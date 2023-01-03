Go Time in Fort Worth with Mayor Mattie Parker

A podcast hosted by Mayor Mattie Parker, 'Go Time' takes a look at current city issues, innovative Fort Worth residents, and how we are moving the 12th largest ... More
Early voting, tourism funding, celebrating workforce-ready students | Council reacp
Mayor Parker discusses items from the Visit Fort Worth contract approved at the Fort Worth City Council on April 25, 2023 as well as the Where Achievement Begins celebration of workforce-ready graduates and early voting in local elections.Learn more:Fort Worth school districts have a new goal: Boost career readiness by 10% in next yearFunds to help spotlight film production and boost tourism2023 General Election Information
4/28/2023
7:37
Street racing response, deal for new Carhartt center, funds to combat opioid crisis locally | Council recap
Mayor Parker discusses items from the Fort Worth City Council on April 11, 2023: street racing concerns and FWPD response, the deal for a new Carhartt distribution center in Fort Worth, and newly-allocated funds to combat opioid crisis locally.Learn more:Carhartt zips into Fort Worth with new distribution centerSettlement funds will help combat opioid crisis locally
4/14/2023
5:51
3 big votes for entrepreneurship and innovation | Council recap
Mayor Parker discusses items from the Fort Worth City Council and Local Development Corporation Board meetings on March 23, 2023: $500,000 of operation funding over the next two years to establish The Fort Worth Entrepreneurship Center, $1.5 million incentives over several years for a electronic game design company, and formalizing the Innovation Districts Policy.Learn more:Fort Worth council approves $1.5 million incentive package for video game companyNew districts promote innovation in Fort WorthFort Worth Local Development Corporation Board Meeting
3/24/2023
4:19
13% Decrease in Violent Crime, $11M in Housing for Homeless Families, FORT Act Council Proposal | Council Recap
Mayor Parker discusses items from the Fort Worth City Council, Housing Finance Corp. Board, and Crime Control & Prevention District Board meetings on February 28, 2023: violent crime reduction data, $11 million purchase of housing for homeless families, and council proposal on Financial Openness, Responsibility and Transparency Act (FORT Act). Learn more:Violent crimes decreased in Fort Worth last year, report saysCity moves to purchase housing for homeless familiesCP-326 Financial Openness, Responsibility and Transparency Act (FORT Act) to Amend the City Council Rules of Procedure Concerning Council ProposalsCity Council recap for Feb. 28
3/3/2023
8:54
Being the reading role models kids need with Fort Worth's Chiefs and Library Director
The Fort Worth Public Library's annual Spring Reading Challenge runs through the month of March with fun reading and activity challenges for all ages. This year's challenge includes special story times with the Chiefs of the Fire and Police Departments. Mayor Parker sat down with Police Chief Neil Noakes, Fire Chief Jim Davis, and Library Director Manya Shorr to talk about why it matters that we all get involved in supporting literacy and education for Fort Worth kids. Join the Spring Reading Challenge at fwpl.info/spring23