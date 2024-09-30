S15 Ep255: How fast is too fast? Stages of Dating and Redefining SUCCESS
Today Kait and JJ break down the stages of dating. They discuss avoiding pressure, reframing the concept of dating, and understanding godly dating amidst today's unique challenges!
Join School of Dating HERE! https://www.heartofdating.com/the-school-of-dating
Love Heart of Dating Podcast? Want to support us AND be a part of the fam? Join us on Patreon! https://www.patreon.com/heartofdating
Subscribe to our YouTube channel here! https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJ1PswEXEyeSddMmOSiRKGw
Crushing on a cutie? Download this FREE Resource on how to show interest:
https://www.heartofdating.com/resource/how-to-show-interest
Want to further your dating knowledge? Check out our ultimate dating library!
https://www.heartofdating.com/resource/ultimate-dating-library
Kait wrote a book! Snag Thank You For Rejecting Me on Amazon:
https://amzn.to/3E59cLQ
Want to meet some epic Christian Singles? Join our huge HOD Family on FB!
https://www.facebook.com/groups/heartofdatingpodcast
Come hang with us on the gram:
http://instagram.com/heartofdating
http://instagram.com/kaitness
https://www.instagram.com/jjtomlin/?hl=en
. . . . .
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
41:31
S15 Ep254: Attachment Styles 101 with EXPERT Adam Lane Smith
Today we're exploring attachment styles with Adam Lane Smith. He breaks down secure, anxious, and avoidant attachments and their impact on our relationships and faith.
Love Heart of Dating Podcast? Want to support us AND be a part of the fam? Join us on Patreon! https://www.patreon.com/heartofdating
Subscribe to our YouTube channel here! https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJ1PswEXEyeSddMmOSiRKGw
Crushing on a cutie? Download this FREE Resource on how to show interest:
https://www.heartofdating.com/resource/how-to-show-interest
Want to further your dating knowledge? Check out our ultimate dating library!
https://www.heartofdating.com/resource/ultimate-dating-library
Kait wrote a book! Snag Thank You For Rejecting Me on Amazon:
https://amzn.to/3E59cLQ
Want to meet some epic Christian Singles? Join our huge HOD Family on FB!
https://www.facebook.com/groups/heartofdatingpodcast
Come hang with us on the gram:
http://instagram.com/heartofdating
http://instagram.com/kaitness
https://www.instagram.com/jjtomlin/?hl=en
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
1:00:56
S15 Ep253: Signs You’re Not Ready to Date (Yet).. and Signs That You ARE With Riley and Jack Kehoe
Today we’re diving into season 15 where Jack and Riley share their journeys with closed and open singleness, offering insights on personal growth, fulfillment, and intentional dating!
Love Heart of Dating Podcast? Want to support us AND be a part of the fam? Join us on Patreon! https://www.patreon.com/heartofdating
Subscribe to our YouTube channel here! https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJ1PswEXEyeSddMmOSiRKGw
Crushing on a cutie? Download this FREE Resource on how to show interest:
https://www.heartofdating.com/resource/how-to-show-interest
Want to further your dating knowledge? Check out our ultimate dating library!
https://www.heartofdating.com/resource/ultimate-dating-library
Kait wrote a book! Snag Thank You For Rejecting Me on Amazon:
https://amzn.to/3E59cLQ
Want to meet some epic Christian Singles? Join our huge HOD Family on FB!
https://www.facebook.com/groups/heartofdatingpodcast
Come hang with us on the gram:
http://instagram.com/heartofdating
http://instagram.com/kaitness
https://www.instagram.com/jjtomlin/?hl=en
. . . . .
Check out this week's sponsors:
Better Help: This episode is sponsored by/brought to you by BetterHelp. Give online therapy a try at betterhelp.com/HOD and get on your way to being your best self.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
58:40
S15 Trailer: Basics of Dating
Today Kait and JJ are giving you a sneak peek into what we have up our sleeves for this next season on the Heart of Dating Podcast!
Love Heart of Dating Podcast? Want to support us AND be a part of the fam? Join us on Patreon! https://www.patreon.com/heartofdating
Subscribe to our YouTube channel here! https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJ1PswEXEyeSddMmOSiRKGw
Crushing on a cutie? Download this FREE Resource on how to show interest:
https://www.heartofdating.com/resource/how-to-show-interest
Want to further your dating knowledge? Check out our ultimate dating library!
https://www.heartofdating.com/resource/ultimate-dating-library
Kait wrote a book! Snag Thank You For Rejecting Me on Amazon:
https://amzn.to/3E59cLQ
Want to meet some epic Christian Singles? Join our huge HOD Family on FB!
https://www.facebook.com/groups/heartofdatingpodcast
Come hang with us on the gram:
http://instagram.com/heartofdating
http://instagram.com/kaitness
https://www.instagram.com/jjtomlin/?hl=en
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
4:43
S14 Ep 252: Being Led On, Mixed Signals, Hot and Cold...Are They ACTUALLY Into Me or Just CONFUSED?
Today we’re diving into all things mixed signals, dissecting the concept of "gophering" in relationships, and how to set boundaries for clarity!
Love Heart of Dating Podcast? Want to support us AND be a part of the fam? Join us on Patreon! https://www.patreon.com/heartofdating
Subscribe to our YouTube channel here! https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJ1PswEXEyeSddMmOSiRKGw
Crushing on a cutie? Download this FREE Resource on how to show interest:
https://www.heartofdating.com/resource/how-to-show-interest
Want to further your dating knowledge? Check out our ultimate dating library!
https://www.heartofdating.com/resource/ultimate-dating-library
Kait wrote a book! Snag Thank You For Rejecting Me on Amazon:
https://amzn.to/3E59cLQ
Want to meet some epic Christian Singles? Join our huge HOD Family on FB!
https://www.facebook.com/groups/heartofdatingpodcast
Come hang with us on the gram:
http://instagram.com/heartofdating
http://instagram.com/kaitness
https://www.instagram.com/jjtomlin/?hl=en
. . . . .
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
52:33
More Society & Culture podcastsMore Society & Culture podcasts
The purpose of this podcast, Heart of Dating, is to unmask the ever-so-ambiguous world of dating in the Christian world. While there are resources spread out over the years, there are not many centralized areas where Christians can access dating advice, help, and guidance easily and in a fashion that is accessible. The ultimate hope is that Heart of Dating Podcast will start a healthy conversation for men and women and provide wise input and direction as we answer some tough questions and uncover some transformative ways to develop a healthy attitude and approach to dating as a Christian.