," but also brought ethnic studies to colleges nationwide. Pat made a difference in the world as a Filipino civil rights leader, but is largely unknown by the public. Now, Nicole wants to set the record straight and honor her uncle's legacy, while building her own.Follow more of Nicole's work on her show, the Cultural Kultivators Podcast: https://balaykreative.org/cultural-kultivatorsStay connected with us! Email us at [email protected] to share your questions, feelings, and even your story.Inheriting is entirely funded by supporters like you. If you want to hear future seasons, go to LAist.com/Inheriting and click on the orange box to donate.You can also find resources about the historic events covered in each episode and relevant lesson plans from the Asian American Education Project, including the ones below.Lesson 5.2.1 (Grades 1-5): Asian Americans as Activists and Accomplices https://asianamericanedu.org/activists-activism-accomplices.htmlLesson 4.3 (Grades 7-12): The Fight for Ethnic Studies https://asianamericanedu.org/ethnic-studies-the-fight-to-teach-our-stories.html
Inheriting is a show about Asian American and Pacific Islander families, which explores how one event in history can ripple through generations. In doing so, the show seeks to break apart the AAPI monolith and tell a fuller story of these communities. In each episode, NPR's Emily Kwong sits down with one family and facilitates deeply emotional conversations between their loved ones, exploring how their most personal, private moments are an integral part of history. Through these stories, we show how the past is personal and how to live with the legacies we're constantly inheriting. Learn more at LAist.com/Inheriting