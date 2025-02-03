Energetic Herbalism, with Kat Meier | Tea Talks with Jiling

This week on Tea Talks with Jiling, we are joined by Kat Meier RH, (AHG). Kat is the founder and director of Sacred Plant Traditions, a center for herbal studies in Charlottesville, Virginia. One of her greatest accomplishments has been to train many clinical herbalists who have gone onto to begin other schools, apothecaries or open practices. In clinical practice for over 30 years, Kat teaches internationally at universities, conferences, and herbal schools. She is a founding member of Botanica Mobile Clinic, a nonprofit dedicated to providing accessible herbal medicine to local communities. This grew out of her school's free clinic which was one of the first on the east coast and went on to be a template for other schools. She began her study of plants as a Peace Corps volunteer, and her training as a Physician's Assistant allows her to weave the language of biomedicine into her practice of traditional energetic herbalism. Kat is coauthor of Bush Medicine of San Salvador Island, Bahamas, as well as the author of the Nautilus Award winning book—Energetic Herbalism: A Guide to Sacred Plant Traditions Integrating Elements of Vitalism Ayurveda, and Chinese Medicine. As a passionate steward of the plants, Kat also served as president of United Plant Savers and was the recipient of the organization's first Medicinal Plant Conservation Award. 🪻Visit Kat Meier at Sacred Plant Traditions 🪷 In today's conversation, Jiling and Kat discuss: Building plant and human relationships through Medicine of Place Watching what's in bloom What is Energetic Herbalism Plants as teachers Dreamtime and dream seeds, winter rituals for resting into fresh potential 🌿 Jiling Lin is a Licensed Acupuncturist (L.Ac) and herbalist in Ventura, CA. A clinician and teacher, Jiling is also a passionate traveler, artist, and adventurer. Visit Jiling at JilingLin.com— and get her free Nourishing Life (養生) template and Five Phases (五行) outline.