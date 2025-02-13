Daytona 500 changes + future of NASCAR Playoffs

Welcome to Hauler Talk – NASCAR's New Podcast! Ever wondered what really goes on inside the haulers and in the boardrooms of NASCAR? Hauler Talk brings you an all-access pass to the inner workings of the sport like never before! From the high-speed world of competition to the competition strategy behind the scenes, we dive into all aspects of NASCAR—rule changes, officiating decisions. management, logistics, marketing, broadcasting, and everything in between. Hear straight from industry insiders, executives, and journalists as we uncover the stories you don't see on race day!Hosted by:Mike Forde – Managing Director, Racing CommunicationAmanda Ellis – Sr. Director, Racing CommunicationsNate Ryan – NASCAR.com Journalist & NBC SportsRundown:(8:00) 2025 Daytona 500: More practice time, open exemptions, and Helio Castroneves' big NASCAR debut!(28:00) Special Guest: NASCAR COO Steve O'Donnell – Talking playoffs, The Clash at Bowman Gray, and how Richard Childress helped shape his NASCAR journey.