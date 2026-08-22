Let's Talk ID is a podcast by the Infectious Diseases Society of America, featuring discussions with experts on a range of topics related to infectious diseases including antimicrobial resistance, ID diagnostics and outbreaks such as COVID-19, Ebola and measles. Episodes on IDSA’s guidelines are also available.

*The views and opinions expressed in this podcast are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the views or positions of the Infectious Diseases Society of America.