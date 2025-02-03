This week on Everything You Didn’t Know About Herbalism, we had the pleasure of sitting down with the esteemed Programs Coordinator at Herbal Academy, Lindsey Feldpausch. If any of our listeners are unfamiliar, Herbal Academy is an online herbalism school that prides itself on offering accessible and affordable herbal education to budding herbalists to-be. Tune in with us as Lindsey and Thomas dive into her work through Herbal Academy’s and the exciting upcoming FREE 6-day Virtual Herbalism Conference that will be hosted on February 16th – 21st. Make sure to check out the link included below to RSVP for this powerful and transformative event that you will not want to miss! As always, we thank you for joining us on another botanical adventure and are honored to have you tag along with us on this ride. Remember, we want to hear from you! Your questions, ideas, and who you want to hear from are an invaluable piece to our podcast. Send us an email at [email protected]
Lindsey Feldpausch RH(AHG) is the Programs Coordinator at Herbal Academy. An experienced clinical herbalist, educator, guest speaker, and author, she also serves as a board member of the American Herbalists Guild Education Advisory Committee. Lindsey's approach to herbalism is deeply rooted in the belief that humans have an innate connection to the powers of plants. She enjoys making complex herbal concepts accessible for herbalists of all skill levels, bridging the gap between herbal wisdom and practical application. Through her role at Herbal Academy, Lindsey lends her herbal prowess to multiple departments, playing a key role in course development, marketing, and leadership. She can often be found engaging with students directly in the Herbal Academy's student communities, teaching webinars and workshops, and taking guest speaking engagements on behalf of Herbal Academy. Lindsey is the co-author of Grow Your Own Spices and contributes to a number of publications, including The Journal of the American Herbalist Guild, Herbal Remedies Magazine, and Herbal Academy's Maker's Magazine. She has been a guest speaker at multiple herbalism schools and events nationwide, including the American Herbalist Guild, Sovereignty Herbs, Great Lakes Herb Faire, Floyd Yoga Jam, and Wild Herb Weekend. Her speaking topics range from beginning materia medica and formulation to advanced phytochemistry and clinical training. Prior to joining the Herbal Academy team, Lindsey gained more than a decade of experience through her personal clinical practice, including years of free clinic work. She has also served as a Course Instructor for the Eclectic School of Herbal Medicine, Sovereignty Herbs, and The School for Aromatic Studies. Lindsey is honored to have completed more than 2,000 study hours with knowledgeable herbal mentors, including Thomas Easley and Jim McDonald. She gratefully pairs this knowledge with years of hands-on clinical work, teaching experience, and a degree in Journalism. Lindsey's calling lies in blending the science and magic of herbalism to help others explore the profound connection of plants for wellness. Find Lindsey online at www.PlantMatters.org and on Instagram at @plant.matters and @herbalacademy.