It's another day of Inspiration - we are featuring our most motivational episodes with you. Ash paid off her consumer debt, and so can you! With 6 figures of debt and a global pandemic threatening financial disaster, Ash rolls up her sleeves and gets to work. Here is her Get the Hell Out of Debt story. Canadians! Here is the best way I’ve found to get your life and critical illness insurance! Term Life: https://api.fintelconnect.com/t/l/65afef8bdd380e001c5ac59f Critical Illness: https://api.fintelconnect.com/t/l/65aff166208d83001bcf9cef _______________________________ 🖥Do what Ash did and join us in the online program Get the Hell Out of Debt here: https://www.erinskyekelly.com/offers/HFW22CD9?coupon_code=PODCAST _______________________________ 🖥Join us in the online program Get the Hell Out of Debt here: https://www.erinskyekelly.com/offers/HFW22CD9?coupon_code=PODCAST 🗣Send us a voicemail with your thoughts here. https://www.speakpipe.com/erinskyekelly 📒Order your copy of Get the Hell Out of Debt here. https://amzn.to/3Vdelum 🎧Listen to Get the Hell Out of Debt on Audible here. https://www.amazon.com/Get-Hell-Out-Debt-Relationship/dp/1642939552/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&qid=1649093626&sr=8-1 📖Download Get the Hell Out of Debt for your Kindle here. https://www.amazon.com/Get-Hell-Out-Debt-Relationship/dp/1642939552/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&qid=1649093626&sr=8-1 📘Order Erin’s latest book Naked Money Meetings from your favorite local independent bookseller. Or of course, it’s always available here. https://amzn.to/40HzEFa 🤔Discover your Money Block by taking the online quiz https://bit.ly/3XvM8BQ 💻Go deeper into healing your Money Blocks and take the Naked Money Meetings online course. https://www.erinskyekelly.com/offers/9QhRGXLK?coupon_code=NAKED2024 👦Learn How To Teach Your Kids About Money here. https://www.erinskyekelly.com/how-to-teach-your-kids-about-money 📲Have Erin’s Tuesday newsletter delivered to your email inbox here. https://www.erinskyekelly.com/sign-up-for-newsletter 🌱Get more info about the Underground - Erin's private group coaching - here. https://www.erinskyekelly.com/offers/fFFaiDSB/checkout Connect with Erin on Instagram here: https://www.instagram.com/erinskyekelly/ 👗Online Selling Success:Turning Products Into Profits https://www.erinskyekelly.com/offers/tWh2mTJp/checkout 🙆♀️Dissolving Your 8 Money Blocks with EFT Tapping https://www.erinskyekelly.com/offers/yy6beLgF/checkout Please rate and review this podcast so we can continue to deliver you an epic financial literacy podcast! _______________________________ 📺Check out the podcast on YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/erinskyekelly Like and Subscribe! _______________________________ Products and Companies Erin uses and recommends: Borrowell - Credit Monitoring App https://imp.i203032.net/nLGa06 Canadian Online Shopping Link: This is for Canadians who shop on American sites when the site doesn’t ship to Canada Stackry https://www.stackry.com/register?referral=7318974 Flytographer Hire photographers when you travel https://flytog.co/ERINSKYEKELLY BANKING: Free Banking for Canadians for your Q+D - Simplii https://blue.mbsy.co/6tJFqQ Budgeting App - YNAB https://youneedabudget.a4xxmk.net/g1dDNv Erin’s FAVORITE INSURANCE for CANADIANS Term Life: https://api.fintelconnect.com/t/l/65afef8bdd380e001c5ac59f Critical Illness: https://api.fintelconnect.com/t/l/65aff166208d83001bcf9cef WILLS - EPILOGUE - Canada https://api.fintelconnect.com/t/l/65ca37ea70029b001b49dd37 CODE: ERIN20 Trust and Will online affordable easy to make wills in America https://trustandwill.sjv.io/rQYqnd _______________________________ Erin is a licensed Mortgage Broker in Canada: DOMINION LENDING CENTRES MORTGAGE EXCELLENCE Mortgage webinar https://www.erinskyekelly.com/pl/2147563980 Email - [email protected] Website - http://www.erinkellymortgages.ca Mortgage application link - https://velocity.newton.ca/sso/public.php?sc=167blqm2y0b8f _______________________________ If any of the links provided here receive affiliate commissions, it goes to support sponsoring people into the Get the Hell Out of Debt online program who otherwise could not join. You are changing lives! Thanks to you, the podcast has grown and we had to make the production decision to air commercials. You may hear us saying that the podcast is commercial-free, and we kept it that way as long as possible, but there was a point where financially it no longer made sense to do so. We thank you for your understanding and know that these advertisers will not take away from your enjoyment of the content, and the many other free resources we offer.
