Happy Smiling People

Emily Reilly
Discussions to inspire, explain, and examine what health and wellness means for females in the modern world. Speaking with guests such as Dr Stacy Sims, Orla ...
  • Ep. 73 - Madeleine Shaw - Understanding Our Gut and Hormonal Health
    Madeleine Shaw is a nutritionist and author. In this episode we discuss: defining hormonal health, the first steps of addressing your diet, listening to your body warning signs - examining your pee and monitoring your periods, the extremism of health, the benefits of a Mediterranean diet, battling lack of authenticity in the digital world, why fibre intake is just as important as protein intake, and much more!My Links: https://linktr.ee/emilyereilly Find Madeleine Online: Website: https://www.madeleineshaw.com/Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/madeleine_shaw_/?hl=en
    52:37
  • Ep. 72 - Helen, Wellness Effect - How To Put The Joy Back Into Food
    Helen is a Functional and Integrative Nutrition Health Coach and founder of Wellness Effect. In this episode we discuss: how our diet fits into our overall wellness, whether we can train our metabolism, the damage of the anti-diet culture, why balance and consistency is the key to all success, why it can feel we must be miserable to achieve anything in life, ultra processed foods and how they're hidden by manufacturers, and much more!Watch on YouTube: https://youtu.be/OwnHgjedd4YMy Links: https://linktr.ee/emilyereillyFind Helen Online: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wellnesseffect_/?hl=enWebsite: https://www.wellnesseffect.co.uk/ Timestamps: 00:00 how does our diet fit into our overall wellness 03:47 Helen’s experience as a yo-yo dieter 12:00 can we train our metabolism13:50 how does exercise factor into weight and a healthy lifestyle 16:00 how people mirror our reaction to situations 18:00 the damage of the anti diet culture 24:00 finding self respect and discipline of ourselves28:00 how balance and consistency will change your life 30:00 why do we feel we have to be miserable to get anywhere in life? 34:00 why do people find it so interesting when people live in a different way? 37:00 Ultra processed foods that we may not know about  Keywordsdiet, wellness, health, nutrition, metabolism, exercise, anti-diet culture, self-trust, balance, holistic health, wellness, routine, ultra-processed foods, self-discovery, societal expectations, mental health, balance, simplicity, mindfulness, health
    58:23
  • Ep. 71 - Are More People Going To Therapy?
    In this (almost) 10 minute episode, I investigate the question: are more people going to therapy?This episode begins with defining the origins of therapy through the centuries, the effect the Coronavirus Pandemic had on mental health, whether more people are going to therapy and reasons why it is on the rise. This is the third 10 minute episode of a bi-weekly series diving into different topics, in addition to weekly guest episodes.Enjoy the episode.My Links: https://linktr.ee/emilyereillySources:https://www.womenshealthmag.com/health/a63144040/the-year-that-transformed-therapy/https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10302760/#:~:text=Kennedy%20signed%20the%20Community%20Mental,individuals%20discharged%20from%20state%20hospitals https://www.covidsocialstudy.org/_files/ugd/3d9db5_9d55b4ff686744cdae69e72cd141ecfb.pdf https://www.covidsocialstudy.org/_files/ugd/3d9db5_95a35b753c9349a5a54030e5640db2d3.pdf https://uk.style.yahoo.com/uk-falls-happiness-rankings-mental-health-covid-casualty-110936978.html?guce_referrer=aHR0cHM6Ly93b3JsZGhhcHBpbmVzcy5yZXBvcnQv&guce_referrer_sig=AQAAANyj5aM7ov1UC5DPwRYzuC63iMqYimB5Gj3Y4Axkqv2s4m2T4q-MZRtmjxkr2VGHPLJWcOrFstB_KKFzoGuy3mSd1npSAmiW4SwfJbow0e3umMutleq1dQ2_Cu1Vdlxk3JSV1LzAxH2NXsNwTD_yEmSHcJWl33RunigYh3HFAhs4 https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/home-news/uk-happiness-coronavirus-mental-health-b1819476.html https://www.theguardian.com/society/2023/nov/07/uk-overall-less-happy-than-before-pandemic-ons https://www.ucl.ac.uk/news/2025/feb/older-people-england-report-greater-life-satisfaction-covid-pandemic#:~:text=Lead%20author%2C%20Professor%20Paola%20Zaninotto,and%20instances%20of%20depression%20rose https://encorerecovery.com/psychotherapy-vs-therapy/#:~:text=While%20both%20therapeutic%20approaches%20can,individual's%20specific%20needs%20and%20goals.https://time.com/6958494/united-states-falls-world-happiness-report/ https://www.bacp.co.uk/news/news-from-bacp/2024/10-october-world-mental-health-day-why-people-are-seeking-therapy-in-2024/ https://www.england.nhs.uk/2021/11/record-high-patient-numbers-completing-nhs-treatment-for-common-mental-illness/#:~:text=The%20number%20of%20adults%20in,depression%2C%20delivered%20by%20NHS%20practitioners. https://www.bacp.co.uk/about-us/about-bacp/bacp-public-perceptions-survey-2024/https://www.forthwithlife.co.uk/blog/mental-health-statistics-uk/ https://commonslibrary.parliament.uk/research-briefings/sn06988/ https://www.england.nhs.uk/2021/11/record-high-patient-numbers-completing-nhs-treatment-for-common-mental-illness/https://www.mentalhealth.org.uk/explore-mental-health/statistics/people-seeking-help-diagnosed-mental-health-problems-statistics 
