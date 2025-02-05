Powered by RND
PodcastsFictionHello From The Hallowoods
Listen to Hello From The Hallowoods in the App
Listen to Hello From The Hallowoods in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Hello From The Hallowoods

Podcast Hello From The Hallowoods
William A. Wellman
Come walk between the black pines! In this award-winning queer horror podcast, a cosmic narrator follows the increasingly connected residents of the forest at t...
FictionScience Fiction

Available Episodes

5 of 200
  • Episode 179 - Politics
    Nikignik attends the Council of Heavens. The theme of tonight’s episode is Politics.(To avoid spoilers, content warnings are listed at the end of this episode description).The bonus story that goes with this episode is ‘One More Thread’, and is available for Hallowoods patrons on the show’s Patreon, along with behind-the-scenes, exclusive merchandise, and more! Because the show runs without ads or sponsors, we rely on support from fans to guarantee the survival of this LGBTQ+ horror podcast.The voice of Xyzikxyz, Emptiness Between Worlds was Charlene Bayer, co-host of the Drinking and Screaming podcast and a professional Dungeons and Dragons DM. You can find them on social media at @charlenebayer. The voice of Olbsalolb, Master of Matters, was Karim Kronfli, a director, voice actor, and sometimes Dracula. You can find him at www.dramaticvoice.co.uk. The voice of Ephelzeph, the Endless Storm was Motzie Dapul, the creator and voice of the horror podcast Hi Nay. You can find Hi Nay wherever you’re listening to this podcast, or at hinaypod.com. The voice of Skryekeskrye, Spinner of Fates was Méabh de Brún, a horror writer, playwright and voice actor. You can find her at www.meabhdebrun.org. The voice of Tolshotol, Who Guards a Thousand Suns, was Marta da Silva, an actor and voice performer. You can find her at www.martadasilva.com. The voice of Syrensyr, Reclaimer of Fire, was Reinier DeSmit, a photographer and a singer-songwriter who plays a mean accordion. He can be found at www.brillianteye.ca. The voice of Noptilnopt, Who Walks Unseen, was Shaun Pellington, creator of the horror podcast Wake of Corrosion. You can find Wake of Corrosion wherever you’re listening to the Hallowoods, or at www.wakeofcorrosion.com. Hello From The Hallowoods is written and produced by William A. Wellman, a queer horror author. You can visit their website for more information! The transcript for this episode is available on the Hello From The Hallowoods Website. Click here to read!You can also find Hello From The Hallowoods on social media! The show is on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter at @thehallowoods. If you’d like to connect with other fans of the show, there’s even a fan-run Discord Server!Music for this episode was used under license from Artlist.com. The soundtracks featured were: ‘Rhea’, by Yehezkel Raz,‘Tides’, by DaniHaDani,‘Fog’, by Dor Ben Lulu,‘Dramatic Motion’, by Lars Bork Anderson,‘Unknown Darkness’, by Jimmy Svensson, ‘Grand Design’, by Stephen Keech,‘Aurora Waves’, by Theatre of Delays,‘Waiting and Hoping’, by Lance Conrad,‘Rhea’, by Yehezkel Raz, And ‘Farewell’, by Maya Belsitzman and Matan EphratContent warnings for this episode include: Emotional Manipulation, God Cannibalism, Metaphors about eyes and fingers, Karim Kronfli Jumpscare
    --------  
    20:40
  • Episode 178 - Vengeances
    Cole honors a legacy, Buck chases a new mystery, and the Council is called. The theme of tonight’s episode is Vengeances.