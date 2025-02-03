Powered by RND
PodcastsHealth & WellnessHerbal Radio
Listen to Herbal Radio in the App
Listen to Herbal Radio in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Herbal Radio

Podcast Herbal Radio
Mountain Rose Herbs
Ready to devour some inspiring herbal education? We're thrilled to share our very own podcast: Herbal Radio! This community resource is a collection of curated ...
Health & WellnessAlternative Health

Available Episodes

5 of 233
  • Herbs for Fire & Smoke Support, with Jiling Lin
    Greetings, Herbal Radio family! We’re popping into your feed on this fine Monday with a surprise episode we feel is particularly important and relevant to share with our listeners. As many of you are likely aware, the 2025 Los Angeles wildfires that rampaged throughout this past January have devastated the lives and wellbeing of hundreds of thousands of LA area residents. Our esteemed host of the Tea Talks and Tea Talks Roundtable series, Jiling Lin, recorded this special episode to share some of Mother Nature’s herbal allies for fire, smoke, and stress support. Jiling will also explore: Wildfire ecology Indigenous significance of wildfires and cultural burning Adapting to collective grief amidst tragedy Wildfire impact on animal and plant communities The profound impact of community through devastation This recording is inspired by Jiling’s blog article, Herbs for Fire Season Support, that was published back in August 2024. Jiling includes an excerpt from her writing during the episode, and we highly encourage our listeners to check out the blog post after tuning in. Ways to Support Communities Affected by the Los Angeles Fire: The Los Angeles Disaster Support Masterlist  Mutual Aid list, from Living Earth 🪷 Jiling Lin is a Licensed Acupuncturist (L.Ac) and herbalist in Ventura, CA. A clinician and teacher, Jiling is also a passionate traveler, artist, and adventurer. Visit Jiling at JilingLin.com — and get her free Nourishing Life (養生) template and Five Phases (五行) outline. Visit Jiling at JilingLin.com and join her newsletter for seasonal beauty. Join our community! Subscribe to the Mountain Rose Herbs newsletter Subscribe to Mountain Rose Herbs on YouTube Follow on Instagram Like on Facebook Follow on Pinterest Read the Mountain Rose Herbs blog Follow on TikTok Strengthening the bonds between people and plants for a healthier world. Mountain Rose Herbs www.mountainroseherbs.com        
    --------  
    47:24
  • Energetic Herbalism, with Kat Meier | Tea Talks with Jiling
    This week on Tea Talks with Jiling, we are joined by Kat Meier RH, (AHG). Kat is the founder and director of Sacred Plant Traditions, a center for herbal studies in Charlottesville, Virginia. One of her greatest accomplishments has been to train many clinical herbalists who have gone onto to begin other schools, apothecaries or open practices. In clinical practice for over 30 years, Kat teaches internationally at universities, conferences, and herbal schools. She is a founding member of Botanica Mobile Clinic, a nonprofit dedicated to providing accessible herbal medicine to local communities. This grew out of her school’s free clinic which was one of the first on the east coast and went on to be a template for other schools. She began her study of plants as a Peace Corps volunteer, and her training as a Physician’s Assistant allows her to weave the language of biomedicine into her practice of traditional energetic herbalism.  Kat is coauthor of Bush Medicine of San Salvador Island, Bahamas, as well as the author of the Nautilus Award winning book—Energetic Herbalism: A Guide to Sacred Plant Traditions Integrating Elements of Vitalism Ayurveda, and Chinese Medicine. As a passionate steward of the plants, Kat also served as president of United Plant Savers and was the recipient of the organization’s first Medicinal Plant Conservation Award. 🪻Visit Kat Meier at Sacred Plant Traditions 🪷 In today’s conversation, Jiling and Kat discuss: Building plant and human relationships through Medicine of Place Watching what’s in bloom What is Energetic Herbalism Plants as teachers Dreamtime and dream seeds, winter rituals for resting into fresh potential  🌿 Jiling Lin is a Licensed Acupuncturist (L.Ac) and herbalist in Ventura, CA. A clinician and teacher, Jiling is also a passionate traveler, artist, and adventurer. Visit Jiling at JilingLin.com— and get her free Nourishing Life (養生) template and Five Phases (五行) outline. Visit Jiling at JilingLin.com and join her newsletter for seasonal beauty.   Join our community! Subscribe to the Mountain Rose Herbs newsletter Subscribe to Mountain Rose Herbs on YouTube Follow on Instagram Like on Facebook Follow on Pinterest Read the Mountain Rose Herbs blog Follow on TikTok Strengthening the bonds between people and plants for a healthier world. Mountain Rose Herbs www.mountainroseherbs.com
    --------  
    57:35
  • The Bloom of Online Herbalism Education | Featuring Lindsey Feldpausch
