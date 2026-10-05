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29 episodes
The Zen of Nobody Caring | Valerie Bertinelli | Mackenzie Phillips | Tetyana Denford10/05/2026 | 37 mins.Valerie's guest this week is Tetyana Denford, the writer and author behind the "nobody cares" movement that's taken over Instagram — and quickly took over Valerie's algorithm too. Valerie is joined by co-host Mackenzie Phillips for this one, and together they dig into Tetyana's philosophy, which sounds blunt at first but is really a permission slip: stop performing, stop bracing for judgment that mostly isn't coming, and get comfortable with being a little uncomfortable.
The conversation covers body image at different ages, Instagram as a tool versus Instagram as a trap, giving your insecurities a name (meet Steve), and Tetyana's five-word mantra for anyone drowning in comparison: "you are not an algorithm."
Members get the full reveal, where Tetyana goes even deeper on that mantra, opens up about chasing likes versus staying human, and shares some genuinely exciting news — a new agent at CAA and a headline speaking slot at a major 2027 media festival. Plus, the story of how she became a "safe space" for total strangers, and what it takes to hold that space without losing herself.
Follow Tetyana on Instagram @tetyanawrites for more.
This Girl Walks Into a Bar: Mocktails & Real Talk with Jordan Catapano | Getting Naked: The Podcast09/28/2026 | 36 mins.Valerie sits down with Jordan Catapano, co-founder of This Girl Walks Into a Bar, to talk mocktails, motherhood, and building a business from the ground up. What started as a book for women learning to bartend turned into a line of organic, low-sugar cocktail mixers — made to taste just as good without the alcohol.Jordan opens up about walking away from a failed screenwriting career, running the business alongside her sister, raising two kids through it all, and rebuilding after losing her home in the Palisades Fire. It's honest, funny, and full of the kind of resilience Valerie's Home Cooking fans have come to expect from Getting Naked.🍹 Want to see Valerie and Jordan actually make the drinks? The Full Reveal — live mocktail-making, garnish tricks, and more — is exclusive to Valerie's Place members. Get your first month free with code YOUTUBE at https://valeriesplace.com/joinSpecial offers from this episode:🛍️ This Girl Walks Into a Bar is giving Valerie's Place members 30% off their entire order — head to https://thisgirlmixerssnacks.com and use code VALERIE at checkoutMore Getting Naked: The Podcast episodes, plus Still Hot in Cleveland and exclusive cooking content, all live at https://valeriesplace.com.#GettingNaked #ValerieBertinelli #Mocktails #NonAlcoholicDrinks #SoberCurious #WomenEntrepreneurs #ValeriesPlace
- Valerie and Todd welcome legendary studio audience warm-up man Michael Burger — the guy behind the guy who kept the Hot in Cleveland crowd laughing for hours before a single scene ever aired. Michael pulls back the curtain on what warm-up work really involves, from his run on 8 Simple Rules with John Ritter to memories of Betty White's legendary ad-libs and the night Hot in Cleveland premiered to 5 million viewers. It's a warm, funny look behind the scenes from one of the kindest guys in the business. Stick around for this episode's Still Steamy segment, available exclusively to Valerie's Place members. This time it's a game — "Warm Up or Cool Down" — where Val has to guess which shows Michael actually worked, and he's got a story ready for every one she gets right.
Learn more about Michael Burger at https://www.michaelburger.com/
- Valerie and Mackenzie Phillips come together live for the first time ever to answer your questions after the last two episodes — One Pod at a Time and Return of the Mack.If the last two weeks of Getting Naked moved you, made you think, or left you with something you needed to ask — this is your moment. Mackenzie and Val are live, taking your questions in real time. This episode is live on YouTube, but they'll only be answering questions from the live chat at https://valeriesplace.com/videos/mack-and-me-live🔒 Full Reveal: this YouTube stream covers part of the conversation — the Full Reveal, where Mackenzie asks Val some of the questions she's always wanted to, is exclusive to Valerie's Place members.👉 Join us there to watch the Full Reveal → https://valeriesplace.com/joinUse code YOUTUBE for your first month free.📅 Friday, September 18th at 1pm ET / 10am PTAvailable live to all paid members starting at $2/month. Replay available after the live premiere.Hosts: Valerie BertinelliGuest: Mackenzie Phillips#GettingNakedPodcast #ValerieBertinelli #MackenziePhillips #ValeriesPlace #LivePodcast #OnePodAtATime #ReturnOfTheMack
- She's back. In Part 2 of one of the most requested conversations in Getting Naked history, Valerie and Mackenzie Phillips pick up right where they left off — and go even deeper.
They begin with listener voicemails, including questions about working together again and about Mackenzie's memoir High on Arrival — a book Mackenzie is clear about: it's not a book about incest. It's a memoir. A full life, on the page, with honesty and courage.
From there, the conversation moves into some of the most raw and important territory the podcast has ever covered: the 90-day trauma program that changed Mackenzie's life, the letter she received at work years after the book came out that confirmed what she had always had a knowing about, and the EMDR therapy that finally helped both women begin to process what had happened to them. They talk about carrying someone else's shame, about forgiving a father on his deathbed not for him but for herself, and about what recovery actually means — for drugs, for trauma, for survival of any kind.
They also talk about grief — the recent loss of Mackenzie's dearest friend Marissa, who died four weeks after being diagnosed with anaplastic thyroid cancer. About discovering in your 60s that you're actually an introvert. About celibacy, boundaries, and the radical act of caring for yourself.
And they end where all the best conversations end: with two women who have known each other for over 50 years, sitting across from each other for the first time, saying I love you and meaning every word.
In the Full Reveal — exclusively for Valerie's Place members — they get into the naked truth about recovery: what it really takes, the many paths to the top of the mountain, and why, as Gabor Maté says, the question is never "why the drugs" but always "why the pain."
📅 September 18th at 1pm ET — Live After-Show with Mackenzie Phillips. Submit your questions and join live. Available to all paid members only on Valerie's Place.
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About Getting Naked: The Podcast
Hosted by Valerie Bertinelli and based off her hit best-selling book, "Getting Naked: The Podcast" offers listeners/viewers intimate and unfiltered conversations. It's all designed to help you connect with your true self and being comfortable in your own skin.Podcast website
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