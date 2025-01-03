Powered by RND
PodcastsBusinessGet the Hell Out of Debt
(36,319)(250,152)
Get the Hell Out of Debt

Podcast Get the Hell Out of Debt
Erin Skye Kelly
Erin Skye Kelly is an award winning and best selling author. She has helped thousands of people pay off millions of dollars in consumer debt through financial e...
BusinessInvestingEducationSelf-Improvement

Available Episodes

  • Ash Paid Off $106,000
    It's another day of Inspiration - we are featuring our most motivational episodes with you. Ash paid off her consumer debt, and so can you! With 6 figures of debt and a global pandemic threatening financial disaster, Ash rolls up her sleeves and gets to work. Here is her Get the Hell Out of Debt story.    
    46:39
  • Lily Paid Off $110,000
    Day 2 of our Month of Inspiration; it's our most motivational episodes all month long! Lily did it, and so can you.  Lily is debt free! But on top of that, she completely changed her life.  Listen to the principles she used to radically change her life and go after all of her dreams. Truly. She has a crown. We'll keep you posted when she's allowed to reveal the big thing she's going after next so we can all cheer her on together!    
    43:32
  • Sylvia Paid Off $76,000 in 18 Months
    It's a month of Inspiration! We are bringing you our top motivational episodes of all time. If they can do it, so can you!  First up, Sylvia. Sylvia had a full financial transformation in a year and a half and she shares how she did it.  When she was in the messy middle she recorded a podcast with Erin in March 2023. You can check out that episode here: https://getthehelloutofdebt.libsyn.com/is-it-too-late-to-retire or search the Get The Hell Out Of Debt podcast for "Is It Too Late To Retire" anywhere you listen to podcasts.    
    41:15
  • Do These Things Every Morning
    Start your day with purpose and power using a simple financial routine. Erin says you have to do just 3 things to take charge of your finances one morning at a time.      
    17:02
  • 7 Things Broke People Do That Rich People Don't
    It's time to ditch scarcity thinking and start embodying the habits of the financially abundant! Erin says there are 7 key habits that hold people back from financial success. Listen in to discover the mindset shifts and strategic actions that can transform your future.    
    28:04

About Get the Hell Out of Debt

Erin Skye Kelly is an award winning and best selling author. She has helped thousands of people pay off millions of dollars in consumer debt through financial education. This show is for people who are committed to changing their financial futures through financial literacy, and behavioral change.
