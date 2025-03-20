Ep. 70 - Georgie Collinson - The 5 Symptoms of High Functioning Anxiety

Georgie Collinson is the #1 Anxiety Therapist in Australia and is on a mission to help women master high-functioning anxiety.In this episode we discuss: what the difference is between stress and anxiety - and if we should treat them differently, what high-functioning anxiety is - and whether this makes us more successful, the impact our childhood has on our adult goals and perception of success, unpacking our subconscious mind, the link between anxiety and depression, the 5 Ps of high functioning anxiety and identifying it in your life, whether having a label or diagnosis is detrimental, and ways to work through anxiety. Watch the episode on YouTube: https://youtu.be/RFXp2Dcm_CE 00:00 - 03:45 what is the difference between stress and anxiety and how to approach them? 03:45 - 06:00 what is the difference between generalised anxiety and high functioning anxiety? 06:00 - 12:00 does high functioning anxiety make us more successful? 12:00 - 17:30 how does our childhood shape our goals and perception of success in adulthood? 17:30 - 20:00 what is the link between anxiety and depression, and why are they often linked? 20:00 - 26:00 unpacking our subconscious mind26:00 - 29:50 why can small moments push us over the edge? 29:50 - 45:15 breaking down the 5 Ps of High Functioning Anxiety and is it helpful to have these diagnosis labels? 45:15 -53:34 Working through our anxiety and coping mechanisms