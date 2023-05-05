William Hanson and Jordan North are unlikely best friends. William's a posh etiquette expert, and Jordan's an expert in all things common. In this hit comedy po... More
Weekend Release: Polla De Burro
Now that William, Jordan and Ben are back from their respective holidays, they can get on with reading your correspondence! Stephen has been in touch with an update on accidentally flashing his soon-to-be mother-in-law. Questions are raised about pineapple tattoos, and we hear what the boys have in their freezers.
5/19/2023
16:27
Help I Saw My Boss’s Sex Tape
There's a strange vibe in the studio today. Mysterious visitors, morbid topics of conversation, and the return of an awfully distracting noise! This doesn't, and never will phase the consummate professionals that are William Hanson and Jordan North though, as they guide us through dilemmas involving finding explicit content on your boss's CD collection, how to say 'no' to being a bridesmaid, and (god forbid) what should you do when you nearly go down on your mother-in-law?!
5/16/2023
39:18
Weekend Release: Shocked Into Dislocation
All of you VIG&Diva's will know that there's a poll in every Sexted newsletter, and for the first time ever... we have the results! We will finally find out if you are more William or more Jordan!Also in the Weekend Release we hear from a listener who received a happy ending after following advice given by the boys, we have more Sexted injury stories, and there's a disturbance in the studio.
5/12/2023
10:08
Help I Need To Delete My Vinted
On the back of yet another luxury bank holiday weekend, William reacts to the 'Corry B', Jordan compares his acting skills to those on the West End and the boys can't decide which children's television characters are actually evil. Meanwhile in the dilemmas there's a G&Diva who's known for making an entrance and another who needs to be more careful when showing their dentist pictures of their teeth.
5/9/2023
43:28
William’s Surprise, Darling
Jordan and Ben have been keeping a secret from William and today the cat's out of the bag! It's a very special guest, the one and only Alex Polizzi, the Hotel Inspector! The boys chat with Alex about all things hotels, she brings her own dilemma to the boys, and William answers your Coronation questions.
