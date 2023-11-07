Happy Thanksgiving! Liz and Sarah reflect on the power of authenticity — and how women are often trained out of being authentic in the workplace. In Take A Hike, they discuss a recent revelation that having a bit of Mad Money makes life more fun. Liz and Sarah’s plan about what to do with their Mad Money? Spend a night at their favorite place, The Emerald Iguana Inn in Ojai. Then Sarah shares a meal-planning Hollywood Hack: You know the full month section of your planner? Use it for meal planning! Finally, Liz recommends the adventure reality competition show, The Summit, on CBS.
Get in touch on Instagram: @Sfain & @LizCraft
Get in touch on Threads: @Sfain & @LizCraft
Visit our website: https://happierinhollywood.com
Join our Facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/HappierinHollywood/
LINKS:
https://www.emeraldiguana.com/
Legend Planner:
Legend Planner PRO – Deluxe Weekly & Monthly Life Planner to Increase Productivity and Hit Your Goals. Time Management Organizer Notebook – Undated – 7 x 10" Hardcover + Stickers – Periwinkle
The Summit on CBS:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eK6sr9peuOw
Happier in Hollywood is part of ‘The Onward Project,’ a family of podcasts brought together by Gretchen Rubin—all about how to make your life better. Check out the other Onward Project podcasts—Happier with Gretchen Rubin, and Side Hustle School . If you liked this episode, please subscribe, leave a review, and tell your friends!
To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
31:15
Ep. 393: Plan Post-Notes Recovery Time
Liz and Sarah will soon receive notes on their latest pilot script, and they know they’ll need to plan some recovery time before they dive into the rewrite. It’s their job to take criticism, but they need time to process. In Take A Hike, they talk about the benefit of remaking your social media feeds — and offer listener suggestions for feel-good accounts. Want to smile? Fill your feed with mini cows! This week Liz has a Holiday Hollywood Hack: As you decorate for the holidays, stow year-round decor in the holiday decoration boxes. Finally, Sarah recommends Heartfully Yours Christmas Ornaments from Christopher Radko.
Get in touch on Instagram: @Sfain & @LizCraft
Get in touch on Threads: @Sfain & @LizCraft
Visit our website: https://happierinhollywood.com
Join our Facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/HappierinHollywood/
LINKS:
Christopher Radko’s Heartfully Yours:
https://heartfullyyours.com/
Happier in Hollywood is part of ‘The Onward Project,’ a family of podcasts brought together by Gretchen Rubin—all about how to make your life better. Check out the other Onward Project podcasts—Happier with Gretchen Rubin, and Side Hustle School . If you liked this episode, please subscribe, leave a review, and tell your friends!
Photo by Icons8 Team on Unsplash
To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
30:57
Ep. 392: Hollywood Holiday Shut Down
It’s November, which means the annual Hollywood Holiday Shut Down has begun. Liz and Sarah have a pitch ready to sell, but they’ll likely wait until 2025 to take it out to networks. In Hits & Bombs, Sarah gives a Hit to her dog Jelly Bean’s canine ophthalmologist, and Liz gives a Hit to Patricia Arquette for her amazing performance in The Act on Hulu. Then, in The Happiness Project Revisited, Sarah shares what she’s planning to do for the November theme of “meaning.” This week’s Hollywood Hack is great for the environment: Eco Roots Zero Waste Laundry Detergent Sheets. Finally, Liz recommends the documentary Martha on Netflix.
Remember to listen to Liz & Sarah’s Happier In Hollywood Gift Guide Bonus Episode! https://happierinhollywood.com/bonus-episode-hih-2024-gift-guide/
Get in touch on Instagram: @Sfain & @LizCraft
Get in touch on Threads: @Sfain & @LizCraft
Visit our website: https://happierinhollywood.com
Join our Facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/HappierinHollywood/
Happier in Hollywood is part of ‘The Onward Project,’ a family of podcasts brought together by Gretchen Rubin—all about how to make your life better. Check out the other Onward Project podcasts—Happier with Gretchen Rubin, and Side Hustle School . If you liked this episode, please subscribe, leave a review, and tell your friends!
LINKS:
The Act trailer:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y_5fqDZCjQo
Amazon.com: ECO ROOTS Laundry Detergent Sheets 64 loads
Martha trailer:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6blC6bsgZmc
Photo by Jez Timms on Unsplash
To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
26:30
Bonus Episode: HIH 2024 Gift Guide!
