Believing his white whale is in his sights, Capt. Tony Federico confronts alibi witnesses and Cissy's son about what he's learned — and gets some surprising answers.

Rebecca and Kevin head from the woods of Maine to Washington, D.C. on a search to understand the FBI's investigations and decode cryptic scribblings about a 2007 meeting.

There are undeniable holes in this investigation. Was Tony Federico following the facts or seeing only what he wanted?

The reporters come face-to-face with Tony Federico's prime target. And a development: Will modern forensics unlock the answer to who killed Cissy Stuart?

About In the Shadow of Princeton

The matriarch of a prominent Princeton family is found stabbed to death in her locked basement in 1989. Why would anyone want to kill Cissy Stuart, one of the Ivy league town's most well-known characters? The shocking investigation sprawls across decades, as police turn their attention from a serial attacker, to her son, to a group of Princeton University students who said they were at a Grateful Dead concert at the time of the killing. The hot-blooded investigator sees a conspiracy. Is he way off base? Or does privilege let you get away with murder?