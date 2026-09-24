🛸 The mothership has landed. 👾 We’re back on our quest to become hotter. We get into what’s happened since we were last on the mic, why hot people who bake are the enemy, black vs. brown eyeliner, staying active during pregnancy, and bring back our Glow Ups & Glow Downs.



We’ve missed you, Glowmies. 💕 And most importantly… does water have a taste?



Follow us:



Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/glowinguppodcast/



MORE ESTHER:



TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@esthermonster



Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/esthermonster/



Trash Tuesday: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5tigjL4SYA_nWP-E8-eiBw



MORE CAROLINE:



Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/caroline_goldfarb/?hl=en



PRODUCTION:



Studio Ten42: https://www.instagram.com/studioten42/



Guy Robinson: https://www.instagram.com/grobfps/



Arielle Jade (Editor): https://www.instagram.com/jade.rabbit.cce/



Elisa Hernandez Kohler: https://www.instagram.com/ellie.lianna/



Megan Clements: https://www.instagram.com/egggymeg/

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