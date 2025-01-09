Powered by RND
Hurdy Gurdy Travel Podcast

Justin Vacula
Travel the world at next to no cost with credit card rewards!
  Hard Rock Mastercard Credit Card Review
    In this Hurdy Gurdy Travel Podcast episode, host Justin Vacula reviews the newly released Hard Rock MasterCard, launched in December 2024. He discusses earning unity points through various categories such as gaming, food, merchandise, and more, highlighting benefits like free car washes, buffet discounts, and no resort fees with the Icon status. Additionally, the episode touches on the uses of unity points in multiple locations, the ease of application, and the potential for leveraging the card's perks in places like Atlantic City, Las Vegas, and Florida. The discussion also includes insights on combining this card with other rewards and status matches, concluding with a brief mention of related travel events and meetups. 00:00 Introduction to Low-Cost Travel with Points and Miles 00:50 Hard Rock MasterCard Credit Card Review 01:09 Meetups and Social Media Connections 01:49 Deep Dive into Hard Rock MasterCard Benefits 04:41 Earning and Using Unity Points 06:30 Status Matching and Tier Benefits 11:05 Using Unity Points at Various Locations 21:02 Cruise Experience and Future Plans 21:50 Closing Announcements and Upcoming Events
    24:15
  Earning MGM Status in 2025
    In this episode of the Hurdy Gurdy Travel Podcast, host Justin Vacula and co-host Darren Remsburg discuss how to earn MGM Gold and Platinum status using points and miles from credit card rewards. They highlight the benefits of these statuses such as waived resort fees, free parking, lounge access, and dining credits. Detailed insights into the MGM Mastercard's earning potential, including strategies for leveraging tier multipliers and promotional offers, are shared. The episode provides tips for maximizing rewards and considering the value of status based on individual travel habits. Justin also mentions upcoming events and meetups for travel enthusiasts. 00:00 Introduction to Low-Cost Travel with Points and Miles 00:50 Earning MGM Gold and Platinum Status in 2025 01:08 Meetups and Social Media Engagement 01:47 Welcome Back, Darren Remsburg 02:27 Status Matching and Cruise Opportunities 05:29 Benefits of MGM Gold and Platinum Status 12:41 MGM Mastercard: Earning Tier Levels and Benefits 22:45 Video Poker Strategies and Tips 26:32 Reducing Variance in Gambling 27:27 Credit Card Issued by First National Bank of Omaha 29:13 Using MGM Rewards Credit Card for Gambling 36:14 Maximizing Rewards with MyVegas Games 46:33 Upcoming Travel Plans and Strategies 48:11 Closing Announcements and Future Events
    50:43
  Miles, Points, and Travel with Arthur Chow
    Join host Justin Vacula on the Hurdy Gurdy Travel Podcast as he discusses how to travel the world at low cost using credit card points, miles, and other rewards. In this episode, special guest Arthur Chow shares his extensive experiences and tips on maximizing travel rewards for trips to destinations like Europe, Japan, and beyond. They also delve into strategies for booking high-value award flights, navigating credit card sign-ups, and finding great hotel deals. Additionally, Justin provides updates on upcoming 2025 events like Zorkfest and Frequent Traveler University. Tune in for practical advice and inspiring travel stories. 00:00 Introduction to Low-Cost Travel with Points and Miles 01:01 Announcements and Upcoming Events 02:39 Interview with Arthur Chow: Miles and Points Journey 05:24 Vegas Adventures and Casino Comps 11:05 European Travels and Booking Tips 25:49 Exploring Christmas Markets in Europe 28:59 Festive Christmas Markets in Germany 29:39 Cold Weather and Market Timings 31:42 Unique Attractions at German Markets 32:39 German Market Foods 34:34 Affordable Prices at German Markets 34:59 Booking Flights and Hotels 35:57 Credit Card Strategies for Travel 42:33 Managing Multiple Credit Cards 45:34 Upcoming Travel Plans and Events 52:05 Conclusion and Contact Information
    54:56
  Earn Caesars Rewards Diamond Status in 2025
    Join host Justin Vacula and co-host Darren Remsburg on the Hurdy Gurdy Travel Podcast as they delve into strategies for earning Caesars Rewards Diamond Status in 2025. They discuss leveraging the Caesars Rewards Visa credit card and playing video poker on tier multiplier days to unlock waived resort fees, comp hotel nights, and more. For aspiring travelers and gambling enthusiasts, the episode offers insights on maximizing rewards and benefits, upcoming events like ZorkFest 2025, and the importance of responsible gambling. Tune in for tips on earning valuable status and making the most of your travel and gambling adventures. 00:00 Introduction to Low-Cost Travel with Points and Miles 00:47 Today's Episode: Earning Caesars Rewards Diamond Status 01:13 Upcoming Events and Announcements 03:00 Welcoming Co-Host Darren Remsburg 05:11 The Benefits of Caesars Diamond Status 08:10 How to Earn Caesars Diamond Status 10:11 Caesars Rewards Visa Credit Card Overview 15:43 Earning Tier Credits through Gambling 17:19 Maximizing Tier Credits with Video Poker 23:26 Timing Your Credit Card Signup 26:14 Other Ways to Earn Tier Credits 27:48 Mastering Video Poker Strategies 29:23 The Importance of Practicing Optimal Strategy 31:54 Understanding House Edge and Variance 34:49 Maximizing Casino Promotions and Tier Status 39:35 Credit Cards and Responsible Gambling 45:42 Upcoming Events and Meetups 47:40 Closing Thoughts and Future Plans
    52:23
  Frequent Traveler University May 2025 with John Ryan
    The Hurdy Gurdy Travel Podcast, hosted by Justin Vacula, delves into strategies for traveling at minimal cost using credit card points, miles, benefits, and rewards. The episode highlights upcoming 2025 travel events, including Frequent Traveler University in Dallas, Texas, featuring guest John Ryan. The discussion covers optimizing travel rewards, conference specifics, event speakers, and personal travel journeys. Justin and John also share tips for managing multiple rewards accounts and offer advice for new travelers looking to maximize their benefits through credit cards and loyalty programs. 00:00 Introduction to Low-Cost Travel 00:49 Upcoming Events and Announcements 02:47 Interview with John Ryan 03:20 Event Details and Schedule 06:56 Speakers and Sessions 13:25 Booking and Pricing Information 24:34 Personal Stories and Experiences 27:04 Maximizing Credit Card Rewards for Travel 27:34 Stretching Points for International Trips 28:13 Overcoming Common Misconceptions 30:06 Managing Multiple Credit Card Accounts 35:23 Finding Value in Las Vegas 45:01 Upcoming Trips and New Credit Cards 51:42 Conclusion and Future Events
    54:07

Travel the world at next to no cost with credit card rewards!
