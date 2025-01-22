On Greatest Escapes, host Arturo Castro (Broad City, Narcos, Alternatino) will be joined by some of his funniest friends in Hollywood to help piece together the...

Diane Guerrero (Encanto, Doom Patrol) joins Arturo as he recounts the first grand escape by one of the most infamous crime lords of the 21st century: El Chapo.

On Greatest Escapes, host Arturo Castro (Broad City, Narcos, Alternatino) will be joined by some of his funniest friends in Hollywood to help piece together the puzzle of a new true escape story each week. We’ll revisit the most insane and infamous escapades of all time, from El Chapo to Zoe Progl to John Dillinger to those you’ve never heard of but won’t be able to forget.