The staff of GoldandBlack.com breaks down the latest in Purdue sports news with a focus on football, men's basketball and recruiting.
Sports

Available Episodes

5 of 600
  • The GoldandBlack.com Drive Home--Purdue's loss at Michigan
    GoldandBlack.com's Brian Neubert discusses Purdue's 75-73 loss at Michigan.
    --------  
    9:13
  • Gold and Black Radio: Purdue-Michigan preview and more
    In our Feb. 11, 2025 edition, host Alan Karpick and GoldandBlack.com hoops guru Brian Neubert break down No. 7 Purdue's big matchup with No. 20 Michigan in Ann Arbor.
    --------  
    17:00
  • Gold and Black Radio Drive Home--Post IU (Jan. 31, 2025)
    GoldandBlack.com's Brian Neubert breaks down Purdue's 81-76 win over Indiana on Jan. 31, 2025 in Mackey Arena on his drive home from the game.
    --------  
    13:22
  • Gold and Black Radio: Tuesday, Feb. 4--Purdue-Iowa preview
    Gold and Black Radio host Derek Schultz and GoldandBlack.com men's basketball writer Brian Neubert break down tonight's game at Iowa and the state of Purdue men's basketball.
    --------  
    27:12
  • GoldandBlack.com Saturday Simulcast: Feb. 8, 2025 edition--FB recruiting and hoops talk
    Purdue sports talk with GoldandBlack.com's Alan Karpick and Tom Dienhart. Special guests are basketball writer Mark Montieth and On3.com's portal and recruiting expert Steve Wiltfong.
    --------  
    1:04:47

About Gold and Black Radio

The staff of GoldandBlack.com breaks down the latest in Purdue sports news with a focus on football, men's basketball and recruiting.
