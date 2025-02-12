Gold and Black Radio: Purdue-Michigan preview and more

In our Feb. 11, 2025 edition, host Alan Karpick and GoldandBlack.com hoops guru Brian Neubert break down No. 7 Purdue's big matchup with No. 20 Michigan in Ann Arbor.Give the gift of GoldandBlack.com. $40 off annual subscription and yourself or your bestie can become a member of the biggest community of Purdue fans on the Internet Bookmark our homepage: http://goldandblack.com/ Sign up for our FREE newsletter and breaking news alerts https://www.on3.com/teams/purdue-boilermakers/newsletter/join/ Follow us on X(Twitter): https://twitter.com/GoldandBlackcom Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/goldandblackcom