--------
46:39
Lily Paid Off $110,000
Day 2 of our Month of Inspiration; it's our most motivational episodes all month long! Lily did it, and so can you. Lily is debt free! But on top of that, she completely changed her life. Listen to the principles she used to radically change her life and go after all of her dreams. Truly. She has a crown. We’ll keep you posted when she’s allowed to reveal the big thing she’s going after next so we can all cheer her on together! Transformation Weekend info here: www.transformationweekend.ca _______________________________ 🖥Do what Lily did and join us in the online program Get the Hell Out of Debt here: https://www.erinskyekelly.com/offers/HFW22CD9?coupon_code=PODCAST _______________________________ 🗣Send us a voicemail with your thoughts here. https://www.speakpipe.com/erinskyekelly 📒Order your copy of Get the Hell Out of Debt here. https://amzn.to/3Vdelum 🎧Listen to Get the Hell Out of Debt on Audible here. https://www.amazon.com/Get-Hell-Out-Debt-Relationship/dp/1642939552/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&qid=1649093626&sr=8-1 📖Download Get the Hell Out of Debt for your Kindle here. https://www.amazon.com/Get-Hell-Out-Debt-Relationship/dp/1642939552/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&qid=1649093626&sr=8-1 📘Order Erin’s latest book Naked Money Meetings from your favorite local independent bookseller. Or of course, it’s always available here. https://amzn.to/40HzEFa 🤔Discover your Money Block by taking the online quiz https://bit.ly/3XvM8BQ 💻Go deeper into healing your Money Blocks and take the Naked Money Meetings online course. https://www.erinskyekelly.com/offers/9QhRGXLK?coupon_code=NAKED2024 👦Learn How To Teach Your Kids About Money here. https://www.erinskyekelly.com/how-to-teach-your-kids-about-money 📲Have Erin’s Tuesday newsletter delivered to your email inbox here. https://www.erinskyekelly.com/sign-up-for-newsletter 🌱Get more info about the Underground - Erin's private group coaching - here. https://www.erinskyekelly.com/offers/fFFaiDSB/checkout Connect with Erin on Instagram here: https://www.instagram.com/erinskyekelly/ 👗Online Selling Success:Turning Products Into Profits https://www.erinskyekelly.com/offers/tWh2mTJp/checkout 🙆♀️Dissolving Your 8 Money Blocks with EFT Tapping https://www.erinskyekelly.com/offers/yy6beLgF/checkout Please rate and review this podcast so we can continue to deliver you an epic financial literacy podcast! _______________________________ 📺Check out the podcast on YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/erinskyekelly Like and Subscribe! _______________________________ Products and Companies Erin uses and recommends: Borrowell - Credit Monitoring App https://imp.i203032.net/nLGa06 Canadian Online Shopping Link: This is for Canadians who shop on American sites when the site doesn’t ship to Canada Stackry https://www.stackry.com/register?referral=7318974 Flytographer Hire photographers when you travel https://flytog.co/ERINSKYEKELLY BANKING: Free Banking for Canadians for your Q+D - Simplii https://blue.mbsy.co/6tJFqQ Budgeting App - YNAB https://youneedabudget.a4xxmk.net/g1dDNv Erin’s FAVORITE INSURANCE for CANADIANS Term Life: https://api.fintelconnect.com/t/l/65afef8bdd380e001c5ac59f Critical Illness: https://api.fintelconnect.com/t/l/65aff166208d83001bcf9cef WILLS - EPILOGUE - Canada https://api.fintelconnect.com/t/l/65ca37ea70029b001b49dd37 CODE: ERIN20 Trust and Will online affordable easy to make wills in America https://trustandwill.sjv.io/rQYqnd _______________________________ Erin is a licensed Mortgage Broker in Canada: DOMINION LENDING CENTRES MORTGAGE EXCELLENCE Mortgage webinar https://www.erinskyekelly.com/pl/2147563980 Email - [email protected] Website - http://www.erinkellymortgages.ca Mortgage application link - https://velocity.newton.ca/sso/public.php?sc=167blqm2y0b8f _______________________________ If any of the links provided here receive affiliate commissions, it goes to support sponsoring people into the Get the Hell Out of Debt online program who otherwise could not join. You are changing lives! Thanks to you, the podcast has grown and we had to make the production decision to air commercials. You may hear us saying that the podcast is commercial-free, and we kept it that way as long as possible, but there was a point where financially it no longer made sense to do so. We thank you for your understanding and know that these advertisers will not take away from your enjoyment of the content, and the many other free resources we offer.
