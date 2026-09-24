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159 episodes
- 🛸 The mothership has landed. 👾 We’re back on our quest to become hotter. We get into what’s happened since we were last on the mic, why hot people who bake are the enemy, black vs. brown eyeliner, staying active during pregnancy, and bring back our Glow Ups & Glow Downs.
We’ve missed you, Glowmies. 💕 And most importantly… does water have a taste?
Follow us:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/glowinguppodcast/
MORE ESTHER:
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@esthermonster
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/esthermonster/
Trash Tuesday: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5tigjL4SYA_nWP-E8-eiBw
MORE CAROLINE:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/caroline_goldfarb/?hl=en
PRODUCTION:
Studio Ten42: https://www.instagram.com/studioten42/
Guy Robinson: https://www.instagram.com/grobfps/
Arielle Jade (Editor): https://www.instagram.com/jade.rabbit.cce/
Elisa Hernandez Kohler: https://www.instagram.com/ellie.lianna/
Megan Clements: https://www.instagram.com/egggymeg/
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- John Early joins the girls and they discuss getting in shape to be on camera, doing whole 30 with Kate Berlant, embarrassing gym stories, and ginger slicing tips from John’s Mom.
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About Glowing Up
Esther and Caroline are on a mission to find their inner glowy goddess and share their findings about the worlds of beauty, health, diet and all things glowy. Come glow up with them!
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Glowing Up
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