    This week on Everything You Didn’t Know About Herbalism, we had the pleasure of sitting down with the esteemed Programs Coordinator at Herbal Academy, Lindsey Feldpausch. If any of our listeners are unfamiliar, Herbal Academy is an online herbalism school that prides itself on offering accessible and affordable herbal education to budding herbalists to-be. Tune in with us as Lindsey and Thomas dive into her work through Herbal Academy’s and the exciting upcoming FREE 6-day Virtual Herbalism Conference that will be hosted on February 16th – 21st. Make sure to check out the link included below to RSVP for this powerful and transformative event that you will not want to miss! As always, we thank you for joining us on another botanical adventure and are honored to have you tag along with us on this ride. Remember, we want to hear from you! Your questions, ideas, and who you want to hear from are an invaluable piece to our podcast. Send us an email at [email protected] to let us know what solutions we should uncover within the vast world of herbalism next. 🌿 Click here to register for the 2025 Virtual Herbalism Conference, by Herbal Academy!  Learn more about Lindsey below! ⬇️  🌸 Lindsey Feldpausch RH(AHG) is the Programs Coordinator at Herbal Academy. An experienced clinical herbalist, educator, guest speaker, and author, she also serves as a board member of the American Herbalists Guild Education Advisory Committee. Lindsey's approach to herbalism is deeply rooted in the belief that humans have an innate connection to the powers of plants. She enjoys making complex herbal concepts accessible for herbalists of all skill levels, bridging the gap between herbal wisdom and practical application. Through her role at Herbal Academy, Lindsey lends her herbal prowess to multiple departments, playing a key role in course development, marketing, and leadership. She can often be found engaging with students directly in the Herbal Academy’s student communities, teaching webinars and workshops, and taking guest speaking engagements on behalf of Herbal Academy. Lindsey is the co-author of  Grow Your Own Spices and contributes to a number of publications, including The Journal of the American Herbalist Guild, Herbal Remedies Magazine, and Herbal Academy’s Maker’s Magazine. She has been a guest speaker at multiple herbalism schools and events nationwide, including the American Herbalist Guild, Sovereignty Herbs, Great Lakes Herb Faire, Floyd Yoga Jam, and Wild Herb Weekend. Her speaking topics range from beginning materia medica and formulation to advanced phytochemistry and clinical training. Prior to joining the Herbal Academy team, Lindsey gained more than a decade of experience through her personal clinical practice, including years of free clinic work. She has also served as a Course Instructor for the Eclectic School of Herbal Medicine, Sovereignty Herbs, and The School for Aromatic Studies. Lindsey is honored to have completed more than 2,000 study hours with knowledgeable herbal mentors, including Thomas Easley and Jim McDonald. She gratefully pairs this knowledge with years of hands-on clinical work, teaching experience, and a degree in Journalism. Lindsey’s calling lies in blending the science and magic of herbalism to help others explore the profound connection of plants for wellness. 🪷 Find Lindsey online at www.PlantMatters.org and on Instagram at @plant.matters and @herbalacademy.   Join our community! Subscribe to the Mountain Rose Herbs newsletter Subscribe to Mountain Rose Herbs on YouTube Follow on Instagram Like on Facebook Follow on Pinterest Read the Mountain Rose Herbs blog Follow on TikTok Strengthening the bonds between people and plants for a healthier world. Mountain Rose Herbs www.mountainroseherbs.com        
    --------  
    56:31
  • Connecting with Plants to Reconnect with Ourselves | Featuring Erika Galentin
    This week on Everything You Didn’t Know About Herbalism, we are joined by the renowned Clinical Herbalist, wellness mentor, and our long-time friend, Erika Galentin. Join Thomas and Erika as they share a wholesome and lasting conversation on the natural healing intelligence of the human body, the externalization of power associated with Western medicine, the troubling misconception that herbs are synonymous with pharmaceuticals, and how herbs are not solutions to swallow, but connections to the world around us that can help us understand ourselves. As always, we thank you for joining us on another botanical adventure and are honored to have you tag along with us on this ride. Remember, we want to hear from you! Your questions, ideas, and who you want to hear from are an invaluable piece to our podcast. Send us an email at [email protected] to let us know what solutions we should uncover within the vast world of herbalism next.  