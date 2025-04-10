Here's the latest science on brain fog, what may be causing it and the current knowledge about potential therapeutic modalities Check out my newsletter! https://www.austinperlmutter.com/news2
22:36
Is Napping Good or Bad for Your Brain? BONUS EPISODE
Here's the latest science on if we should nap, how we should nap and what we should consider for brain health.
13:11
BONUS: 3 Foods That Age Your Body and Brain
Food influences cellular aging. Avoiding certain foods may help protect your brain and body from premature aging. I discuss the science around 3 of these foods.
14:39
Build Muscle to Boost Your Brain: Episode #20
Groundbreaking research connects muscle mass to brain health. In this episode, you'll discover how resistance training may help fight dementia and depression, why metabolic health starts with your muscles, and how specific nutrients and supplements can supercharge both body and mind. Whether you're looking to future-proof your brain, optimize performance, or simply feel your best, this episode is your ultimate guide to harnessing the muscle-brain connection.
29:52
#19: How Inflammation Affects Mental Health
Chronic inflammation is convincingly linked to higher risk of psychiatric disorders. But how, and what can we do about it? We cover: inflammatory cytokines, the inflammatory hypothesis of depression, key pathways acted on by inflammation in the brain and the role of pharmaceuticals and lifestyle factors in acting on inflammatory pathways related to mental health.
This podcast is about how to improve your brain health today and tomorrow using neuroscience, diet, lifestyle medicine and more. Topics include food, exercise, sleep, nature, modern medicine, psychedelics. I interview key experts and take you on deep dives into the latest research.