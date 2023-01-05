Help! We Suck at Being Newlyweds

Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
  • Hot, Not, or Botox
    Do you think it’s hot when someone has a raspy voice?? You might be surprised at what Dean, Caelynn and Jared find hot in the opposite sex! We get into (too much) detail about what gets them going.   Plus, could Dean and Caelynn be moving AGAIN?? Find out where they might be relocating to, and Jared reveals some of the challenges he faced moving from LA back to Rhode Island!See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    5/1/2023
    1:02:25
  • Brother to Mother
    Caelynn and Dean are in the depths of wedding planning, and Caelynn has a shocking admission to make which brought her to tears. You won’t believe what’s on her mind! And, we set the record straight about Dean and Caelynn’s plans for a “genetically similar” sperm donor.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/24/2023
    1:02:07
  • High Fives over Low T
     Dean and Caelynn share the results of their fertility tests, which could mean that a Bachelor baby is in the future! But... wait until you hear why Dean might NOT be the father!  Plus, we get into all the details about our recent guest Lindsay Hubbard from Summer House and her "accidental hard launch" of Tayshia's possible new guy!See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/17/2023
    40:35
  • The Newlyweds Bare All
    Dean and Caelynn face off in the ultimate challenge: Who knows the other best?? Nothing is off the table as Dean and Caelynn answer intimate questions about each other, and it seems like Jared might know Dean better than his other half! Plus, you won’t believe WHY Dean strips down in the middle of the podcast!See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/13/2023
    27:04
  • Turning Summer House into a Summer Home with Lindsay Hubbard
    Lindsay Hubbard from Summer House joins the Newlyweds to share the journey of saying yes to the dress! She’s getting close to the big day and things are getting heated! Find out if her wedding will be televised, and why she almost spent her engagement in the emergency room! Plus, Lindsay shares the story of why she decided to freeze her eggs.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/10/2023
    53:41

About Help! We Suck at Being Newlyweds

What happens when you stop sucking at dating?  When you find a partner, a girlfriend, a boyfriend, a wife! What if you get married and have children? What happens then!!!!

That's when you realize you still need Help! You still suck! HELP! We SUCK at being Newlyweds!

Time marches on, life evolves and even Dean Unglert found a wife! 

Join hosts Dean Unglert, Jared Haibon, and Caelynn Miller-Keyes each week as they try to solve the mysteries of marriage, the perils of parenting, the lessons of love. This threesome is determined to stop Sucking. 

So join them to help discover all the answers in your own relationships.   From proposals to weddings, engagements to marriages, babies and even some breakups.  They'll discover it all with support from your favorite Bachelor Nation friends! 

