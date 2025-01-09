In this Hurdy Gurdy Travel Podcast episode, host Justin Vacula reviews the newly released Hard Rock MasterCard, launched in December 2024.
He discusses earning unity points through various categories such as gaming, food, merchandise, and more, highlighting benefits like free car washes, buffet discounts, and no resort fees with the Icon status.
Additionally, the episode touches on the uses of unity points in multiple locations, the ease of application, and the potential for leveraging the card's perks in places like Atlantic City, Las Vegas, and Florida.
The discussion also includes insights on combining this card with other rewards and status matches, concluding with a brief mention of related travel events and meetups.
00:00 Introduction to Low-Cost Travel with Points and Miles
00:50 Hard Rock MasterCard Credit Card Review
01:09 Meetups and Social Media Connections
01:49 Deep Dive into Hard Rock MasterCard Benefits
04:41 Earning and Using Unity Points
06:30 Status Matching and Tier Benefits
11:05 Using Unity Points at Various Locations
21:02 Cruise Experience and Future Plans
21:50 Closing Announcements and Upcoming Events
Main website, including episode transcripts: https://hurdygurdytravelpodcast.com
Referral links: https://hurdygurdytravel.com/donate-referral-links/
Join me for in-person meetups I host in Willow Grove, PA: https://www.meetup.com/phillymilesandpoints/
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/hurdy-gurdy-travel
SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/hurdygurdytravelpodcast
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/hurdy-gurdy-travel-podcast/id1489093490
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8EcIcoNU1HK4KKhQtTkAWw
Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/hurdy-gurdy-travel-podcast
Google Play: https://www.play.google.com/music/listen?u=0#/ps/l5bmuntd4wpvtklvg42ejg42ejg4apiu
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HurdyGurdyTravelPodcast
Twitter: https://twitter.com/HGTravelPodcast
Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/justinvacula
Copy and paste the podcast RSS feed -- http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/soundcloud:users:706382626/sounds.rss -- to listen on your favorite podcast-playing platform!
Earning MGM Status in 2025
In this episode of the Hurdy Gurdy Travel Podcast, host Justin Vacula and co-host Darren Remsburg discuss how to earn MGM Gold and Platinum status using points and miles from credit card rewards.
They highlight the benefits of these statuses such as waived resort fees, free parking, lounge access, and dining credits. Detailed insights into the MGM Mastercard's earning potential, including strategies for leveraging tier multipliers and promotional offers, are shared.
The episode provides tips for maximizing rewards and considering the value of status based on individual travel habits. Justin also mentions upcoming events and meetups for travel enthusiasts.
00:00 Introduction to Low-Cost Travel with Points and Miles
00:50 Earning MGM Gold and Platinum Status in 2025
01:08 Meetups and Social Media Engagement
01:47 Welcome Back, Darren Remsburg
02:27 Status Matching and Cruise Opportunities
05:29 Benefits of MGM Gold and Platinum Status
12:41 MGM Mastercard: Earning Tier Levels and Benefits
22:45 Video Poker Strategies and Tips
26:32 Reducing Variance in Gambling
27:27 Credit Card Issued by First National Bank of Omaha
29:13 Using MGM Rewards Credit Card for Gambling
36:14 Maximizing Rewards with MyVegas Games
46:33 Upcoming Travel Plans and Strategies
48:11 Closing Announcements and Future Events
Miles, Points, and Travel with Arthur Chow
Join host Justin Vacula on the Hurdy Gurdy Travel Podcast as he discusses how to travel the world at low cost using credit card points, miles, and other rewards.
In this episode, special guest Arthur Chow shares his extensive experiences and tips on maximizing travel rewards for trips to destinations like Europe, Japan, and beyond. They also delve into strategies for booking high-value award flights, navigating credit card sign-ups, and finding great hotel deals.
Additionally, Justin provides updates on upcoming 2025 events like Zorkfest and Frequent Traveler University. Tune in for practical advice and inspiring travel stories.
00:00 Introduction to Low-Cost Travel with Points and Miles
01:01 Announcements and Upcoming Events
02:39 Interview with Arthur Chow: Miles and Points Journey
05:24 Vegas Adventures and Casino Comps
11:05 European Travels and Booking Tips
25:49 Exploring Christmas Markets in Europe
28:59 Festive Christmas Markets in Germany
29:39 Cold Weather and Market Timings
31:42 Unique Attractions at German Markets
32:39 German Market Foods
34:34 Affordable Prices at German Markets
34:59 Booking Flights and Hotels
35:57 Credit Card Strategies for Travel
42:33 Managing Multiple Credit Cards
45:34 Upcoming Travel Plans and Events
52:05 Conclusion and Contact Information
Earn Caesars Rewards Diamond Status in 2025
Join host Justin Vacula and co-host Darren Remsburg on the Hurdy Gurdy Travel Podcast as they delve into strategies for earning Caesars Rewards Diamond Status in 2025.
They discuss leveraging the Caesars Rewards Visa credit card and playing video poker on tier multiplier days to unlock waived resort fees, comp hotel nights, and more.
For aspiring travelers and gambling enthusiasts, the episode offers insights on maximizing rewards and benefits, upcoming events like ZorkFest 2025, and the importance of responsible gambling.
Tune in for tips on earning valuable status and making the most of your travel and gambling adventures.
00:00 Introduction to Low-Cost Travel with Points and Miles
00:47 Today's Episode: Earning Caesars Rewards Diamond Status
01:13 Upcoming Events and Announcements
03:00 Welcoming Co-Host Darren Remsburg
05:11 The Benefits of Caesars Diamond Status
08:10 How to Earn Caesars Diamond Status
10:11 Caesars Rewards Visa Credit Card Overview
15:43 Earning Tier Credits through Gambling
17:19 Maximizing Tier Credits with Video Poker
23:26 Timing Your Credit Card Signup
26:14 Other Ways to Earn Tier Credits
27:48 Mastering Video Poker Strategies
29:23 The Importance of Practicing Optimal Strategy
31:54 Understanding House Edge and Variance
34:49 Maximizing Casino Promotions and Tier Status
39:35 Credit Cards and Responsible Gambling
45:42 Upcoming Events and Meetups
47:40 Closing Thoughts and Future Plans
Frequent Traveler University May 2025 with John Ryan
The Hurdy Gurdy Travel Podcast, hosted by Justin Vacula, delves into strategies for traveling at minimal cost using credit card points, miles, benefits, and rewards.
The episode highlights upcoming 2025 travel events, including Frequent Traveler University in Dallas, Texas, featuring guest John Ryan.
The discussion covers optimizing travel rewards, conference specifics, event speakers, and personal travel journeys.
Justin and John also share tips for managing multiple rewards accounts and offer advice for new travelers looking to maximize their benefits through credit cards and loyalty programs.
00:00 Introduction to Low-Cost Travel
00:49 Upcoming Events and Announcements
02:47 Interview with John Ryan
03:20 Event Details and Schedule
06:56 Speakers and Sessions
13:25 Booking and Pricing Information
24:34 Personal Stories and Experiences
27:04 Maximizing Credit Card Rewards for Travel
27:34 Stretching Points for International Trips
28:13 Overcoming Common Misconceptions
30:06 Managing Multiple Credit Card Accounts
35:23 Finding Value in Las Vegas
45:01 Upcoming Trips and New Credit Cards
51:42 Conclusion and Future Events