--------
43:32
Sylvia Paid Off $76,000 in 18 Months
It's a month of Inspiration! We are bringing you our top motivational episodes of all time. If they can do it, so can you! First up, Sylvia. Sylvia had a full financial transformation in a year and a half and she shares how she did it. When she was in the messy middle she recorded a podcast with Erin in March 2023. You can check out that episode here: https://getthehelloutofdebt.libsyn.com/is-it-too-late-to-retire or search the Get The Hell Out Of Debt podcast for "Is It Too Late To Retire" anywhere you listen to podcasts. More info about the virtual Transformation Weekend here: www.transformationweekend.ca 🖥Join Sylvia in the online program Get the Hell Out of Debt here: https://www.erinskyekelly.com/offers/HFW22CD9?coupon_code=PODCAST _______________________________ 🗣Send us a voicemail with your thoughts here. https://www.speakpipe.com/erinskyekelly 📒Order your copy of Get the Hell Out of Debt here. https://amzn.to/3Vdelum 🎧Listen to Get the Hell Out of Debt on Audible here. https://www.amazon.com/Get-Hell-Out-Debt-Relationship/dp/1642939552/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&qid=1649093626&sr=8-1 📖Download Get the Hell Out of Debt for your Kindle here. https://www.amazon.com/Get-Hell-Out-Debt-Relationship/dp/1642939552/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&qid=1649093626&sr=8-1 📘Order Erin’s latest book Naked Money Meetings from your favorite local independent bookseller. Or of course, it’s always available here. https://amzn.to/40HzEFa 🤔Discover your Money Block by taking the online quiz https://bit.ly/3XvM8BQ 💻Go deeper into healing your Money Blocks and take the Naked Money Meetings online course. https://www.erinskyekelly.com/offers/9QhRGXLK?coupon_code=NAKED2024 👦Learn How To Teach Your Kids About Money here. https://www.erinskyekelly.com/how-to-teach-your-kids-about-money 📲Have Erin’s Tuesday newsletter delivered to your email inbox here. https://www.erinskyekelly.com/sign-up-for-newsletter 🌱Get more info about the Underground - Erin's private group coaching - here. https://www.erinskyekelly.com/offers/fFFaiDSB/checkout Connect with Erin on Instagram here: https://www.instagram.com/erinskyekelly/ 👗Online Selling Success:Turning Products Into Profits https://www.erinskyekelly.com/offers/tWh2mTJp/checkout 🙆♀️Dissolving Your 8 Money Blocks with EFT Tapping https://www.erinskyekelly.com/offers/yy6beLgF/checkout Please rate and review this podcast so we can continue to deliver you an epic financial literacy podcast! _______________________________ 📺Check out the podcast on YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/erinskyekelly Like and Subscribe! _______________________________ Products and Companies Erin uses and recommends: Borrowell - Credit Monitoring App https://imp.i203032.net/nLGa06 Canadian Online Shopping Link: This is for Canadians who shop on American sites when the site doesn’t ship to Canada Stackry https://www.stackry.com/register?referral=7318974 Flytographer Hire photographers when you travel https://flytog.co/ERINSKYEKELLY BANKING: Free Banking for Canadians for your Q+D - Simplii https://blue.mbsy.co/6tJFqQ Budgeting App - YNAB https://youneedabudget.a4xxmk.net/g1dDNv Erin’s FAVORITE INSURANCE for CANADIANS Term Life: https://api.fintelconnect.com/t/l/65afef8bdd380e001c5ac59f Critical Illness: https://api.fintelconnect.com/t/l/65aff166208d83001bcf9cef WILLS - EPILOGUE - Canada https://api.fintelconnect.com/t/l/65ca37ea70029b001b49dd37 CODE: ERIN20 Trust and Will online affordable easy to make wills in America https://trustandwill.sjv.io/rQYqnd _______________________________ Erin is a licensed Mortgage Broker in Canada: DOMINION LENDING CENTRES MORTGAGE EXCELLENCE Mortgage webinar https://www.erinskyekelly.com/pl/2147563980 Email - [email protected] Website - http://www.erinkellymortgages.ca Mortgage application link - https://velocity.newton.ca/sso/public.php?sc=167blqm2y0b8f _______________________________ If any of the links provided here receive affiliate commissions, it goes to support sponsoring people into the Get the Hell Out of Debt online program who otherwise could not join. You are changing lives! Thanks to you, the podcast has grown and we had to make the production decision to air commercials. You may hear us saying that the podcast is commercial-free, and we kept it that way as long as possible, but there was a point where financially it no longer made sense to do so. We thank you for your understanding and know that these advertisers will not take away from your enjoyment of the content, and the many other free resources we offer.