(To avoid spoilers, content warnings are listed at the end of this episode description).The voice of Xyzikxyz, Emptiness Between Worlds is Charlene Bayer, who makes podcasts like Drinking and Screaming and Tabletop Tiddies. You can find them on social media at @charlenebayer, or as a professional DM for your roleplaying games at https://startplaying.games/gm/charlenebayer.The bonus story that goes with this episode is ‘Fifth String’, and is available for Hallowoods patrons on the show’s Patreon, along with behind-the-scenes, exclusive merchandise, and more! Because the show runs without ads or sponsors, we rely on support from fans to guarantee the survival of this LGBTQ+ horror podcast.Hello From The Hallowoods is written and produced by William A. Wellman, a queer horror author. You can visit their website for more information! The transcript for this episode is available on the Hello From The Hallowoods Website. Click here to read!You can also find Hello From The Hallowoods on social media! The show is on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter at @thehallowoods. If you’d like to connect with other fans of the show, there’s even a fan-run Discord Server!Music for this episode was used under license from Artlist.com. The soundtracks featured were: ‘Rhea’, by Yehezkel Raz,‘Morning Sunbeams’, by Yehezkel Raz,‘Orc’, by Aviad Zinemanas,‘The Peruvian Protest’, by Max H., ‘Come Back Home’, by Ardie Son,‘A Moon Walk’, by Yehezkel Raz,‘Space Sauce’, by Bunker Buster,‘Peace’, by Roie Shpigler,‘For the Broken Hearted’, by Yehezkel Raz,‘Journey’ by Sid Acharya,‘Charm’, by ANBR,‘Witches’ Brew’, by CK Martin,‘Titan’, by Yehezkel Raz,‘Last Dream’, by Daniel Brown Keys,‘Rhea’, by Yehezkel Raz,And ‘Farewell’, by Maya Belsitzman and Matan EphratContent warnings for this episode include: Violence, Animal cruelty or animal death (Shank as usual), Magical Ableism?, Death + Injury, Blood, Religious Violence, Character Death, Static (including sfx), Emotional Manipulation, Body horror
    --------  
    32:40
  • Episode 177 - Vendettas
    Vincent goes undercover, Shelby follows up on a lead, and Shank goes for a walk. The theme of tonight’s episode is Vendettas.(To avoid spoilers, content warnings are listed at the end of this episode description).The bonus story that goes with this episode is ‘Burn Rubber’, and is available for Hallowoods patrons on the show’s Patreon, along with behind-the-scenes, exclusive merchandise, and more! Because the show runs without ads or sponsors, we rely on support from fans to guarantee the survival of this LGBTQ+ horror podcast.Hello From The Hallowoods is written and produced by William A. Wellman, a queer horror author. You can visit their website for more information! The transcript for this episode is available on the Hello From The Hallowoods Website. Click here to read!You can also find Hello From The Hallowoods on social media! The show is on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter at @thehallowoods. If you’d like to connect with other fans of the show, there’s even a fan-run Discord Server!Music for this episode was used under license from Artlist.com. The soundtracks featured were: ‘Rhea’, by Yehezkel Raz, ‘Morning Sunbeams’, by Yehezkel Raz, ‘Lost Letters’, by Borden Lulu,‘Space Sauce’, by Bunker Buster,‘Five Senses’, by Roie Shpigler, ‘Waiting’,  by Laurel Violet, ‘The Peruvian Protest’, by Max. H., ‘A Moon Walk’, by Yehezkel Raz,‘Quantum Edge’, by Marco Martini, ‘Dawn’, by Eva Tiedemann,‘Illustris Simulation’, by Kyle Preston,‘For the Broken Hearted’, by Yehezkel Raz,‘Days Pass’, by ANBR, ‘Effoliation’, by SEA, ‘Titan’, by Yehezkel Raz,‘Monster Within’, by Quentin Coblentz,‘Scorpio’, by Spearfisher, ‘Lost Are We’, by Alon Peretz,‘Prophecy’ by Matthias Forster,‘Lost’ by Lars Bork Andersen, ‘Rhea’, by Yehezkel Raz,And ‘Farewell’, by Maya Belsitzman and Matan EphratContent warnings for this episode include: Abuse, Animal cruelty or animal death (Shank as usual, Cannibal the Beagle gets kicked, implied eating of a Giant Wood Louse), Violence, Kidnapping and abduction, Death + Injury, Blood, Mental illness, Needles, Transphobia / Homophobia, Strangulation/suffocation, Static (including sfx), Bugs, Body horror, Instrumentalist-flavored Gore, Religious Violence, Puppets
    --------  
    42:40
  • Episode 176 - Tripwires
