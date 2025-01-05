394: Iran: Future Attacks by Israel Could Lead to Full War + IDF May Extend 30 Days in S. Lebanon Based On Delayed LAF Deployment + US Army Multi-Domain Artillery Cannon Effort + More

For review:1. Iran: Future Attacks by Israel Could Lead to Full War.Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi: “We are fully prepared for the possibility of further Israeli attacks. I hope Israel will refrain from taking such reckless action, as it could lead to a large-scale war.”2. IDF May Extend 30 Days in S. Lebanon Based On Delayed LAF Deployment.The IDF was gearing up for the possibility that troops would stay beyond the 60-day period (outlined in the ceasefire agreement) as the Lebanese army is currently deploying too slowly to the southern Lebanon area, allowing Hezbollah time to regroup.3. Russia vows to retaliate after Ukraine ATACMS strike in Belgorod.4. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to meet with President-elect Donald Trump soon after inauguration. 5. US Army Multi-Domain Artillery Cannon Effort.The Army’s Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office “has a requirement to develop and deliver a full Multi-Domain Artillery Cannon System (MDACS) Battery no later than Q4FY27 followed by an operational demonstration in FY28.A full MDACS battery consists of eight Multi-Domain Artillery Cannons, four Multi-Function Precision Radars, two Multi-Domain Battle Managers, and separately, no less than 144 Hypervelocity Projectiles.”