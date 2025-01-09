Earning MGM Status in 2025

In this episode of the Hurdy Gurdy Travel Podcast, host Justin Vacula and co-host Darren Remsburg discuss how to earn MGM Gold and Platinum status using points and miles from credit card rewards. They highlight the benefits of these statuses such as waived resort fees, free parking, lounge access, and dining credits. Detailed insights into the MGM Mastercard's earning potential, including strategies for leveraging tier multipliers and promotional offers, are shared. The episode provides tips for maximizing rewards and considering the value of status based on individual travel habits. Justin also mentions upcoming events and meetups for travel enthusiasts. 00:00 Introduction to Low-Cost Travel with Points and Miles 00:50 Earning MGM Gold and Platinum Status in 2025 01:08 Meetups and Social Media Engagement 01:47 Welcome Back, Darren Remsburg 02:27 Status Matching and Cruise Opportunities 05:29 Benefits of MGM Gold and Platinum Status 12:41 MGM Mastercard: Earning Tier Levels and Benefits 22:45 Video Poker Strategies and Tips 26:32 Reducing Variance in Gambling 27:27 Credit Card Issued by First National Bank of Omaha 29:13 Using MGM Rewards Credit Card for Gambling 36:14 Maximizing Rewards with MyVegas Games 46:33 Upcoming Travel Plans and Strategies 48:11 Closing Announcements and Future Events