--------
41:15
Do These Things Every Morning
Start your day with purpose and power using a simple financial routine. Erin says you have to do just 3 things to take charge of your finances one morning at a time. For more information and to join us for Transformation Weekend, check out www.transformationweekend.ca _______________________________ 🖥Join us in the online program Get the Hell Out of Debt here: https://www.erinskyekelly.com/offers/HFW22CD9?coupon_code=PODCAST 🗣Send us a voicemail with your thoughts here. https://www.speakpipe.com/erinskyekelly 📒Order your copy of Get the Hell Out of Debt here. https://amzn.to/3Vdelum 🎧Listen to Get the Hell Out of Debt on Audible here. https://www.amazon.com/Get-Hell-Out-Debt-Relationship/dp/1642939552/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&qid=1649093626&sr=8-1 📖Download Get the Hell Out of Debt for your Kindle here. https://www.amazon.com/Get-Hell-Out-Debt-Relationship/dp/1642939552/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&qid=1649093626&sr=8-1 📘Order Erin’s latest book Naked Money Meetings from your favorite local independent bookseller. Or of course, it’s always available here. https://amzn.to/40HzEFa 🤔Discover your Money Block by taking the online quiz https://bit.ly/3XvM8BQ 💻Go deeper into healing your Money Blocks and take the Naked Money Meetings online course. https://www.erinskyekelly.com/offers/9QhRGXLK?coupon_code=NAKED2024 👦Learn How To Teach Your Kids About Money here. https://www.erinskyekelly.com/how-to-teach-your-kids-about-money 📲Have Erin’s Tuesday newsletter delivered to your email inbox here. https://www.erinskyekelly.com/sign-up-for-newsletter 🌱Get more info about the Underground - Erin's private group coaching - here. https://www.erinskyekelly.com/offers/fFFaiDSB/checkout Connect with Erin on Instagram here: https://www.instagram.com/erinskyekelly/ 👗Online Selling Success:Turning Products Into Profits https://www.erinskyekelly.com/offers/tWh2mTJp/checkout 🙆♀️Dissolving Your 8 Money Blocks with EFT Tapping https://www.erinskyekelly.com/offers/yy6beLgF/checkout Please rate and review this podcast so we can continue to deliver you an epic financial literacy podcast! _______________________________ 📺Check out the podcast on YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/erinskyekelly Like and Subscribe! _______________________________ Products and Companies Erin uses and recommends: Borrowell - Credit Monitoring App https://imp.i203032.net/nLGa06 Canadian Online Shopping Link: This is for Canadians who shop on American sites when the site doesn’t ship to Canada Stackry https://www.stackry.com/register?referral=7318974 Flytographer Hire photographers when you travel https://flytog.co/ERINSKYEKELLY BANKING: Free Banking for Canadians for your Q+D - Simplii https://blue.mbsy.co/6tJFqQ Amazon storefront https://www.amazon.com/shop/erinskyekelly Budgeting App - YNAB https://youneedabudget.a4xxmk.net/g1dDNv Erin’s FAVORITE INSURANCE for CANADIANS Term Life: https://api.fintelconnect.com/t/l/65afef8bdd380e001c5ac59f Critical Illness: https://api.fintelconnect.com/t/l/65aff166208d83001bcf9cef WILLS - EPILOGUE - Canada https://api.fintelconnect.com/t/l/65ca37ea70029b001b49dd37 CODE: ERIN20 Trust and Will online affordable easy to make wills in America https://trustandwill.sjv.io/rQYqnd _______________________________ Erin is a licensed Mortgage Broker in Canada: DOMINION LENDING CENTRES MORTGAGE EXCELLENCE Mortgage webinar https://www.erinskyekelly.com/pl/2147563980 Email - [email protected] Website - http://www.erinkellymortgages.ca Mortgage application link - https://velocity.newton.ca/sso/public.php?sc=167blqm2y0b8f _______________________________ If any of the links provided here receive affiliate commissions, it goes to support sponsoring people into the Get the Hell Out of Debt online program who otherwise could not join. You are changing lives! Thanks to you, the podcast has grown and we had to make the production decision to air commercials. You may hear us saying that the podcast is commercial-free, and we kept it that way as long as possible, but there was a point where financially it no longer made sense to do so. We thank you for your understanding and know that these advertisers will not take away from your enjoyment of the content, and the many other free resources we offer.