In this Bonus Episode, Liz and Sarah share their 2024 Gift Guide! They recommend everything from a cute tape measure to personalized pencils to a Harry Potter Trivial Pursuit Game. Need a gift for a dog lover? Choose the Nambe Pet Collection Dog Treat Jar. Looking for something to wear? Sarah suggests Mismatched Socks from Solmate. They also have books on the list — including the super buzzy novel All Fours by Miranda July. And if you want to splurge on yourself, get an Oura Ring! Plus so much more…
Visit our website: https://happierinhollywood.com
Join our Facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/HappierinHollywood/
LINKS:
ODDS & ENDS:
Milkshake Bath Soak - Hydrating & Moisturizing for Dry Skin
Amazon.com: 3m/120" Tape Measure Body Measuring Tape for Body Cloth Tape Measure for Sewing Fabric Tailors Medical Measurements Tape Dual Sided Leather Tape Measure Retractable (Black, 1 Pack)
Amazon.com: USAOPOLY Trivial Pursuit World of Harry Potter Ultimate Edition | Trivia Board Game Based On Harry Potter Films | Officially Licensed : Toys & Games
Amazon.com: Surprise Gift Box Explosion for Money, Unique Folding Bouncing Red Envelope Gift Box with Confetti, Cash Explosion Luxury Gift Box for Birthday Anniversary Valentine Proposal (15 Bounces) (Pink Heart)
Amazon.com: Clipa Bag Hanger - Matte Black PVD - The Ring That Opens Into a Hook and Hangs In Just 1/2" of Space, Holds 33 lbs., 3 yr. Warranty
https://www.etsy.com/shop/MadronaPencils
Amazon.com : L'ANGE HAIR Le Volume 2-in-1 Titanium Blow Dryer Brush | Hot Air Brush in One with Oval Barrel | Hair Styler for Smooth, Frizz-Free Results for All Hair Types (Black - 75 mm) : Beauty & Personal Care
https://www.awaytravel.com/accessories/tech-case?color=jet_black
https://cercanaojai.com/alpaca-blankets/
The Body Retinol. Retinol Repair Serum + Retinol Body Lotion In One. Crepey Skin Treatment. Wrinkle + Line Prevention. 0.1% Pure Retinol + 10% AHA. 5.1 oz
PETS:
https://www.barkbox.com/
https://www.neimanmarcus.com/p/nambe-pet-collection-dog-treat-jar-prod243220179?childItemId=NMHEANS_&msid=4102431&position=3
TO WEAR:
Amazon.com: Solmate Socks - Mismatched Crew Socks; Made in USA
https://shop.lululemon.com/p/womens-t-shirts/Swiftly-Tech-SS-2/_/prod9750519?color=4780
BOOKS:
Audible Books & Originals - The Women: A Novel
All Fours: A Novel: July, Miranda: 9780593190265: Amazon.com: Books
Lovely One: A Memoir: Jackson, Ketanji Brown - Books
The Sisterhood: The Secret History of Women at the CIA: Mundy, Liza: 9780593238172: Amazon.com: Books
FOR FOODIES:
https://www.topsyspopcorn.com/
https://nuts.com/chocolatessweets/gummies/gummy-bears/milk-gummy-bears/1lb.html
https://nomnompaleo.com/post/105333542218/magic-mushroom-powder-diy-holiday-gift
https://ojaioliveoil.com/collections/shop-all
Amazon.com: Aromaster Burr Coffee Grinder, Coffee Bean Grinder,Stainless Steel Coffee Grinder Electric,24 Grind Settings, Espresso/Pour Over/Cold Brew/French Press Coffee Maker
Stanley The Camp Pour Over Set
Amazon.com: Nature Made Vitamin D3 2000 IU (50 mcg), Dietary Supplement for Bone, Teeth, Muscle and Immune Health Support, 220 Tablets, 220 Day Supply
From Happier with Gretchen Rubin:
https://the-happiness-project.com/collections/journals/products/design-your-year-guide
https://the-happiness-project.com/collections/journals/products/i-want-you-to-know
https://the-happiness-project.com/collections/journals/products/one-sentence-journal
GIFTS FOR YOURSELF:
Smart Ring - Size First with Oura Ring Gen3 Sizing Kit - Sleep Tracking Wearable - Heart Rate - Fitness Tracker
Amazon.com: Waterpik Sonic-Fusion 2.0 Professional Flossing Toothbrush, Electric Toothbrush and Water Flosser Combo In One, White SF-04, Packaging May Vary
Amazon.com: Dr. Dennis Gross DRx SpectraLite Dpl FaceWare Pro: Smooths Full Face Fine Lines and Wrinkles, Firms Skin, Prevents Acne Flare-Ups, and Reduces Redness and Irritation (White)
To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
37:50
Ep. 391: Hollywood Present & Future With Carole Kirschner
Liz and Sarah sit down with friend of the pod and Entertainment Career Coach, Carole Kirschner, to discuss the state of Hollywood and what the future might hold. Carole’s advice to struggling writers? Keep working on your craft and meet as many people as you can. The business WILL turn around — eventually. In Take a Hike, Liz talks about why sometimes it’s good to surround yourself with people who don’t do what you do — like she did at a recent high school reunion in Kansas City. This week’s Hollywood Hack is courtesy of a listener: Turn your hangers around to keep track of what you’ve worn. Finally, Sarah has a TV show recommendation — The Great British Baking Show on Netflix.
LINKS:
Hollywood Game Plan: How to Land a Job in Film, TV and Digital Entertainment: Kirschner, Carole M.: 9781615930869
The Great British Baking Show trailer:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aceBovEmm3w
Get in touch on Instagram: @Sfain & @LizCraft
Get in touch on Threads: @Sfain & @LizCraft
Visit our website: https://happierinhollywood.com
Join our Facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/HappierinHollywood/
Happier in Hollywood is part of ‘The Onward Project,’ a family of podcasts brought together by Gretchen Rubin—all about how to make your life better. Check out the other Onward Project podcasts—Happier with Gretchen Rubin, and Side Hustle School . If you liked this episode, please subscribe, leave a review, and tell your friends!
To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
Veteran TV writers Liz Craft and Sarah Fain demystify Hollywood by making career and personal struggles universal. Friends since high school and writing partners for over 20 years, Liz and Sarah have survived and thrived in Tinseltown’s male-dominated entertainment industry, guided by blind optimism and a Midwestern work ethic. Along the way they've learned a lot about kicking ass, kissing ass, and office yoga.