What really happens on Love Island?? Calvin was an Islander in Season 2, and reveals some of the filming secrets from his time shooting in Vegas during COVID! He and Easton also have some thoughts on this season. There’s talk about barbers, weddings, and meeting fans! Plus, the lovely Lala Kent drops in for a quick surprise visit!

Easton learned a hard & valuable lesson about wedding attire last week, and Calvin celebrated a very special person on a very special day in a very special way. And of course, the guys talk Love Island! Who’s Team Ace? And how are they feeling about Huda?

How do the boys feel about the petition to bring Jeremiah back to the Love Island villa? And what’s with the lack of plot this season on the show? Plus, is the sex real? How much alcohol are Islanders really allowed to consume? And RIP Jalon!

About Happy Detours

What do you get when you add a tatted, dreaded white boy and a freckled ex mormon? Your new favorite podcast! Easton and Calvin have lived many lives including film production, reality tv, glasses specialist and pest control salesman. Now both living in LA they are trying to make sense of this wild world they live in. Funny, deep, and topical, Happy Detours is a podcast that will give you some tough love, then lift you back up and leave you with a smile. From pop culture to mental health Happy Detours gives you the older brothers you never had and the conversations you never knew you needed.