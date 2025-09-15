Group Chat News Is back with the hottest stories of the week including Cracker Barrel shares rise after restaurant chain gets rid of controversial new logo, Google has eliminated 35% of managers overseeing small teams in past year, Nvidia reports second-quarter earnings after the bell, Taylor Swift’s engagement, adults are going to sleep-away camp to make friends, Pop Mart CEO and founder Wang Ning is now the 79th richest person in the world plus everyones favorite WINNERS LOSERS CONTENT

Group Chat News is back with the hottest news of the week including Us credit card troubles rise,The most-expensed dinner spots in New York and San Francisco according to Ramp card data,The economics of US college sports are wild, and college footback is back!

Group Chat News is back with the biggest stories of the week including Starbucks to launch protein packed cold foam lattes later this month, Tesla is about to have its best quarter ever, Ilhan Omar just reported that her "net worth" is now up to $30,000,000, Kawhi Leonard reportedly signed a secret deal with the Clippers’ owner to allegedly ‘circumvent the salary cap, the S&P 500 is in one of its strongest bull runs in decades, and everyones favorite WINNERS LOSERS CONTENT!

Group Chat News is back with the hottest stories of the week including is the Lottery a scam, dad giving up viral homerun baseball to Karen, a family is divorced but a 2% mortgage is keeping them together, US tourism is down, Tesla offers Elon Musk a pay package valued as much as $1 trillion, Robotaxi app now available to all

Group Chat News is back! This week we talk about the tragic shooting of Charlie Kirk, The Fed decision is coming up soon and what it could mean for the economy, and the dating app Raya has millions on its waiting list while other dating apps are dying.

About Group Chat

This is a show where friends – hilarious, opinionated friends who happen to be successful entrepreneurs, investors & operators – comment on all things business, culture, current events and whatever the hell else they want to talk about. From Kanye to Kavanaugh, IPOs to DUIs, no topic is off-limits…as long as hosts Chris “Drama” Pfaff, Dee Murthy and Anand Murthy have something to say about it. In a world of fake news, poor judgment, and overall bad decision-making, we’re here to give you the facts…or at least, the facts as we see them. @drama @deemurthy @anandmurthy