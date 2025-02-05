Episode 179 - Politics

Nikignik attends the Council of Heavens. The theme of tonight's episode is Politics. The voice of Xyzikxyz, Emptiness Between Worlds was Charlene Bayer. The voice of Olbsalolb, Master of Matters, was Karim Kronfli. The voice of Ephelzeph, the Endless Storm was Motzie Dapul. The voice of Skryekeskrye, Spinner of Fates was Méabh de Brún. The voice of Tolshotol, Who Guards a Thousand Suns, was Marta da Silva. The voice of Syrensyr, Reclaimer of Fire, was Reinier DeSmit. The voice of Noptilnopt, Who Walks Unseen, was Shaun Pellington. Hello From The Hallowoods is written and produced by William A. Wellman. Content warnings for this episode include: Emotional Manipulation, God Cannibalism, Metaphors about eyes and fingers, Karim Kronfli Jumpscare