🌼 Erika Galentin is the Lead Creatrix and Clinical Herbalist at Sovereignty Herbs, as well as the host of the Herbal Practice Connexion (HPX) and the Herbal Sensorium podcast. Although her home base and medicine gardens are located just outside of Athens, OH, Erika serves a national and international community with her renowned herbs & wellness coaching, online and in-person classes and workshops, and clinical mentorship programs. Erika holds a degree in Herbal Medicine from the University of Wales, Cardiff, UK and Scottish School of Herbal Medicine, Glasgow, UK. She is a professional member of the National Institute of Medical Herbalists (UK)and the American Herbalists Guild (USA) 🌱 Check out Erika’s FREE 3-Part Training Series beginning on 1/28/25! 🌱 A Surefooted Path to Clinical Herbal Practice                                                                                   ~ 🌸 Looking to blossom your herbal practice? 🌸 Don’t miss out on Erika’s course starting in April 2025: The Business of Clinical Herbal Practice Course ~  🌿 Simply can’t get enough of Erika? Neither can we! 🌿 Check out Erika’s recent guest blog article: Climbing the Mountain to a Clinical Herbal Practice + 2 Support Systems You Will Need ~ More of Erika’s resources: Sovereignty Herbs Herbal Practice Connexion Herbs & Wellness Coaching Upcoming Classes & Workshops Clinical Mentorship Programs Ohio Free Herbal Clinic
    --------  
    55:38
  • All About AHPA & The ERB Foundation | Featuring Holly E. Johnson
    This week on Everything You Didn’t Know About Herbalism, we are joined by a true seasoned expertise of the natural product and dietary supplement world, Holly E. Johnson. With a Ph.D. in pharmacognosy and an accumulated 25+ years of experience in botanicals research, Holly holds the esteemed role of Chief Science Officer for an organization that is very near and dear to Mountain Rose’s heart—American Herbal Products Association (AHPA). Join Thomas and our special guest host / Vice President of Quality & Regulatory Affairs, Steven Yeager, as they sit down with Holly for a fun-loving and educational interview on the importance of scientific perspectives within herbalism and the natural products industry. Be sure to check out the links included below and get registered for the upcoming FREE virtual event: AHPA Talks: ERB Foundation on 1/16/2025! As always, we thank you for joining us on another botanical adventure and are honored to have you tag along with us on this ride. Remember, we want to hear from you! Your questions, ideas, and who you want to hear from are invaluable to our podcast. Please send us an email at [email protected] to let us know what solutions we should uncover within the vast world of herbalism next.  Learn more about Holly E. Johnson!  🌱 Holly E. Johnson serves as Chief Science Officer for the American Herbal Products Association (AHPA)and has a Ph.D. in pharmacognosy with over 25 years of experience in botanicals research. In her role as Chief Science Officer, Holly provides individualized scientific guidance to AHPA members and contributes to the advancement of science, technology, and research in the dietary supplement and natural products industries. Dr. Johnson is an active expert volunteer in standards setting for AOAC International in foods, dietary supplements, and botanicals; and also serves on expert panels for US Pharmacopeia (USP), as well as other industry advisory boards and working groups. Learn more about the upcoming AHPA Talks: ERB Foundation! AHPA’s Foundation for Education and Research on Botanicals (AHPA ERB Foundation) was established as a 501(c)3 foundation to advance education, research, and best practices for the herbal products industry.  Join them for the AHPA Talks: ERB Foundation on Thursday, January 16, 2025 at 11am PT | 2pm ET to learn more about this unique aspect of AHPA’s operations and the projects currently supported by ERB Foundation funding! 🎟️ Click here to register for the FREE event: AHPA Talks: ERB Foundation Want to engage with the AHPA and herbal community? Check out some of the available AHPA resource links below! 🗂️ AHPA Resource Page ⛑️ Botanical Safety Handbook 🌿 AHPA Botanical Congress Join our community! Subscribe to the Mountain Rose Herbs newsletter Subscribe to Mountain Rose Herbs on YouTube Follow on Instagram Like on Facebook Follow on Pinterest Read the Mountain Rose Herbs blog Follow on TikTok Strengthening the bonds between people and plants for a healthier world. Mountain Rose Herbs www.mountainroseherbs.com
    --------  
    49:02

More Health & Wellness podcasts

Trending Health & Wellness podcasts

About Herbal Radio

Ready to devour some inspiring herbal education? We're thrilled to share our very own podcast: Herbal Radio! This community resource is a collection of curated lectures from some of our generation's most esteemed herbalists. These informational talks are from our event, the Free Herbalism Project, audio extracted from our YouTube channel, and more.
Podcast website

Listen to Herbal Radio, The Peter Attia Drive and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.6.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 2/6/2025 - 8:51:47 AM