    Russell receives a visitor, Riot plans a course of action, and Penny takes a wrong step. The theme of tonight’s episode is Tripwires.(To avoid spoilers, content warnings are listed at the end of this episode description).The bonus story that goes with this episode is ‘Long Quiet’, and is available for Hallowoods patrons on the show’s Patreon, along with behind-the-scenes, exclusive merchandise, and more! Because the show runs without ads or sponsors, we rely on support from fans to guarantee the survival of this LGBTQ+ horror podcast.Hello From The Hallowoods is written and produced by William A. Wellman, a queer horror author. You can visit their website for more information! The transcript for this episode is available on the Hello From The Hallowoods Website. Click here to read!You can also find Hello From The Hallowoods on social media! The show is on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter at @thehallowoods. If you’d like to connect with other fans of the show, there’s even a fan-run Discord Server!Music for this episode was used under license from Artlist.com. The soundtracks featured were: ‘Rhea’, by Yehezkel Raz,‘Morning Sunbeam’, by Yehezkel Raz, ‘The Barrenness of a Busy Life’, by Benja, ‘Dawn’, by Eva Tiedemann,‘Tuesday’, by Alja Alsina, ‘Infernos Laissez Vibrer, by Yehezkel Raz, ‘A Moon Walk’, by Yehezkel Raz, ‘Lost Letters’, by Borden Lulu,‘A Lovely Day for a Walk’, by Jon Gegelman,‘Just Say It’, by Diamonds and Ice, ‘Waiting’, by Laurel Violet, ‘For the Broken Hearted’, by Yehezkel Raz, ‘Candle in the Dark’, by Tommy H. Brandon,‘Titan’, by Yehezkel Raz, ‘Lost’, by Lars Bork Anderson, ‘Autumnal Smile’, by Nocturne Samurai,‘Rhea’, by Yehezkel Raz,And ‘Farewell’, by Maya Belsitzman and Matan EphratContent warnings for this episode include: Animal cruelty or animal death (A trapped Griffocaugh, Shank as usual), Harm to Cats (briefly caught by Barkbeetle), Violence, Kidnapping and abduction, Death + Injury, Blood, Needles, Birds, Gun Mention, Static (including sfx), Bugs, Body horrorConsumption of Inedible Materials, Smoking, Religious Violence
    --------  
    34:53
  • Episode 175 - Tabernacles
    Guillaume arrives in Paris, André investigates the chapel, and a guest arrives at the abbey. The theme of tonight’s episode is Tabernacles.(To avoid spoilers, content warnings are listed at the end of this episode description).The bonus story that goes with this episode is ‘Loris’, and is available for Hallowoods patrons on the show’s Patreon, along with behind-the-scenes, exclusive merchandise, and more! Because the show runs without ads or sponsors, we rely on support from fans to guarantee the survival of this LGBTQ+ horror podcast.Hello From The Hallowoods is written and produced by William A. Wellman, a queer horror author. You can visit their website for more information! The transcript for this episode is available on the Hello From The Hallowoods Website. Click here to read!You can also find Hello From The Hallowoods on social media! The show is on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter at @thehallowoods. If you’d like to connect with other fans of the show, there’s even a fan-run Discord Server!Music for this episode was used under license from Artlist.com. The soundtracks featured were: ‘Rhea’, by Yehezkel Raz,‘Shimmering Light’, by Sparrow Tree‘Charm’, by ANBR‘Unknown Darkness’, by Jimmy Svensson, ‘Tuesday’, by Aija Alsina, ‘Quantum’, by ANBR, ‘Absolute Wonder’, by Shahead Mostafafar, ‘Lost Are We’, by Alon Peretz, ‘Candle in the Dark’, by Tommy H. Brandon, ‘Lost’, by Lars Bork Andersen,‘Ava Maria’, by Ada Ragimov, ‘The Sacred Union’, by Shahead Mostafafar, ‘Autumnal Smile’, by Nocturne Samurai, And ‘Farewell’, by Maya Belsitzman and Matan EphratContent warnings for this episode include: Suicidal ideation (mentioned), Violence, Death + Injury, Blood, Hand Injury, Gun Mention, Strangulation/suffocation, Drowning, Body horror, Drug Use, Smoking, Brain Death, Puppets, Racism, Homophobia, Refugee Crisis, Religious Trauma
    --------  
    22:40

More Fiction podcasts

Trending Fiction podcasts

About Hello From The Hallowoods

Come walk between the black pines! In this award-winning queer horror podcast, a cosmic narrator follows the increasingly connected residents of the forest at the end of the world. It’s a bittersweet story that explores queer identity, horror genre tropes, and finding hope in humanity’s last moments. New episodes every Wednesday, and weekly bonus stories on Patreon!
Podcast website

Listen to Hello From The Hallowoods, Table Read and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.7.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 2/11/2025 - 1:04:26 PM