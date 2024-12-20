Episode 109: Smoke Gets In Your Eyes (Special Guest: Daniel Baldwin)
Kyle and Reed don’t care if you’ve been naughty or nice…you are getting a BIG GIFT this year with our SEASON FINALE! Come roast your chestnuts with us and our special guest Daniel Baldwin (AKA: Detective Beau Felton) as we discuss Episode 109 and all things Ho-Ho-Homicide! Your Yule Logs will be aglow while we feast on tales of Guns, Drugs and Vampires this festive season! The eggnog is flowing and the bills aren’t due till next year, and this HOLIDAY PARTY will definitely get us all fired…but, it sure is FUN! ENJOY!We know there are a lot of you out there who know a heck of a lot about Homicide: Life On The Street! If there is anything we missed, or if you have questions you’d like addressed on future episodes, hit us up at [email protected] with the episode title in the subject line.
--------
1:34:50
Episode 108: And The Rockets' Dead Glare (Special Guest: Adam Mallinger)
Kyle And Reed weren’t sure what to make of this episode…luckily they were joined by the wise and wonderful Adam Mallinger (AKA: The Bitter Script Reader) who sorted it all out for them! Adam brings the knowledge and has all the Homicide facts at his brilliant finger tips. Plus: an in depth discussion of urinals, 80’s Ski Movies, hemp and the US Constitution. Enjoy!We know there are a lot of you out there who know a heck of a lot about Homicide: Life On The Street! If there is anything we missed, or if you have questions you’d like addressed on future episodes, hit us up at [email protected] with the episode title in the subject line.
--------
1:08:14
Episode 107: A Dog And Pony Show (Special Guest: Alan Taylor)
Kyle and Reed’s little dog and pony show is delighted to welcome superstar director Alan Taylor to the pod to dissect his AWESOME episode and TV directorial debut! Alan got the gig fresh out of NYU Film School, with only a 30 minute short under his belt and went on to direct some of the most acclaimed hours of television in this century. You might have heard of one or two of them...Sopranos, Mad Men, Game of Thrones…and maybe a Thor movie thrown in the mix!Oh, and if you’re looking for pesto recipes and in depth analysis of 1830’s social policies…you’ve come to the right podcast.We know there are a lot of you out there who know a heck of a lot about Homicide: Life On The Street! If there is anything we missed, or if you have questions you’d like addressed on future episodes, hit us up at [email protected] with the episode title in the subject line.
--------
1:04:10
Episode 106: Three Men And Adena (Special Guest: Tom Fontana)
Kyle and Reed are giddy with delight to be joined by the Big Boss Man himself…the great and powerful…Tom Fontana! We blaze through untold tales of his groundbreaking and Emmy winning episode: Three Men And Adena. But, this rocket ride of a chat covers topics from Shakespeare and Chekhov to John Travolta and Hulk Hogan, wrestling in front of a U.S. Senator, and the sweetest revenge for negative fan mail! Fasten your seat belts!We know there are a lot of you out there who know a heck of a lot about Homicide: Life On The Street! If there is anything we missed, or if you have questions you’d like addressed on future episodes, hit us up at [email protected] with the episode title in the subject line.
--------
43:45
Ask A Gen Z: Maxwell Acee Donovan
This week Kyle & Reed do something completely different. We sat down with superstar Maxwell Acee Donovan to do a quick “Ask A Gen Z” segment (wherein we see if Homicide: Life On The Street is even remotely relevant to younger peeps) and we were SO blown away by his awesomeness…we had to make a whole episode!Our chat with the star of “That ‘90’s Show” and the upcoming “The Better Sister” covers all things Homicide…but we get way into The Love Boat, Dinosaurs, The Mormon Jackson 5, and what’s really going on beneath the Denver airport…all with an Australian accent and a quick trip to Zabars. Enjoy!We know there are a lot of you out there who know a heck of a lot about Homicide: Life On The Street! If there is anything we missed, or if you have questions you’d like addressed on future episodes, hit us up at [email protected] with the episode title in the subject line.