--------
17:02
7 Things Broke People Do That Rich People Don't
It’s time to ditch scarcity thinking and start embodying the habits of the financially abundant! Erin says there are 7 key habits that hold people back from financial success. Listen in to discover the mindset shifts and strategic actions that can transform your future. Share your fave memes with us! Email them to [email protected] For more information and to sign up for Transformation Weekend, check out www.transformationweekend.ca _______________________________ 🖥Join us in the online program Get the Hell Out of Debt here: https://www.erinskyekelly.com/offers/HFW22CD9?coupon_code=PODCAST 🗣Send us a voicemail with your thoughts here. https://www.speakpipe.com/erinskyekelly 📒Order your copy of Get the Hell Out of Debt here. https://amzn.to/3Vdelum 🎧Listen to Get the Hell Out of Debt on Audible here. https://www.amazon.com/Get-Hell-Out-Debt-Relationship/dp/1642939552/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&qid=1649093626&sr=8-1 📖Download Get the Hell Out of Debt for your Kindle here. https://www.amazon.com/Get-Hell-Out-Debt-Relationship/dp/1642939552/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&qid=1649093626&sr=8-1 📘Order Erin’s latest book Naked Money Meetings from your favorite local independent bookseller. Or of course, it’s always available here. https://amzn.to/40HzEFa 🤔Discover your Money Block by taking the online quiz https://bit.ly/3XvM8BQ 💻Go deeper into healing your Money Blocks and take the Naked Money Meetings online course. https://www.erinskyekelly.com/offers/9QhRGXLK?coupon_code=NAKED2024 👦Learn How To Teach Your Kids About Money here. https://www.erinskyekelly.com/how-to-teach-your-kids-about-money 📲Have Erin’s Tuesday newsletter delivered to your email inbox here. https://www.erinskyekelly.com/sign-up-for-newsletter 🌱Get more info about the Underground - Erin's private group coaching - here. https://www.erinskyekelly.com/offers/fFFaiDSB/checkout Connect with Erin on Instagram here: https://www.instagram.com/erinskyekelly/ 👗Online Selling Success:Turning Products Into Profits https://www.erinskyekelly.com/offers/tWh2mTJp/checkout 🙆♀️Dissolving Your 8 Money Blocks with EFT Tapping https://www.erinskyekelly.com/offers/yy6beLgF/checkout Please rate and review this podcast so we can continue to deliver you an epic financial literacy podcast! _______________________________ 📺Check out the podcast on YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/erinskyekelly Like and Subscribe! _______________________________ Products and Companies Erin uses and recommends: Borrowell - Credit Monitoring App https://imp.i203032.net/nLGa06 Canadian Online Shopping Link: This is for Canadians who shop on American sites when the site doesn’t ship to Canada Stackry https://www.stackry.com/register?referral=7318974 Flytographer Hire photographers when you travel https://flytog.co/ERINSKYEKELLY BANKING: Free Banking for Canadians for your Q+D - Simplii https://blue.mbsy.co/6tJFqQ Amazon storefront https://www.amazon.com/shop/erinskyekelly Budgeting App - YNAB https://youneedabudget.a4xxmk.net/g1dDNv Erin’s FAVORITE INSURANCE for CANADIANS Term Life: https://api.fintelconnect.com/t/l/65afef8bdd380e001c5ac59f Critical Illness: https://api.fintelconnect.com/t/l/65aff166208d83001bcf9cef WILLS - EPILOGUE - Canada https://api.fintelconnect.com/t/l/65ca37ea70029b001b49dd37 CODE: ERIN20 Trust and Will online affordable easy to make wills in America https://trustandwill.sjv.io/rQYqnd _______________________________ Erin is a licensed Mortgage Broker in Canada: DOMINION LENDING CENTRES MORTGAGE EXCELLENCE Mortgage webinar https://www.erinskyekelly.com/pl/2147563980 Email - [email protected] Website - http://www.erinkellymortgages.ca Mortgage application link - https://velocity.newton.ca/sso/public.php?sc=167blqm2y0b8f _______________________________ If any of the links provided here receive affiliate commissions, it goes to support sponsoring people into the Get the Hell Out of Debt online program who otherwise could not join. You are changing lives! Thanks to you, the podcast has grown and we had to make the production decision to air commercials. You may hear us saying that the podcast is commercial-free, and we kept it that way as long as possible, but there was a point where financially it no longer made sense to do so. We thank you for your understanding and know that these advertisers will not take away from your enjoyment of the content, and the many other free resources we offer.
Erin Skye Kelly is an award winning and best selling author. She has helped thousands of people pay off millions of dollars in consumer debt through financial education. This show is for people who are committed to changing their financial futures through financial literacy, and behavioral change.