EndoCast is a GI focused podcast for clinicians by clinicians, presented to you by Boston Scientific.
AXIOS™ Stent and Electrocautery Enhanced Delivery System Placement for WON Management | Dr. Natalie Cosgrove
Dr. Natalie Cosgrove, Interventional Endoscopist, Center for Interventional Endoscopy (CIE) of AdventHealth Orlando discusses AXIOS™ Stent and Electrocautery Enhanced Delivery System Placement technique and watchouts.
ENDO-1633806-AA
7/27/2023
17:24
ESD Best Practices | Dr. Roberta Maselli, MD, PhD
Dr. Roberta Maselli, MD, PhD, Assistant Professor of Gastroenterology, Humanitas University, shares her fascinating story of moving into third space endoscopy after her surgical training. Dr. Maselli gives tips for others wanting to learn ESD and for those referring patients for the procedure.
6/8/2023
24:51
Management of Pancreatic Fluid Collections and Walled Off Necrosis | Dr. Amrita Sethi
Dr. Amrita Sethi, MD, MASGE, Professor of Medicine, Director of Interventional Endoscopy, and Program Director at the Advanced Endoscopy Fellowship Division of Digestive and Liver Diseases at Columbia University Medical Center, shares her insight into managing patients with pancreatic fluid collections and Walled Off Necrosis (WON).
Dr. Sethi is a paid consultant of Boston Scientific.
ENDO-1504608AA
5/5/2023
25:53
A Multidisciplinary Approach to Pancreatic Fluid Collections | Dr. Uzma Siddiqui
Dr. Uzma Siddiqui, Professor of Medicine at the University of Chicago and Director of the Center for Endoscopic Research and Therapeutics (CERT) and Advanced Endoscopy Training, discusses the management of pancreatic fluid collections and Walled Off Necrosis (WON).
16:55 Source: Adler DG, Taylor LJ, Hasan R, Siddiqui AA. A retrospective study evaluating endoscopic ultrasound-guided drainage of pancreatic fluid collections using a novel lumen-apposing metal stent on an electrocautery enhanced delivery system. Endosc Ultrasound. 2017 Nov-Dec;6(6):389-393. doi: 10.4103/eus.eus_4_17.
Dr. Siddiqui is a paid consultant of Boston Scientific.
ENDO-1504608-AA
5/5/2023
22:04
A New Season is Coming...
EndoCast host Tony Rea announces a new upcoming season with some very exciting changes.