    12:32
  • Ep. 70 - Georgie Collinson - The 5 Symptoms of High Functioning Anxiety
    Georgie Collinson is the #1 Anxiety Therapist in Australia and is on a mission to help women master high-functioning anxiety.In this episode we discuss: what the difference is between stress and anxiety - and if we should treat them differently, what high-functioning anxiety is - and whether this makes us more successful, the impact our childhood has on our adult goals and perception of success, unpacking our subconscious mind, the link between anxiety and depression, the 5 Ps of high functioning anxiety and identifying it in your life, whether having a label or diagnosis is detrimental, and ways to work through anxiety. Watch the episode on YouTube: https://youtu.be/RFXp2Dcm_CEMy links: https://linktr.ee/emilyereilly Find Georgie Online:Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/georgiethenaturopath/?hl=en Website: https://georgiecollinson.com/ Her new book: https://georgiecollinson.com/books 00:00 - 03:45 what is the difference between stress and anxiety and how to approach them? 03:45 - 06:00 what is the difference between generalised anxiety and high functioning anxiety? 06:00 - 12:00 does high functioning anxiety make us more successful? 12:00 - 17:30 how does our childhood shape our goals and perception of success in adulthood? 17:30 - 20:00 what is the link between anxiety and depression, and why are they often linked? 20:00 - 26:00 unpacking our subconscious mind26:00 - 29:50 why can small moments push us over the edge? 29:50 - 45:15 breaking down the 5 Ps of High Functioning Anxiety and is it helpful to have these diagnosis labels? 45:15 -53:34  Working through our anxiety and coping mechanisms Keywordsstress, anxiety, high functioning anxiety, burnout, authenticity, emotional baggage, depression, subconscious mind, mental health, self-care, high functioning anxiety, perfectionism, people pleasing, procrastination, mental health, emotional responses, self-compassion, natural remedies, anxiety management, Georgie Collinson
    53:34
  • Ep. 69 - Are People Drinking Less Alcohol?
    In this 10 minute episode, I dive into the subject of alcohol consumption. The episode is divided into three sections: why we drink alcohol, the effect of alcohol on our minds and bodies, and the sobriety movement - are people in fact drinking less?This is the second 10 minute episode of a bi-weekly series diving into different topics, in addition to weekly guest episodes. Enjoy the episode.My Links: https://linktr.ee/emilyereilly Sources:https://www.rcpsych.ac.uk/mental-health/mental-illnesses-and-mental-health-problems/alcohol-mental-health-and-the-brainhttps://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC2730732/https://www.cosmopolitan.com/uk/body/health/a43873565/sober-curious/https://www.matthewclark.co.uk/latest-news-blogs/blog/the-sober-curious-generation/https://www.mentalhealth.org.uk/explore-mental-health/a-z-topics/alcohol-and-mental-healthhttps://www.theguardian.com/society/2024/apr/28/i-know-my-limit-how-gen-z-became-britains-sober-curious-generationhttps://www.vogue.com/article/what-happens-when-you-stop-drinking https://www.vogue.co.uk/arts-and-lifestyle/article/sober-curious-movement https://www.vogue.co.uk/article/functional-drinks-sober-curious https://vogue.sg/sober-curious-zero-proof-cocktails/ https://www.elle.com/culture/celebrities/a43400610/bella-hadid-sobriety-not-drinking-las-vegas/ 
    10:34

About Happy Smiling People

Discussions to inspire, explain, and examine what health and wellness means for females in the modern world. Speaking with guests such as Dr Stacy Sims, Orla Chennaoui, Flora Beverley, Nichola Ludlam-Raine, Tash Bradley, and Lucy Bartholomew, we seek to cover all areas of life, from fitness to interior design, fashion to nutrition, performance sport to wellness techniques. Join for a new episode every week.
