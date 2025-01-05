394: Iran: Future Attacks by Israel Could Lead to Full War + IDF May Extend 30 Days in S. Lebanon Based On Delayed LAF Deployment + US Army Multi-Domain Artillery Cannon Effort + More
For review:1. Iran: Future Attacks by Israel Could Lead to Full War.Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi: “We are fully prepared for the possibility of further Israeli attacks. I hope Israel will refrain from taking such reckless action, as it could lead to a large-scale war.”2. IDF May Extend 30 Days in S. Lebanon Based On Delayed LAF Deployment.The IDF was gearing up for the possibility that troops would stay beyond the 60-day period (outlined in the ceasefire agreement) as the Lebanese army is currently deploying too slowly to the southern Lebanon area, allowing Hezbollah time to regroup.3. Russia vows to retaliate after Ukraine ATACMS strike in Belgorod.4. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to meet with President-elect Donald Trump soon after inauguration. 5. US Army Multi-Domain Artillery Cannon Effort.The Army’s Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office “has a requirement to develop and deliver a full Multi-Domain Artillery Cannon System (MDACS) Battery no later than Q4FY27 followed by an operational demonstration in FY28.A full MDACS battery consists of eight Multi-Domain Artillery Cannons, four Multi-Function Precision Radars, two Multi-Domain Battle Managers, and separately, no less than 144 Hypervelocity Projectiles.”
--------
17:45
393: IDF Releases Details from September 2024 Commando Raid in Syria + Senegal to Remove Foreign Military Presence in 2025 + Russian Navy Accepts 5th Yasen-class Nuclear Attack Sub + More
For review:1. Israel to send Team to Qatar for Hostage Negotiations.The Prime Minister’s Office said that “Netanyahu authorized a working-level delegation from the Mossad, Shin Bet and IDF to continue negotiations in Doha.”2. IDF Releases Details from September 2024 Commando Raid in Syria. The raid — dubbed internally by the Israel Defense Forces “Operation Many Ways” — was aimed at destroying an underground facility used by Iranian forces to manufacture precision missiles for Hezbollah in Lebanon and for the Assad regime in Syria.3. Senegal to Remove Foreign Military Presence in 2025.Senegal's President (Bassirou Dioumaye Faye): “I have instructed the minister for the armed forces to propose a new doctrine for cooperation in defence and security, involving, among other consequences, the end of all foreign military presences in Senegal from 2025.”4. Russian Navy Accepts 5th Yasen-class Nuclear Attack Sub.The Attack boat Arkhangelsk was turned over to the Russian Navy on Dec. 27 in a ceremony at the Sevmash shipyard on the White Sea just south of the Arctic Circle. The 13,800-ton Yasen-Ms can field the 1,000-mile range 3M-54 Kalibir NK land attack cruise missile, the P-800 Oniks anti-ship missile, and the 3M-22 Zircon hypersonic anti-ship cruise missiles.5. China sanctions US Defense companies over arms sales to Taiwan. They will be prohibited from import and export activities or making new investments in China, while their senior managers will be banned from entering the country, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce said Tuesday.
--------
18:56
392: US CENTCOM Forces Strike Houthi Rebel Targets + Israeli Ambassador to UN Gives Last Warning to Houthis + Latest US Security Assistance Package to Ukraine worth $1.25 Billion + More
For review:1. US CENTCOM Forces Strike Houthi Rebel Targets.On Dec. 30 and 31, US Navy ships and aircraft targeted a Houthi command and control facility and advanced conventional weapon (ACW) production and storage facilities that included missiles and uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs). 2. Israeli Ambassador (Danny Danon) to UN Gives Last Warning to Houthis. “To the Houthis, perhaps you have not been paying attention to what has happened to the Middle East over the past year. Well, allow me to remind you what has happened to Hamas, to Hezbollah, to Assad, to all those who have attempted to destroy us. Let this be your final warning,” Danon told the UN Security Council. 3. Latest in Israel - Hamas Hostage Negotiations. Israel & Hamas disagree on number of living Hostages to be released.4. Latest US Security Assistance Package to Ukraine worth $1.25 Billion.In addition, the US Treasury Department meanwhile announced the disbursement of $3.4 billion in direct budgetary support for Ukraine. 5. Greece to provide 24 x Sea Sparrow Missiles to Ukraine. The missiles are part of a broader defense package for Ukraine, including artillery shells, weaponry, and ammunition.6. Russian Foreign Minister (Sergei Lavrov) on President-elect Trump Peace proposal: “Of course, we are not satisfied with the proposals being voiced by representatives of the president-elect to postpone Ukrainian NATO membership for 20 years and to send to Ukraine a peacekeeping contingent of ‘British and European forces,'” Lavrov said. 7. Turkish Drone Maker Baykar purchases Italian aviation firm Piaggio Aerospace.
--------
17:51
391: Details Released on the Haniyeh Assassination + IDF Operations from Neztarim Corridor + Finland Seizes Tanker from Undersea Cable Incident + China's Amphib Assault Ship Can Launch & Recover Fighters + More
For Review:1. Details Released on the Haniyeh Assassination.2. IDF Operations from Neztarim Corridor.3. Finland Seizes Tanker from Undersea Cable Incident.4. Finland to increase defense spending to 3.3% GDP by 2032. Currently, Finland spends 2.4% of GDP on defense- well above the NATO mark of 2%. 5. China's Amphib Assault Ship Can Launch & Recover Fighters.
--------
18:51
390: Another Round of IDF Strikes on Houthi Targets + Mossad Chief: We Need to Go Head to Head with Iran + Slovakia to Procure Barak Air Defense Systems + Australian Air Force Receives Final Batch of F-35A Warplanes + More
For review:1. Another Round of IDF Strikes on Houthi Targets.The targets included “infrastructure used by the Houthi terror regime for its military activities” at Sanaa International Airport, and the Hezyaz power plant just outside the Houthi-controlled capital. 2. Mossad Chief: We Need to Go Head to Head with Iran.3. Slovakia to Procure Barak Air Defense Systems.4. Report: Russian Naval Vessels departing Syria for Libya. Italy concerned.5. Netherlands to procure anti-drone systems to defeat small unmanned aircraft systems.6. Australian Air Force Receives Final Batch of F-35A Warplanes.