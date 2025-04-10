Build Muscle to Boost Your Brain: Episode #20

Groundbreaking research connects muscle mass to brain health. In this episode, you'll discover how resistance training may help fight dementia and depression, why metabolic health starts with your muscles, and how specific nutrients and supplements can supercharge both body and mind. For my full free guide to this topic + all the studies I cited, along with a guide to top plant and animal based protein sources, head to https://www.austinperlmutter.com/muscleguide Whether you're looking to future-proof your brain, optimize performance, or simply feel your best, this episode is your ultimate guide to harnessing the muscle-brain connection. Check out my newsletter! https://www.austinperlmutter.com/news2 This content is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent disease. The information provided by this video should not be used as individual medical advice. You should always consult your healthcare provider for individual recommendations and treatment.