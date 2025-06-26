Part 1: Scuba Show with Host Ryan Foland & Friends
This week’s host, Ryan Foland, joins us from the Scuba Show on May 31 & June 1, 2025 to go behind-the-scenes at the diving event of the year. In this Part 1, you’ll meet a couple of professional mermaids, go diving with sharks, learn about the new style of sun suits, meet a water sports legend, and discover all the futuristic gadgets & gear to take your adventures at sea to the next level. Learn more at ScubaShow.com and connect with Ryan at Ryan.Online
Part 2: Newport Beach International Boat Show with Host Ryan Foland & Friends
This week’s host, Ryan Foland, joins us from the Newport Beach International Boat Show on May 2 & 4, 2025 to continue his behind-the-scenes at the #1 Boat Show in the United States. In this Part 2, you’ll meet all the fascinating personalities in the VIP section & beyond, hear a sailor rap, discover the latest & greatest boat tech, duck into an engine room, and explore the biggest boats at the boat show. Learn more at NBIBS.com and connect with Ryan at Ryan.Online
Part 1: Newport Beach International Boat Show with Host Ryan Foland & Friends
This week’s host, Ryan Foland, joins us from the Newport Beach International Boat Show on May 2, 2025 to go behind-the-scenes at the #1 Boat Show in the United States. In this Part 1, you’ll meet surprise Co-Host Celene Di Stasio and hear interviews with volunteers & visitors, jaw-dropping boat tours, the most exciting new gadgets & accessories, the joy of being on brand-new boat after brand-new boat, and all the sounds from a legendary day of fun. Learn more at NBIBS.com and connect with Ryan at Ryan.Online
Sarah Kraft on EntrepreneurSHIP & Sailing, with Host Ryan Foland
This week’s host, Ryan Foland, is joined by Sarah Kraft to chat juggling sailing with running a business. Sarah is a Hobie 16 World Champion and WASZP sailor who’s the Co-Founder & CEO of Koil, the AI Reddit for Teens. Hear the one-of-a-kind experience you get foiling a WASZP, the parallels between entrepreneurSHIP and sailing, how to navigate imposter syndrome on & off the water, why we need more women mentors in the sailing & entrepreneurSHIP worlds, and the reality of pro sailing. Learn more about Sarah at Koil.Life, on Instagram @Captain_Krafty, and on LinkedIn, and Ryan at Ryan.Online
Part 2: Cole Brauer on Learning to Sail around the World, with Host John Arndt
This week’s host, John Arndt, is joined by Cole Brauer for Part 2 of their chat on learning to sail around the world. During the Global Solo Challenge 2023-2024, Cole became the 1st woman from the US to race singlehanded around the world nonstop and unassisted, and also set a new around-the-world speed record for Class40. Hear the scariest moment of her entire life, the pros and cons of international fame, the relief sailing provides, her best advice for singlehanders, and how we can get more people onto boats to enjoy the best our beautiful planet has to offer. Learn more about Cole on Instagram @ColeBrauerOceanRacing
