Episode 177 - Vendettas
Vincent goes undercover, Shelby follows up on a lead, and Shank goes for a walk. The theme of tonight’s episode is Vendettas.(To avoid spoilers, content warnings are listed at the end of this episode description).The bonus story that goes with this episode is ‘Burn Rubber’, and is available for Hallowoods patrons on the show’s Patreon, along with behind-the-scenes, exclusive merchandise, and more! Because the show runs without ads or sponsors, we rely on support from fans to guarantee the survival of this LGBTQ+ horror podcast.Hello From The Hallowoods is written and produced by William A. Wellman, a queer horror author. You can visit their website for more information! The transcript for this episode is available on the Hello From The Hallowoods Website. Click here to read!You can also find Hello From The Hallowoods on social media! The show is on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter at @thehallowoods. If you’d like to connect with other fans of the show, there’s even a fan-run Discord Server!Music for this episode was used under license from Artlist.com. The soundtracks featured were: ‘Rhea’, by Yehezkel Raz, ‘Morning Sunbeams’, by Yehezkel Raz, ‘Lost Letters’, by Borden Lulu,‘Space Sauce’, by Bunker Buster,‘Five Senses’, by Roie Shpigler, ‘Waiting’, by Laurel Violet, ‘The Peruvian Protest’, by Max. H., ‘A Moon Walk’, by Yehezkel Raz,‘Quantum Edge’, by Marco Martini, ‘Dawn’, by Eva Tiedemann,‘Illustris Simulation’, by Kyle Preston,‘For the Broken Hearted’, by Yehezkel Raz,‘Days Pass’, by ANBR, ‘Effoliation’, by SEA, ‘Titan’, by Yehezkel Raz,‘Monster Within’, by Quentin Coblentz,‘Scorpio’, by Spearfisher, ‘Lost Are We’, by Alon Peretz,‘Prophecy’ by Matthias Forster,‘Lost’ by Lars Bork Andersen, ‘Rhea’, by Yehezkel Raz,And ‘Farewell’, by Maya Belsitzman and Matan EphratContent warnings for this episode include: Abuse, Animal cruelty or animal death (Shank as usual, Cannibal the Beagle gets kicked, implied eating of a Giant Wood Louse), Violence, Kidnapping and abduction, Death + Injury, Blood, Mental illness, Needles, Transphobia / Homophobia, Strangulation/suffocation, Static (including sfx), Bugs, Body horror, Instrumentalist-flavored Gore, Religious Violence, Puppets