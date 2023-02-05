Let's Talk ID is a podcast by the Infectious Diseases Society of America, featuring discussions with experts on a range of topics related to infectious diseases... More
Is the grass greener? Life as an ID physician working in private practice
“We need to start dispelling the myth that you're not able to make money doing [what you love].” After matching into physical medicine and rehabilitation and spending a gap year as a hospitalist, Alice Han, MD decided to pursue a career in infectious diseases. In this episode with Dr. Paul Sax, Dr. Han shares the reason she switched specialties, what it’s like working in ID private practice and the key to having professional satisfaction in ID.
6/10/2023
31:07
It takes two to make a thing go right: maximizing the mentor/mentee relationship
Twenty years ago, Buddy Creech, MD, MPH, FPIDS became a pediatric infectious diseases fellow under mega-mentor Kathryn Edwards, MD, FIDSA, FPIDS. In this episode, Dr. Creech is joined by his former mentor to discuss their story, the dynamics of a successful mentee and mentor relationship, and how to mentor trainees in the best way possible.
5/27/2023
25:00
Advocacy, Equity and Beyond: The End of the COVID-19 Emergency Order
The lifting of the COVID-19 public health emergency (PHE) at the federal level will have significant impact on clinical, public health and research in infectious diseases beyond. In this episode, director of health for the city of St. Louis Mati Hlatshwayo Davis, MD, MPH is joined by Allison Agwu, MD, ScM, FIDSA and Maximo Brito, MD, MPH, FIDSA to discuss the urgency for prioritizing health equity beyond the COVID-19 Emergency Order Conclusion.
5/11/2023
29:51
President's Podcast: Lifting the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency
IDSA President Carlos del Rio MD, FIDSA, discusses the end of the COVID-19 public health emergency (PHE) with White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Ashish Jha, MD, MPH.
5/2/2023
20:30
Communicating science and addressing misinformation
Buddy Creech, MD, MPH, FPIDS, sits down with guests William Schaffner, MD, FIDSA, and NBC News medical correspondent Erika Edwards to discuss how ID practitioners can be better communicators.
Let's Talk ID is a podcast by the Infectious Diseases Society of America, featuring discussions with experts on a range of topics related to infectious diseases including antimicrobial resistance, ID diagnostics and outbreaks such as COVID-19, Ebola and measles. Episodes on IDSA’s guidelines are also available.*The views and opinions expressed in this podcast are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the views or positions of the Infectious Diseases Society of America.