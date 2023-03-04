How to Win Friends and Disappear People

Starring Leslie Grace and Soni Bringas, this 10-episode supernatural thriller follows Nancy (BRINGAS), a nebbish computer scientist, who becomes obsessed with h... More
Gaslight, Gatekeep, Girlboss | Episode 10
A shocking death brings both Nancy and El’s worlds to a screeching halt. As they both struggle to find a way forward, the two former best friends find themselves on dangerously divergent paths.
This episode contains Adult Content.
From QCODE, the makers of fantastic audio fiction like Narcissa with Diana Agron and Soft Voice with Naomi Scott.
Produced by QCODE with Executive Producers Leslie Grace and Sophia Lopez. Written and directed by Sophia Lopez. Starring Leslie Grace, Soni Bringas, James Paxton, Rico Rodriguez, Katrina Bowden, and Carlos Alazraqui.
4/10/2023
The Best Vegan Cupcake in New York City | Episode 9
Mr. Takahashi announces an office-wide search for the “wolf in sheep’s clothing” and comes forward with a damning accusation against Nancy. As the walls close in on her, Nancy works to find a way out without El's help. El grapples with a monster of her own creation.
This episode contains Adult Content and Violence.
4/3/2023
Murder is My Love Language | Episode 8
El reflects on her past while working to build an honest life for herself in NYC, independent from Nancy. However, life as an ethical vampire is not so easy. Nancy gets jealous of El’s new friendship with socialite Kendall and makes a startling revelation about herself.
This episode contains Adult Content and Violence.
3/27/2023
The Boogeyman in the Bedazzled Tracksuit | Episode 7
When Nancy gets caught red-handed by a would-be victim, El realizes that Nancy isn’t as harmless as she may seem. And after a horrific hunting trip, El gets a major friendship ick. Maybe some distance will do them both some good.
This episode contains Adult Language, Adult Content, and Violence.
3/20/2023
Ghosting A Vampire | Episode 6
Nancy grapples with the aftermath of their disastrous road trip, while navigating her newfound best-friendship with El. But, El feels smothered by her. Meanwhile, Nancy, Luis and Paulina team up to uncover the office’s “wolf in sheep’s clothing” and partake in the city’s obsession with Sid’s disappearance.
This episode contains Adult Language, Adult Content, and Violence.
Starring Leslie Grace and Soni Bringas, this 10-episode supernatural thriller follows Nancy (BRINGAS), a nebbish computer scientist, who becomes obsessed with her mysterious new neighbor. It doesn’t take long for her to uncover a dark secret: the mystery woman, El (GRACE), is actually a centuries-old vampire. As Nancy becomes her familiar (basically her assistant), bringing the vampire into the social media-driven world of millennial New York City, they are both pulled down a rabbit hole of deceit, murder, and mayhem.
From QCODE, the makers of fantastic audio fiction like Narcissa with Diana Agron and Soft Voice with Naomi Scott.
Produced by QCODE with Executive Producers Leslie Grace and Sophia Lopez. Written and directed by Sophia Lopez. Starring Leslie Grace, Soni Bringas, James Paxton, Rico Rodriguez, Katrina Bowden, and Carlos Alazraqui.