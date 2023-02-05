A Multidisciplinary Approach to Pancreatic Fluid Collections | Dr. Uzma Siddiqui

Dr. Uzma Siddiqui, Professor of Medicine at the University of Chicago and Director of the Center for Endoscopic Research and Therapeutics (CERT) and Advanced Endoscopy Training, discusses the management of pancreatic fluid collections and Walled Off Necrosis (WON). 16:55 Source: Adler DG, Taylor LJ, Hasan R, Siddiqui AA. A retrospective study evaluating endoscopic ultrasound-guided drainage of pancreatic fluid collections using a novel lumen-apposing metal stent on an electrocautery enhanced delivery system. Endosc Ultrasound. 2017 Nov-Dec;6(6):389-393. doi: 10.4103/eus.eus_4_17. Dr. Siddiqui is a paid consultant of Boston Scientific. ENDO-1504608-AA