Part 2: Cole Brauer on Learning to Sail around the World, with Host John Arndt

This week’s host, John Arndt, is joined by Cole Brauer for Part 2 of their chat on learning to sail around the world. During the Global Solo Challenge 2023-2024, Cole became the 1st woman from the US to race singlehanded around the world nonstop and unassisted, and also set a new around-the-world speed record for Class40. Hear the scariest moment of her entire life, the pros and cons of international fame, the relief sailing provides, her best advice for singlehanders, and how we can get more people onto boats to enjoy the best our beautiful planet has to offer. Learn more about Cole on Instagram @ColeBrauerOceanRacing