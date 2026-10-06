After Jordan discovers the next summer 'smash' which apparently we'll all be putting in our mouths next year, he's brought back down to earth with a bang after finding out William's been getting his lips around it for years.



The boys also tackle some CRAZY dilemmas involving hot desking at the office and what NOT to do just after having laser eye surgery.



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