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713 episodes
- It's been a long time coming, but Jordan's latest house guests mean he has finally out-poshed William Hanson - and he's NOT happy about it. The boys also take on answering your dilemmas involving masters, party playlists and how to deal with dating someone whose name is less than ideal.
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Jordan North
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jordannorth1
William Hanson
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/williamhansonetiquette
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@williamhansonetiquette
If you want to get involved you can email us. You can follow us and DM on Instagram and TikTok, and watch the latest episode every Tuesday and Friday on YouTube.
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- William and Jordan are here to answer the question that everyone wants to know the answer to: How many penises are there on the Bayeux Tapestry? William also finally convinces Jordan to take on the NY Times Mini crossword and the boys discover the true meaning behind the 'sit down wee hammock'.
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Want more Sexted in your life? Join Help I Sexted My Boss Out Of Office for exclusive episodes every WEDNESDAY on Patreon! Just head to sextedmyboss.com/patreon
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Want MORE Help I Sexted My Boss?:
https://sextedmyboss.komi.io/
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FOLLOW
Jordan North
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jordannorth1
William Hanson
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/williamhansonetiquette
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@williamhansonetiquette
If you want to get involved you can email us. You can follow us and DM on Instagram and TikTok, and watch the latest episode every Tuesday and Friday on YouTube.
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- After Jordan discovers the next summer 'smash' which apparently we'll all be putting in our mouths next year, he's brought back down to earth with a bang after finding out William's been getting his lips around it for years.
The boys also tackle some CRAZY dilemmas involving hot desking at the office and what NOT to do just after having laser eye surgery.
--
Want more Sexted in your life? Join Help I Sexted My Boss Out Of Office for exclusive episodes every WEDNESDAY on Patreon! Just head to sextedmyboss.com/patreon
--
Want MORE Help I Sexted My Boss?:
https://sextedmyboss.komi.io/
--
FOLLOW
Jordan North
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jordannorth1
William Hanson
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/williamhansonetiquette
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@williamhansonetiquette
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If you want to get involved you can email us. You can follow us and DM on Instagram and TikTok, and watch the latest episode every Tuesday and Friday on YouTube.
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- Who doesn’t like a warm bum on a cold toilet seat? A little tongue in the ear action? It’s all about personal preference! The boys also discuss which everyday objects should have extras attached to them - for better or worse…
Want more Sexted in your life? Join Help I Sexted My Boss Out Of Office for exclusive episodes every WEDNESDAY on Patreon! Just head to sextedmyboss.com/patreon
Want MORE Help I Sexted My Boss?:
https://sextedmyboss.komi.io/
FOLLOW
Jordan North
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jordannorth1
William Hanson
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/williamhansonetiquette
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@williamhansonetiquette
If you want to get involved you can email us. You can follow us and DM on Instagram and TikTok, and watch the latest episode every Tuesday and Friday on YouTube.
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- In a creative decision that literally everyone (no one) asked for, we are proud to announce the first ever Help I Sexted My Boss episode with added ‘Ben Cam’. The boys also address your dilemmas regarding telling people they can’t vape in your house and how to tell your partner you want to be locked in a cage.
Want more Sexted in your life? Join Help I Sexted My Boss Out Of Office for exclusive episodes every WEDNESDAY on Patreon! Just head to sextedmyboss.com/patreon. Use the code OUTOFOFFICE to get the first month half price!
Want MORE Help I Sexted My Boss?:
https://sextedmyboss.komi.io/
FOLLOW
Jordan North
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jordannorth1
William Hanson
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/williamhansonetiquette
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@williamhansonetiquette
If you want to get involved you can email us. You can follow us and DM on Instagram and TikTok, and watch the latest episode every Tuesday and Friday on YouTube.
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About Help I Sexted My Boss
In Help I Sexted My Boss, manners meets mayhem! Two wildly different worlds collide as William Hanson and Jordan North take on the hilarious challenges of modern life. Expect laugh-out-loud stories, brutally honest moments, and a friendship that’s as unlikely as it is unfiltered. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.Podcast website
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