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Let's Talk ID
Infectious Diseases Society of America (IDSA)
Latest episode
246 episodes
- Meet the newest voices behind Let’s Talk ID. Infectious disease physicians Kelly Cawcutt, MD, MS, FACP, FIDSA, FCCM, FSHEA, and Nico Cortes-Penfield, MD, FACP, FIDSA, join the podcast as co-hosts for episodes focused on research published in IDSA journals. In their first episode, they speak with Joy Juskowich, MD, and Arif Sarwari, MBA, MD, MSC, authors of a Clinical Infectious Diseases study on early transition from IV to oral antibiotics and discuss its implications for clinical practice.
The study: https://academic.oup.com/cid/article/82/4/e674/8384448
- Trust alone doesn't always change minds. Buddy Creech, MD, MPH, FPIDS, sits down with Todd Wolynn, MD, MMM, executive director of the Trusted Messenger Program, to share practical communication strategies that help clinicians build trust, navigate difficult conversations and guide patients toward evidence-based decisions.
- IDSA CEO Jeanne Marrazzo, MD, MPH, FIDSA, sits down with Past President, Daniel McQuillen, MD, FIDSA, and private practice infectious diseases physician, Sneha Thatipelli, MD, to discuss the value of volunteering with IDSA, finding the right opportunity and how getting involved can shape your career.
The 2026 IDSA Call for Volunteers is open now through Friday, July 31. Apply (member login required): https://bit.ly/4gWz6qK
- Host Mati Hlatshwayo Davis, MD, MPH, FIDSA is joined by IDSA Senior Vice President of Public Policy and Government Relations Amanda Jezek to discuss the policy challenges shaping infectious diseases, public health and research ahead of the midterm elections. They explore IDSA's advocacy strategy, recent policy wins and how ID professionals can build relationships with policymakers to drive meaningful change.
- Paul Sax, MD, FIDSA sits down with comedy-writer, Mike Reiss, and his wife, Denise Reiss, to discuss a lifetime of travel experiences spanning more than 100 countries. From submarine dives and whale sharks to a hospitalization caused by Shigella, they recount remarkable adventures and the health risks that can emerge when exploring the world.
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About Let's Talk ID
Let's Talk ID is a podcast by the Infectious Diseases Society of America, featuring discussions with experts on a range of topics related to infectious diseases including antimicrobial resistance, ID diagnostics and outbreaks such as COVID-19, Ebola and measles. Episodes on IDSA’s guidelines are also available.*The views and opinions expressed in this podcast are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the views or positions of the Infectious Diseases Society of America.Podcast website
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