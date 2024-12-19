After finding a murder in her kitchen and her husband missing, Isabel and her daughter, Kaya, flee their home in Fairbanks, Alaska, embarking on a treacherous j...

In the back of a cargo truck, Kaya and a young hellhound are unsure where they’re headed. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

With the hellhounds closing in, Kaya must trust her captor to survive. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

On the run from the authorities, Kaya calls a mysterious number for help. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Kaya has a million questions for her estranged grandfather, but can she trust him? Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

In the season finale of Hellhound Country, an enemy motorcade arrives at Hudson Lobosco’s front door, and Kaya must make a choice. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

About Hellhound Country

After finding a murder in her kitchen and her husband missing, Isabel and her daughter, Kaya, flee their home in Fairbanks, Alaska, embarking on a treacherous journey to find him. Hellhound Country is a Segel Media / Rogue Media Network Production