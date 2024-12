Episode 107: A Dog And Pony Show (Special Guest: Alan Taylor)

Kyle and Reed’s little dog and pony show is delighted to welcome superstar director Alan Taylor to the pod to dissect his AWESOME episode and TV directorial debut! Alan got the gig fresh out of NYU Film School, with only a 30 minute short under his belt and went on to direct some of the most acclaimed hours of television in this century. You might have heard of one or two of them...Sopranos, Mad Men, Game of Thrones…and maybe a Thor movie thrown in the mix!Oh, and if you’re looking for pesto recipes and in depth analysis of 1830’s social policies…you’ve come to the right podcast.We know there are a lot of you out there who know a heck of a lot about Homicide: Life On The Street! If there is anything we missed, or if you have questions you’d like addressed on future episodes, hit us up at [email protected] with the episode title in the subject line.